QurHealth and Caring One Launch Agentic AI Voice Solution for Alterwood Health, Streamlining Member Eligibility Verification
Live inbound call technology automates eligibility determinations; claim status and pre-authorization workflows planned next.
Austin, TX, May 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- QurHealth, a leading health technology company focused on improving operational efficiency across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with Caring One to deploy agentic AI voice technology at Alterwood Health. The solution, which is now live, handles inbound calls from providers to determine member eligibility in real time—reducing wait times, freeing staff to focus on more complex inquiries, and delivering a faster, more consistent caller experience.
The jointly delivered solution pairs QurHealth’s healthcare integration and workflow expertise and agentic AI voice technology with Caring One’s global contact center capabilities. Rather than following rigid IVR scripts, the AI agent conducts natural, context-aware conversations, authenticates callers, queries Alterwood Health’s eligibility systems, and returns accurate answers in seconds. Because the agent handles conversations end-to-end, providers calling on behalf of patients receive eligibility verifications without waiting in a queue or navigating a phone tree.
“Partnering with Caring One has allowed us support their customer contact solutions and call center services and to bring a proven voice AI capability into the heart of health plan operations,” said Dean Rottinghaus, DC, Chief Clinical Officer of QurHealth. “Eligibility verification is one of the highest-volume, most time-sensitive interactions a plan handles. Automating it intelligently gives members and providers a better experience and gives Alterwood’s team room to focus on the calls that truly need a human touch.”
“Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional contact center experiences for our clients and their customers,” said Kyle Richardson, Founder and CEO of Caring One. “Bringing agentic AI voice technology to Alterwood Health in partnership with QurHealth shows how quickly contact centers are evolving—and how much better the caller experience becomes when intelligent automation and human agents work together.”
“Our members and provider partners expect fast, accurate answers, and this technology delivers both,” said James Davis, Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer of Alterwood Health. “The QurHealth and Caring One team moved quickly from concept to live production, and we’re already seeing meaningful improvements in call handling and satisfaction.”
Building on the success of the eligibility deployment, the three organizations are now planning the next phases of the rollout, which will extend the AI agent’s capabilities to handle benefits and claim status inquiries —two additional high-volume call types that will further reduce administrative burden for providers and plan staff alike.
About QurHealth
QurHealth delivers technology solutions that help health plans, providers, and their partners operate more efficiently and serve members more effectively. Learn more at qurhealth.com.
About Caring One
Caring One is a leading provider of global customer contact solutions and call center services for businesses of all sizes. Learn more at caring-one.com.
About Alterwood Health
Alterwood Health offers Medicare Advantage plans (Alterwood Advantage) designed to deliver better care, coverage, and outcomes to the members and communities it serves. Learn more at alterwoodadvantage.com.
The jointly delivered solution pairs QurHealth’s healthcare integration and workflow expertise and agentic AI voice technology with Caring One’s global contact center capabilities. Rather than following rigid IVR scripts, the AI agent conducts natural, context-aware conversations, authenticates callers, queries Alterwood Health’s eligibility systems, and returns accurate answers in seconds. Because the agent handles conversations end-to-end, providers calling on behalf of patients receive eligibility verifications without waiting in a queue or navigating a phone tree.
“Partnering with Caring One has allowed us support their customer contact solutions and call center services and to bring a proven voice AI capability into the heart of health plan operations,” said Dean Rottinghaus, DC, Chief Clinical Officer of QurHealth. “Eligibility verification is one of the highest-volume, most time-sensitive interactions a plan handles. Automating it intelligently gives members and providers a better experience and gives Alterwood’s team room to focus on the calls that truly need a human touch.”
“Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional contact center experiences for our clients and their customers,” said Kyle Richardson, Founder and CEO of Caring One. “Bringing agentic AI voice technology to Alterwood Health in partnership with QurHealth shows how quickly contact centers are evolving—and how much better the caller experience becomes when intelligent automation and human agents work together.”
“Our members and provider partners expect fast, accurate answers, and this technology delivers both,” said James Davis, Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer of Alterwood Health. “The QurHealth and Caring One team moved quickly from concept to live production, and we’re already seeing meaningful improvements in call handling and satisfaction.”
Building on the success of the eligibility deployment, the three organizations are now planning the next phases of the rollout, which will extend the AI agent’s capabilities to handle benefits and claim status inquiries —two additional high-volume call types that will further reduce administrative burden for providers and plan staff alike.
About QurHealth
QurHealth delivers technology solutions that help health plans, providers, and their partners operate more efficiently and serve members more effectively. Learn more at qurhealth.com.
About Caring One
Caring One is a leading provider of global customer contact solutions and call center services for businesses of all sizes. Learn more at caring-one.com.
About Alterwood Health
Alterwood Health offers Medicare Advantage plans (Alterwood Advantage) designed to deliver better care, coverage, and outcomes to the members and communities it serves. Learn more at alterwoodadvantage.com.
Contact
QurHealthContact
Dean Rottinghaus, DC
513-257-6499
www.qurhealth.com/
Dean Rottinghaus, DC
513-257-6499
www.qurhealth.com/
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