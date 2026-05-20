O∆K Names Mareham Yacoub 2026 National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community
Mareham Yacoub Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community
Lexington, VA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mareham Yacoub of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, has been named the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community. Yacoub is a 2025 initiate of the Johns Hopkins University O∆K Circle and will graduate in May 2026 with a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering, with minors in Mathematics and Psychology, with a 3.93 GPA.
“Service has been the most meaningful part of my college experience, especially in supporting students who are navigating college without a clear roadmap,” Yacoub said. “This recognition reflects the mentors, peers, and communities who have shown me that leadership is most powerful when it is rooted in empathy, collaboration, and a commitment to helping others thrive.”
As a Hopkins Undergraduate Leader in Advising, Yacoub served on a student advisory board shaping institutional policies for undergraduate advising and success coaching. She also served on the FLI Student Advisory Board, as a drop-in tutoring support lead for the Learning Den Program, and co-president of The Women’s Network.
“I am thrilled to recognize Mareham, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
Yacoub is a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society and was recognized as the Undergraduate Student Employee of the Year. Upon graduation, she will attend the University of Florida in pursuit of a Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Engineering.
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the Society's highest honors presented to its undergraduate members each year. One student is recognized as the Dougherty winner, and five students are chosen to represent the five pillars of Omicron Delta Kappa: academics and research, communications, athletics, creative and performing arts, and service to campus and community.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
“Service has been the most meaningful part of my college experience, especially in supporting students who are navigating college without a clear roadmap,” Yacoub said. “This recognition reflects the mentors, peers, and communities who have shown me that leadership is most powerful when it is rooted in empathy, collaboration, and a commitment to helping others thrive.”
As a Hopkins Undergraduate Leader in Advising, Yacoub served on a student advisory board shaping institutional policies for undergraduate advising and success coaching. She also served on the FLI Student Advisory Board, as a drop-in tutoring support lead for the Learning Den Program, and co-president of The Women’s Network.
“I am thrilled to recognize Mareham, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
Yacoub is a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society and was recognized as the Undergraduate Student Employee of the Year. Upon graduation, she will attend the University of Florida in pursuit of a Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Engineering.
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the Society's highest honors presented to its undergraduate members each year. One student is recognized as the Dougherty winner, and five students are chosen to represent the five pillars of Omicron Delta Kappa: academics and research, communications, athletics, creative and performing arts, and service to campus and community.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Omicron Delta KappaContact
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
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