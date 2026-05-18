Baselayer Data Debuts at Possible Miami, Offering Ad Catalog and As-Run Log Services Across Streaming and Linear

Baselayer Data debuted at Possible Miami in April 2026, launching Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — two products that capture, fingerprint, and catalog 2.6 million ad creatives per year across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear. With 20+ metadata points per airing and frame-accurate precision, the company delivers a unified source of truth for media's fragmented ad landscape.