O∆K Names Elyse Warren 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty National Leader of the Year
Elyse Warren of Memphis, Tennessee, has been named the 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year.
Lexington, VA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elyse Warren of Memphis, Tennessee, has been named the 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year. Warren is a 2024 initiate of the Millsaps College Circle and will graduate in May 2026 with dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Mathematics and Neuroscience, a minor in Chemistry and Psychology, and a 3.9 GPA.
“I truly feel so grateful to be recognized at this level for my work,” Warren said. “I’ve been able to exercise such a wide range of leadership, and it’s made such a positive impact on my life and others.”
Warren’s accomplishments include being a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship, serving as vice president and later president of the O∆K Circle, serving as Honors Council head chair, playing basketball for Millsaps College, and serving as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She earned the title of SAA Defensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Jonstens Trophy.
“I am thrilled to recognize Elyse, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the Gen. Russell E. Dougherty National Leader of the Year,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
Warren’s academics and research experience include the Ford Teaching Fellowship, three teaching assistant positions, four research projects, two conference presentations, two research talks, one publication, and numerous shadowing experiences in the medical field. She will attend the University of Tennessee Health Science Center for medical school this fall.
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the Society's highest honors presented to its undergraduate members each year. One student is recognized as the Dougherty winner, and five students are chosen to represent the five pillars of Omicron Delta Kappa: academics and research, communications, athletics, creative and performing arts, and service to campus and community.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
“I truly feel so grateful to be recognized at this level for my work,” Warren said. “I’ve been able to exercise such a wide range of leadership, and it’s made such a positive impact on my life and others.”
Warren’s accomplishments include being a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship, serving as vice president and later president of the O∆K Circle, serving as Honors Council head chair, playing basketball for Millsaps College, and serving as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She earned the title of SAA Defensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Jonstens Trophy.
“I am thrilled to recognize Elyse, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the Gen. Russell E. Dougherty National Leader of the Year,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
Warren’s academics and research experience include the Ford Teaching Fellowship, three teaching assistant positions, four research projects, two conference presentations, two research talks, one publication, and numerous shadowing experiences in the medical field. She will attend the University of Tennessee Health Science Center for medical school this fall.
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the Society's highest honors presented to its undergraduate members each year. One student is recognized as the Dougherty winner, and five students are chosen to represent the five pillars of Omicron Delta Kappa: academics and research, communications, athletics, creative and performing arts, and service to campus and community.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Omicron Delta KappaContact
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
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