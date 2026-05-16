latakoo Brings Video Workflow Platform, Generative Video Codec®, and Documentary Slate to Cannes Film Festival
latakoo showcases production-ready workflow technology, introduces festival attendees to Generative Video Codec®, and advances two documentary films now in production.
Cannes, France, May 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- latakoo, the video workflow company built for teams that move, manage, and publish critical media, is at the Cannes Film Festival showcasing its production-ready video workflow platform, introducing festival attendees to its award-winning Generative Video Codec®, and advancing two documentary film projects now in production.
On Wednesday evening, shortly after the Festival opened, latakoo hosted an intimate Cannes gathering for filmmakers, producers, media executives, technology leaders, and members of the broader creative community. The event reflected latakoo’s expanding role in the video ecosystem as a technology platform, inventor, and producer of original films.
“Cannes is where the world’s storytellers come to be seen, discovered, and financed,” said Jade Kurian, Co-Founder and President of latakoo. “It is also the intersection of content creation and content technology. Anyone who creates video needs a way to move it, share it, and deliver it without slowing the creative process. latakoo provides the infrastructure creative teams need to move video faster, more securely, and more efficiently.”
latakoo is currently producing two documentaries. “John Johnson Reporting,” directed by Dr. Brian Calfano, explores the life and legacy of groundbreaking journalist John Johnson. Johnson was a legendary New York City television reporter, among the first African American documentary producers, directors, and writers at a major network, and an anchor at the three New York legacy network-owned television stations: WABC, WCBS, and WNBC.
The company is also producing “Tokyo in 33 RPM,” directed by Tanmay Srivastava, a documentary about Tokyo’s jazz listening cafés and their cultural impact. The film explores a distinctive listening culture built around sound, space, ritual, and community, connecting music history with the preservation of analog experience in a digital world.
Together, the projects reflect latakoo’s broader view of media: technology matters most when it protects, accelerates, and amplifies human stories.
“Film production forces you to understand workflow in the most practical way,” said Paul Adrian, Co-Founder and CEO of latakoo. “Every detail matters. Every file matters. Every handoff matters. Our platform was built for that reality, and our work as producers keeps us close to the creative and operational problems filmmakers face every day.”
At Cannes, latakoo is demonstrating its production-ready video workflow platform for teams that need to upload, transfer, manage, transcribe, translate, review, and deliver media efficiently.
latakoo is also introducing festival attendees to Generative Video Codec®, or GVC, a next-generation video technology designed to prioritize and enhance the most important areas of a video stream in real time. GVC enables smart live streaming, lossless real-time encoding, and priority encoding that increases clarity where users need it most.
For filmmakers and media organizations, the combined message is direct: latakoo is building tools for the way video is actually made, moved, and delivered.
“Creators should not have to fight their infrastructure,” Kurian said. “They should be able to focus on story, performance, image and sound. Whether we are supporting a newsroom, a production company, a documentary team, or a live operation, our job is to make the video workflow disappear into the work.”
latakoo will continue meeting with filmmakers, producers, distributors, broadcasters, and technology partners throughout the Festival.
About latakoo
latakoo is a mission-critical, cloud-based, secure video workflow platform trusted by some of the world’s largest broadcasters, media and production companies and content creators. Founded by journalists and built for high-pressure professional environments, latakoo delivers the fastest, most secure way to move, manage, and share video from anywhere to anywhere—regardless of bandwidth, distance, or location. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, latakoo is reshaping how video is captured, transferred, managed, and understood across media, production, sports, government, and defense.
For Media Inquiries, contact marketing@latakoo.com.
On Wednesday evening, shortly after the Festival opened, latakoo hosted an intimate Cannes gathering for filmmakers, producers, media executives, technology leaders, and members of the broader creative community. The event reflected latakoo’s expanding role in the video ecosystem as a technology platform, inventor, and producer of original films.
“Cannes is where the world’s storytellers come to be seen, discovered, and financed,” said Jade Kurian, Co-Founder and President of latakoo. “It is also the intersection of content creation and content technology. Anyone who creates video needs a way to move it, share it, and deliver it without slowing the creative process. latakoo provides the infrastructure creative teams need to move video faster, more securely, and more efficiently.”
latakoo is currently producing two documentaries. “John Johnson Reporting,” directed by Dr. Brian Calfano, explores the life and legacy of groundbreaking journalist John Johnson. Johnson was a legendary New York City television reporter, among the first African American documentary producers, directors, and writers at a major network, and an anchor at the three New York legacy network-owned television stations: WABC, WCBS, and WNBC.
The company is also producing “Tokyo in 33 RPM,” directed by Tanmay Srivastava, a documentary about Tokyo’s jazz listening cafés and their cultural impact. The film explores a distinctive listening culture built around sound, space, ritual, and community, connecting music history with the preservation of analog experience in a digital world.
Together, the projects reflect latakoo’s broader view of media: technology matters most when it protects, accelerates, and amplifies human stories.
“Film production forces you to understand workflow in the most practical way,” said Paul Adrian, Co-Founder and CEO of latakoo. “Every detail matters. Every file matters. Every handoff matters. Our platform was built for that reality, and our work as producers keeps us close to the creative and operational problems filmmakers face every day.”
At Cannes, latakoo is demonstrating its production-ready video workflow platform for teams that need to upload, transfer, manage, transcribe, translate, review, and deliver media efficiently.
latakoo is also introducing festival attendees to Generative Video Codec®, or GVC, a next-generation video technology designed to prioritize and enhance the most important areas of a video stream in real time. GVC enables smart live streaming, lossless real-time encoding, and priority encoding that increases clarity where users need it most.
For filmmakers and media organizations, the combined message is direct: latakoo is building tools for the way video is actually made, moved, and delivered.
“Creators should not have to fight their infrastructure,” Kurian said. “They should be able to focus on story, performance, image and sound. Whether we are supporting a newsroom, a production company, a documentary team, or a live operation, our job is to make the video workflow disappear into the work.”
latakoo will continue meeting with filmmakers, producers, distributors, broadcasters, and technology partners throughout the Festival.
About latakoo
latakoo is a mission-critical, cloud-based, secure video workflow platform trusted by some of the world’s largest broadcasters, media and production companies and content creators. Founded by journalists and built for high-pressure professional environments, latakoo delivers the fastest, most secure way to move, manage, and share video from anywhere to anywhere—regardless of bandwidth, distance, or location. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, latakoo is reshaping how video is captured, transferred, managed, and understood across media, production, sports, government, and defense.
For Media Inquiries, contact marketing@latakoo.com.
Contact
latakooContact
Brian Calfano
512 502 5666
www.latakoo.com
Brian Calfano
512 502 5666
www.latakoo.com
Categories