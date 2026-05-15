Voxela, Inc. Announces U.S. Partnership with Happy Memories Senior Care
Voxela, Inc. announced a U.S. partnership with Happy Memories Senior Care, an RCFE in Folsom, California, where its VCare AI-powered care support platform has already been deployed. VCare helps senior care teams improve awareness, response, and documentation with fall detection, bed-exit detection, real-time alerts, incident review, AI-generated reports, virtual check-ins, and care analytics, supporting Voxela’s expansion across U.S. senior care settings, communities, and operators today.
Santa Clara, CA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AI-powered care support platform expands U.S. presence with RCFE deployment in Folsom, California.
Voxela, Inc., the company behind VCare and VCare Pro, an AI-powered care support platform for senior care teams, today announced a new U.S. partnership with Happy Memories Senior Care, a Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE) in Folsom, California, where VCare has already been deployed.
Through the partnership, Voxela is supporting Happy Memories Senior Care with AI-powered tools for fall detection, bed-exit detection, real-time alerts, incident review, AI-generated incident reports, virtual check-ins, and care analytics. Voxela will also deploy VCare at Happy Memories Senior Care II, further extending the partnership across Solomon and Carmen Chis’ residential care model in Folsom.
The partnership marks another step in Voxela’s U.S. expansion as the company brings its experience supporting senior care providers in Japan to care communities across the United States. Voxela has publicly described VCare as being implemented in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Japan, and the company has previously announced expansion plans that include North America.
VCare helps senior care teams improve awareness, response, and documentation through AI-powered care support technology. The platform is designed to detect, notify, and analyze events that could lead to major incidents, including falls, bed exits, and wandering, in real time. In the United States, Voxela is focused on nursing care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities, continuing care retirement communities, senior living communities, senior care operators, and residential care settings. Voxela also highlights AI-generated reports, accident analytics, and virtual check-ins as part of its VCare Pro offering.
“What makes this partnership exciting is that Happy Memories reflects exactly where Voxela can make an immediate difference in the U.S. market,” said Jeff Robinson, VP of Sales, North America at Voxela. “Our platform has supported senior care providers in Japan across nursing homes, assisted living communities, and other eldercare environments, and we’re now bringing that same experience to U.S. providers across nursing care facilities, CCRCs, senior living communities, and residential care settings. For RCFEs like Happy Memories, Voxela helps care teams move from uncertainty to insight, giving them a clearer understanding of what happened, why it happened, and how to prevent future incidents.”
Happy Memories Senior Care is a family-led RCFE in Folsom, California, led by Solomon and Carmen Chis. Together, Solomon and Carmen have built a warm, residential care environment focused on comfort, dignity, daily support, home-cooked meals, and meaningful experiences for residents. Happy Memories Senior Care is located at 255 Cimmaron Circle in Folsom and can be reached at (707) 365-6196.
The partnership was spearheaded by Solomon Chis, who leads Happy Memories alongside his wife, Carmen Chis. With VCare already deployed at Happy Memories Senior Care, Voxela is helping the care team improve visibility into daily resident activity, identify potential safety risks, receive real-time notifications, and review incidents more clearly after they occur.
Voxela will also deploy its platform at Happy Memories Senior Care II, extending AI-powered care support across Solomon and Carmen’s residential care model in Folsom. The broader deployment reflects a shared commitment to bringing practical technology into intimate, home-like senior care environments where visibility, responsiveness, and prevention can make an immediate difference. Public posts from the Folsom Chamber of Commerce reference Happy Memories Senior Care II and recognize Solomon and Carmen’s work in the community.
“This is the future of care,” said Solomon Chis of Happy Memories Senior Care. “Being able to actually see what happens in the room has completely changed how we support our residents. We’re not guessing anymore; we can understand behavior, respond quickly, and put the right interventions in place to prevent future falls. Even something as simple as identifying the need for better footwear made an immediate impact. Tools like these are invaluable for improving care and safety in our homes.”
Voxela’s U.S. growth comes at a time when senior care providers are looking for practical ways to improve safety, reduce avoidable incidents, and support staff who are often overworked. Voxela’s work in Japan has helped inform the company’s approach to AI-powered care support, giving care teams tools to detect safety events, respond quickly, review incidents, and make more informed decisions after something happens.
“Our goal is to give caregivers the insight they need in the moments that matter,” added Robinson. “Whether in Japan or the United States, the need is the same: helping care teams protect residents while preserving dignity, independence, and trust.”
Key Facts
Company: Voxela, Inc.
Website: voxela.ai
Corporate address: 2325 Forbes Ave., Santa Clara, CA 95050, USA
Company description: Voxela is a Silicon Valley-based technology company developing AI-powered care support solutions for senior care teams.
Platform: VCare and VCare Pro, an AI-powered care support platform for senior care teams
Leadership: Yuta Endo, Co-Founder and CEO; Goutham Kamath, Co-Founder and CTO
Founders: Yuta Endo, Goutham Kamath, and Yusuke Yoshida
U.S. focus: Nursing care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, continuing care retirement communities, senior living communities, senior care operators, and residential care settings
Customer: Happy Memories Senior Care
Current deployment: VCare has already been deployed at Happy Memories Senior Care
Additional deployment: Voxela will also deploy VCare at Happy Memories Senior Care II
Customer location: Folsom, California
Care setting: Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE)
VCare use cases: Fall detection, bed-exit detection, wandering detection, real-time alerts, incident review, AI-generated incident reports, virtual check-ins, and care analytics
Happy Memories contact: (707) 365-6196
Happy Memories website: happymemoriesseniorcare.com
About Voxela
Voxela, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based technology company headquartered at 2325 Forbes Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95050. The company develops VCare, an AI-powered care support platform for senior care teams. VCare helps nursing care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities, continuing care retirement communities, senior living communities, senior care operators, and residential care settings, improve awareness, response, and documentation through fall detection, bed-exit detection, real-time alerts, incident review, AI-supported reporting, virtual check-ins, and care analytics.
Built for real-world senior care environments, VCare is designed to support caregivers, strengthen resident safety, and help teams spend less time reconstructing what happened and more time improving what happens next. Voxela was founded by Yuta Endo, Goutham Kamath, and Yusuke Yoshida, and its leadership includes Yuta Endo, Co-Founder and CEO, and Goutham Kamath, Co-Founder and CTO. Voxela was inspired by interviews with more than 100 caregivers and built around a mission to empower technology and caregivers to collaborate seamlessly so everyone can receive the care they deserve.
To learn more, visit voxela.ai.
About Happy Memories Senior Care
Happy Memories Senior Care is a Residential Care Facility for the Elderly located in Folsom, California. The home provides personalized senior care in a warm residential setting, with a focus on comfort, dignity, daily support, and meaningful experiences for residents. The home is led by Solomon and Carmen Chis, with Solomon spearheading the partnership with Voxela.
Happy Memories Senior Care lists services including assistance with activities of daily living, medication management, housekeeping, laundry, health monitoring, social and recreational activities, scheduled transportation, home-cooked meals, outdoor spaces, a 24-hour resident paging system, and motion sensors for fall-risk residents. Its programs also highlight Carmen’s daily role in preparing and contributing to home-cooked meals for residents.
To learn more about Happy Memories Senior Care, visit happymemoriesseniorcare.com, call (707) 365-6196, or visit https://www.facebook.com/happymemoriesseniorcare.
Voxela, Inc., the company behind VCare and VCare Pro, an AI-powered care support platform for senior care teams, today announced a new U.S. partnership with Happy Memories Senior Care, a Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE) in Folsom, California, where VCare has already been deployed.
Through the partnership, Voxela is supporting Happy Memories Senior Care with AI-powered tools for fall detection, bed-exit detection, real-time alerts, incident review, AI-generated incident reports, virtual check-ins, and care analytics. Voxela will also deploy VCare at Happy Memories Senior Care II, further extending the partnership across Solomon and Carmen Chis’ residential care model in Folsom.
The partnership marks another step in Voxela’s U.S. expansion as the company brings its experience supporting senior care providers in Japan to care communities across the United States. Voxela has publicly described VCare as being implemented in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Japan, and the company has previously announced expansion plans that include North America.
VCare helps senior care teams improve awareness, response, and documentation through AI-powered care support technology. The platform is designed to detect, notify, and analyze events that could lead to major incidents, including falls, bed exits, and wandering, in real time. In the United States, Voxela is focused on nursing care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities, continuing care retirement communities, senior living communities, senior care operators, and residential care settings. Voxela also highlights AI-generated reports, accident analytics, and virtual check-ins as part of its VCare Pro offering.
“What makes this partnership exciting is that Happy Memories reflects exactly where Voxela can make an immediate difference in the U.S. market,” said Jeff Robinson, VP of Sales, North America at Voxela. “Our platform has supported senior care providers in Japan across nursing homes, assisted living communities, and other eldercare environments, and we’re now bringing that same experience to U.S. providers across nursing care facilities, CCRCs, senior living communities, and residential care settings. For RCFEs like Happy Memories, Voxela helps care teams move from uncertainty to insight, giving them a clearer understanding of what happened, why it happened, and how to prevent future incidents.”
Happy Memories Senior Care is a family-led RCFE in Folsom, California, led by Solomon and Carmen Chis. Together, Solomon and Carmen have built a warm, residential care environment focused on comfort, dignity, daily support, home-cooked meals, and meaningful experiences for residents. Happy Memories Senior Care is located at 255 Cimmaron Circle in Folsom and can be reached at (707) 365-6196.
The partnership was spearheaded by Solomon Chis, who leads Happy Memories alongside his wife, Carmen Chis. With VCare already deployed at Happy Memories Senior Care, Voxela is helping the care team improve visibility into daily resident activity, identify potential safety risks, receive real-time notifications, and review incidents more clearly after they occur.
Voxela will also deploy its platform at Happy Memories Senior Care II, extending AI-powered care support across Solomon and Carmen’s residential care model in Folsom. The broader deployment reflects a shared commitment to bringing practical technology into intimate, home-like senior care environments where visibility, responsiveness, and prevention can make an immediate difference. Public posts from the Folsom Chamber of Commerce reference Happy Memories Senior Care II and recognize Solomon and Carmen’s work in the community.
“This is the future of care,” said Solomon Chis of Happy Memories Senior Care. “Being able to actually see what happens in the room has completely changed how we support our residents. We’re not guessing anymore; we can understand behavior, respond quickly, and put the right interventions in place to prevent future falls. Even something as simple as identifying the need for better footwear made an immediate impact. Tools like these are invaluable for improving care and safety in our homes.”
Voxela’s U.S. growth comes at a time when senior care providers are looking for practical ways to improve safety, reduce avoidable incidents, and support staff who are often overworked. Voxela’s work in Japan has helped inform the company’s approach to AI-powered care support, giving care teams tools to detect safety events, respond quickly, review incidents, and make more informed decisions after something happens.
“Our goal is to give caregivers the insight they need in the moments that matter,” added Robinson. “Whether in Japan or the United States, the need is the same: helping care teams protect residents while preserving dignity, independence, and trust.”
Key Facts
Company: Voxela, Inc.
Website: voxela.ai
Corporate address: 2325 Forbes Ave., Santa Clara, CA 95050, USA
Company description: Voxela is a Silicon Valley-based technology company developing AI-powered care support solutions for senior care teams.
Platform: VCare and VCare Pro, an AI-powered care support platform for senior care teams
Leadership: Yuta Endo, Co-Founder and CEO; Goutham Kamath, Co-Founder and CTO
Founders: Yuta Endo, Goutham Kamath, and Yusuke Yoshida
U.S. focus: Nursing care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, continuing care retirement communities, senior living communities, senior care operators, and residential care settings
Customer: Happy Memories Senior Care
Current deployment: VCare has already been deployed at Happy Memories Senior Care
Additional deployment: Voxela will also deploy VCare at Happy Memories Senior Care II
Customer location: Folsom, California
Care setting: Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE)
VCare use cases: Fall detection, bed-exit detection, wandering detection, real-time alerts, incident review, AI-generated incident reports, virtual check-ins, and care analytics
Happy Memories contact: (707) 365-6196
Happy Memories website: happymemoriesseniorcare.com
About Voxela
Voxela, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based technology company headquartered at 2325 Forbes Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95050. The company develops VCare, an AI-powered care support platform for senior care teams. VCare helps nursing care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities, continuing care retirement communities, senior living communities, senior care operators, and residential care settings, improve awareness, response, and documentation through fall detection, bed-exit detection, real-time alerts, incident review, AI-supported reporting, virtual check-ins, and care analytics.
Built for real-world senior care environments, VCare is designed to support caregivers, strengthen resident safety, and help teams spend less time reconstructing what happened and more time improving what happens next. Voxela was founded by Yuta Endo, Goutham Kamath, and Yusuke Yoshida, and its leadership includes Yuta Endo, Co-Founder and CEO, and Goutham Kamath, Co-Founder and CTO. Voxela was inspired by interviews with more than 100 caregivers and built around a mission to empower technology and caregivers to collaborate seamlessly so everyone can receive the care they deserve.
To learn more, visit voxela.ai.
About Happy Memories Senior Care
Happy Memories Senior Care is a Residential Care Facility for the Elderly located in Folsom, California. The home provides personalized senior care in a warm residential setting, with a focus on comfort, dignity, daily support, and meaningful experiences for residents. The home is led by Solomon and Carmen Chis, with Solomon spearheading the partnership with Voxela.
Happy Memories Senior Care lists services including assistance with activities of daily living, medication management, housekeeping, laundry, health monitoring, social and recreational activities, scheduled transportation, home-cooked meals, outdoor spaces, a 24-hour resident paging system, and motion sensors for fall-risk residents. Its programs also highlight Carmen’s daily role in preparing and contributing to home-cooked meals for residents.
To learn more about Happy Memories Senior Care, visit happymemoriesseniorcare.com, call (707) 365-6196, or visit https://www.facebook.com/happymemoriesseniorcare.
Contact
Voxela, Inc.Contact
Jeff Robinson, VP of Sales, North America
612-321-1778
voxela.ai
Jeff Robinson, VP of Sales, North America
612-321-1778
voxela.ai
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