Transfer Credit: Building Smarter Pathways to College Through CLEP, ACE, and NCCRS Credit Recommendations

TransferCredit.org offers self-paced CLEP Prep courses and, through its partnership with UPI Study, access to 70+ ACE-, NCCRS-, and Ofqual-recognized online courses — giving students multiple flexible, affordable pathways to earn transferable college credits. Founded in 2020, the platform has served 50,000+ students and saved them millions in tuition, with credit pathways at 2,000+ colleges and universities across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and beyond.