Kentucky-Based Podcast “Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd” Reaches Top Tier of Independent Podcasts Worldwide
Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd, an independently produced mental health and wellness podcast hosted by Kentucky-based creator and massage therapist Corey Proffitt-Boyd, is gaining national attention for its emotionally honest conversations and relatable storytelling.
Lexington, KY, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- According to publicly available podcast ranking data referenced by Google, Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd has reached the top tier of podcasts globally, ranking within the top 1.5% of millions of podcasts based on Listen Score performance metrics. The podcast’s growth reflects a rising audience demand for authentic, compassionate discussions surrounding grief, healing, anxiety, emotional resilience, and personal growth.
Hosted by Corey Proffitt-Boyd, a Nationally Board Certified Massage Therapist and multimedia professional based in the Lexington, Kentucky area, the podcast blends heartfelt storytelling with humor, vulnerability, and practical insight. Each episode explores the emotional filters that often prevent people from expressing what they truly feel — and encourages listeners to “say it anyway.”
“The show was created to give people permission to feel things honestly,” said Proffitt-Boyd. “So many people are carrying grief, trauma, stress, or fear silently. I wanted to create something human, uplifting, and real — conversations that remind people they’re not alone.”
Recent episodes have explored themes including:
The experience of grief and losing a parent
Growing up in poverty in rural Kentucky
Mental health and emotional survival
Anxiety, vulnerability, and self-worth
Humor as a coping mechanism
The cultural shift away from alcohol toward cannabis wellness
The power of speaking openly about difficult experiences
The podcast has resonated with listeners who appreciate its balance of emotional depth, Southern storytelling, uplifting perspective, and relatable humor. Its independent production and grassroots growth have further strengthened its connection with audiences seeking authentic voices outside traditional media formats.
In addition to podcasting, Corey Proffitt-Boyd is known for his work in therapeutic wellness, digital media, advertising, musical and jingle production and creative storytelling across multiple platforms.
Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd is available on major podcast platforms.
Media Contact:
Corey Proffitt-Boyd
Say It Anyway Podcast Website
Corey Proffitt Studios Massage
Hosted by Corey Proffitt-Boyd, a Nationally Board Certified Massage Therapist and multimedia professional based in the Lexington, Kentucky area, the podcast blends heartfelt storytelling with humor, vulnerability, and practical insight. Each episode explores the emotional filters that often prevent people from expressing what they truly feel — and encourages listeners to “say it anyway.”
“The show was created to give people permission to feel things honestly,” said Proffitt-Boyd. “So many people are carrying grief, trauma, stress, or fear silently. I wanted to create something human, uplifting, and real — conversations that remind people they’re not alone.”
Recent episodes have explored themes including:
The experience of grief and losing a parent
Growing up in poverty in rural Kentucky
Mental health and emotional survival
Anxiety, vulnerability, and self-worth
Humor as a coping mechanism
The cultural shift away from alcohol toward cannabis wellness
The power of speaking openly about difficult experiences
The podcast has resonated with listeners who appreciate its balance of emotional depth, Southern storytelling, uplifting perspective, and relatable humor. Its independent production and grassroots growth have further strengthened its connection with audiences seeking authentic voices outside traditional media formats.
In addition to podcasting, Corey Proffitt-Boyd is known for his work in therapeutic wellness, digital media, advertising, musical and jingle production and creative storytelling across multiple platforms.
Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd is available on major podcast platforms.
Media Contact:
Corey Proffitt-Boyd
Say It Anyway Podcast Website
Corey Proffitt Studios Massage
Contact
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Corey Proffitt-Boyd
859-399-7145
Corey Proffitt-Boyd
859-399-7145
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