O∆K Names Olivia Danos 2026 National Leader of the Year for Athletics
Olivia Danos Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Athletics
Lexington, VA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Olivia Danos of Houston, Texas, has been named the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Athletics. Danos is a 2025 initiate of the Millsaps College O∆K Circle and will graduate in May 2026 with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Exercise Science, a minor in Psychology, and a 3.63 GPA.
“This recognition is so special to me because it represents the people and communities that have supported me along the way. Being a student-athlete has taught me that leadership is felt as much as it is seen through consistency, encouragement, and the way you show up for your team,” Danos said. “I am incredibly grateful to Omicron Delta Kappa for this honor.”
Danos was the senior team captain of the Millsaps College volleyball team and served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She served as secretary for the Millsaps College O∆K Circle, vice president, and later president of Kappa Delta, in addition to roles for member retention and parents club liaison for the sorority.
“I am thrilled to recognize Olivia, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Athletics,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
Danos also worked as a physical therapy technician in the Millsaps Athletic Training Room and served as a Presidential Ambassador for the college. She is taking a gap year after graduation to work as a physical therapy technician while applying to physical therapy school.
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the Society's highest honors presented to its undergraduate members each year. One student is recognized as the Dougherty winner, and five students are chosen to represent the five pillars of Omicron Delta Kappa: academics and research, communications, athletics, creative and performing arts, and service to campus and community.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
“This recognition is so special to me because it represents the people and communities that have supported me along the way. Being a student-athlete has taught me that leadership is felt as much as it is seen through consistency, encouragement, and the way you show up for your team,” Danos said. “I am incredibly grateful to Omicron Delta Kappa for this honor.”
Danos was the senior team captain of the Millsaps College volleyball team and served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She served as secretary for the Millsaps College O∆K Circle, vice president, and later president of Kappa Delta, in addition to roles for member retention and parents club liaison for the sorority.
“I am thrilled to recognize Olivia, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Athletics,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
Danos also worked as a physical therapy technician in the Millsaps Athletic Training Room and served as a Presidential Ambassador for the college. She is taking a gap year after graduation to work as a physical therapy technician while applying to physical therapy school.
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the Society's highest honors presented to its undergraduate members each year. One student is recognized as the Dougherty winner, and five students are chosen to represent the five pillars of Omicron Delta Kappa: academics and research, communications, athletics, creative and performing arts, and service to campus and community.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Omicron Delta KappaContact
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
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