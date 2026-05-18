Baselayer Data Debuts at Possible Miami, Offering Ad Catalog and As-Run Log Services Across Streaming and Linear
Baselayer Data debuted at Possible Miami in April 2026, launching Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — two products that capture, fingerprint, and catalog 2.6 million ad creatives per year across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear. With 20+ metadata points per airing and frame-accurate precision, the company delivers a unified source of truth for media's fragmented ad landscape.
Miami, FL, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Baselayer Data, a data services company focused on advertising intelligence across streaming and linear television, made its public debut at Possible Miami in April 2026. The company launched with two core products — Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — designed to give media companies, agencies, and data teams a unified record of ad creative activity across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear platforms.
The company tracks approximately 301 new ad creatives per hour — totaling more than 2.6 million per year — across the major distribution environments. Each creative is fingerprinted, assigned a stable ID, and enriched with metadata that spans advertiser and brand information, creative attributes, airing details, and channel distribution data.
Products and Services
Ad Catalog is a proprietary archive of ad creatives stored in MP4 and HD formats, enriched with metadata and assigned stable creative IDs. Each entry includes audio-visual fingerprints, brand and advertiser taxonomy aligned to IAB standards, duration, language and version variants, and metadata tracing back to the first observed airing.
As-Run Logs provides frame-accurate records of what aired and when across streaming and linear environments. Logs are joinable to Ad Catalog creative IDs and include network, daypart, program context, pod position, spot duration, and repeat frequency data. The service covers Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and 210 Linear markets, including national and local broadcasts.
Combined, the two products collect more than 20 metadata points per ad airing across four categories: Advertiser & Brand, Creative, Airing & Pod, and Channel & Distribution. Baselayer also offers a managed Creative ID Mapping service, which aligns its data to each client's existing ID system with full IAB support.
"'Streaming fragmented the advertising ecosystem faster than the industry’s infrastructure evolved. BaseLayer Data was built to bring clarity to that complexity — helping media companies understand what ran, where, and when across streaming and linear TV. " - Alex Haulska, BaseLayer Data
About Baselayer Data
Baselayer Data is an advertising data company that captures, and catalogs ad creatives across streaming and linear television. Its products — Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — provide media companies, agencies, and data teams with metadata and airing records across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear platforms. For more information, visit baselayerdata.com.
The company tracks approximately 301 new ad creatives per hour — totaling more than 2.6 million per year — across the major distribution environments. Each creative is fingerprinted, assigned a stable ID, and enriched with metadata that spans advertiser and brand information, creative attributes, airing details, and channel distribution data.
Products and Services
Ad Catalog is a proprietary archive of ad creatives stored in MP4 and HD formats, enriched with metadata and assigned stable creative IDs. Each entry includes audio-visual fingerprints, brand and advertiser taxonomy aligned to IAB standards, duration, language and version variants, and metadata tracing back to the first observed airing.
As-Run Logs provides frame-accurate records of what aired and when across streaming and linear environments. Logs are joinable to Ad Catalog creative IDs and include network, daypart, program context, pod position, spot duration, and repeat frequency data. The service covers Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and 210 Linear markets, including national and local broadcasts.
Combined, the two products collect more than 20 metadata points per ad airing across four categories: Advertiser & Brand, Creative, Airing & Pod, and Channel & Distribution. Baselayer also offers a managed Creative ID Mapping service, which aligns its data to each client's existing ID system with full IAB support.
"'Streaming fragmented the advertising ecosystem faster than the industry’s infrastructure evolved. BaseLayer Data was built to bring clarity to that complexity — helping media companies understand what ran, where, and when across streaming and linear TV. " - Alex Haulska, BaseLayer Data
About Baselayer Data
Baselayer Data is an advertising data company that captures, and catalogs ad creatives across streaming and linear television. Its products — Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — provide media companies, agencies, and data teams with metadata and airing records across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear platforms. For more information, visit baselayerdata.com.
Contact
BaseLayer DataContact
Lynette Hemann
(319) 734-3548
baselayerdata.com
Lynette Hemann
(319) 734-3548
baselayerdata.com
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