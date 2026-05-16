Arcadia Brings Clinically-Grounded Real-World Data to HealthVerity Marketplace
Philadelphia, PA, May 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange and patient identity solutions, today announced that Arcadia has been named as one of the data sources available in HealthVerity Marketplace, the nation’s largest ecosystem of privacy-protected healthcare and consumer data. Arcadia will be offering clinically-grounded, longitudinal patient data that strengthens the real-world data ecosystem by enabling life sciences and commercial analytics teams to conduct more informed research, outcomes analysis and commercial decision-making.
HealthVerity Marketplace already connects the industry’s most comprehensive network of data providers and buyers in a HIPAA-compliant and privacy-protected platform. With Arcadia, customers benefit from greater transparency into data provenance while continuing to work within a governed, interoperable environment.
Arcadia brings clinically-grounded, EHR-derived longitudinal data from the Arcadia Research Collaborative to HealthVerity Marketplace, enabling patient-level analysis across care settings with visibility into real-world clinical events and provider interactions. This foundation is further enriched with clinical notes processed through natural language processing, unlocking insights beyond structured data and coded fields. Adjudicated closed claims data complements this dataset, providing additional context on utilization and cost. Together, these de-identified data assets support a more complete view of patient journeys for real-world evidence, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and commercial analytics.
“Adding Arcadia to HealthVerity Marketplace gives researchers and analytics teams access to clinically grounded longitudinal data within the workflows they already use. It’s another step toward making high-quality real-world data easier to discover, evaluate and use,” said Joseph Satili, Chief Commercial Officer, HealthVerity.
“Life sciences organizations have long relied on claims data to understand patient populations, but claims tell us what happened, not why it happened or how patients actually experience their disease. That view is inherently incomplete,” said Sandy Leonard, General Manager, Life Sciences, Arcadia. “By bringing EHR-derived clinical data and unstructured clinical notes into HealthVerity Marketplace, Arcadia enables a more nuanced, longitudinal understanding of patient journeys—revealing the clinical context, decision points and lived experience behind the data.”
To learn more or request access, please explore HealthVerity Marketplace or contact your HealthVerity representative. Interested organizations can also visit Arcadia at ISPOR booth 913 or HealthVerity at booth 1004 from May 17-20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
About HealthVerity
HealthVerity is the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange, transforming how healthcare and life sciences organizations connect and analyze disparate patient data. By enabling access to the industry’s largest RWD ecosystem, HealthVerity supports critical applications in clinical development, commercial strategy, regulatory decision-making, and public health.
Media Contact:
HealthVerity
info@healthverity.com
About Arcadia
Arcadia® is an outcomes company that helps healthcare organizations improve cost, quality, and operational performance. We close the gap between insight and aligned action by unifying healthcare data and translating it into execution through workflow tools embedded with agentic AI. Built on a comprehensive data foundation spanning tens of millions of patient lives, Arcadia supports hundreds of organizations, including Aetna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Merck, and the California Department of Health Care Services.
Media Contact:
Drew Schaar, Arcadia
Drew.Schaar@arcadia.io
HealthVerity Marketplace already connects the industry’s most comprehensive network of data providers and buyers in a HIPAA-compliant and privacy-protected platform. With Arcadia, customers benefit from greater transparency into data provenance while continuing to work within a governed, interoperable environment.
Arcadia brings clinically-grounded, EHR-derived longitudinal data from the Arcadia Research Collaborative to HealthVerity Marketplace, enabling patient-level analysis across care settings with visibility into real-world clinical events and provider interactions. This foundation is further enriched with clinical notes processed through natural language processing, unlocking insights beyond structured data and coded fields. Adjudicated closed claims data complements this dataset, providing additional context on utilization and cost. Together, these de-identified data assets support a more complete view of patient journeys for real-world evidence, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and commercial analytics.
“Adding Arcadia to HealthVerity Marketplace gives researchers and analytics teams access to clinically grounded longitudinal data within the workflows they already use. It’s another step toward making high-quality real-world data easier to discover, evaluate and use,” said Joseph Satili, Chief Commercial Officer, HealthVerity.
“Life sciences organizations have long relied on claims data to understand patient populations, but claims tell us what happened, not why it happened or how patients actually experience their disease. That view is inherently incomplete,” said Sandy Leonard, General Manager, Life Sciences, Arcadia. “By bringing EHR-derived clinical data and unstructured clinical notes into HealthVerity Marketplace, Arcadia enables a more nuanced, longitudinal understanding of patient journeys—revealing the clinical context, decision points and lived experience behind the data.”
To learn more or request access, please explore HealthVerity Marketplace or contact your HealthVerity representative. Interested organizations can also visit Arcadia at ISPOR booth 913 or HealthVerity at booth 1004 from May 17-20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
About HealthVerity
HealthVerity is the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange, transforming how healthcare and life sciences organizations connect and analyze disparate patient data. By enabling access to the industry’s largest RWD ecosystem, HealthVerity supports critical applications in clinical development, commercial strategy, regulatory decision-making, and public health.
Media Contact:
HealthVerity
info@healthverity.com
About Arcadia
Arcadia® is an outcomes company that helps healthcare organizations improve cost, quality, and operational performance. We close the gap between insight and aligned action by unifying healthcare data and translating it into execution through workflow tools embedded with agentic AI. Built on a comprehensive data foundation spanning tens of millions of patient lives, Arcadia supports hundreds of organizations, including Aetna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Merck, and the California Department of Health Care Services.
Media Contact:
Drew Schaar, Arcadia
Drew.Schaar@arcadia.io
Contact
HealthVerityContact
Andrew Goldberg
267-262-6776
www.healthverity.com
Andrew Goldberg
267-262-6776
www.healthverity.com
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