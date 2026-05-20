Celebrate the 34th Annual National Trails Day® with American Hiking Society
On Saturday, June 6, 2026, American Hiking Society invites hundreds of thousands across the nation to step onto the trails for the 34th annual National Trails Day®.
Silver Spring, MD, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Join the nationwide celebration on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Any Trail. Anywhere.
On Saturday, June 6, 2026, American Hiking Society invites hundreds of thousands across the nation to step onto the trails for the 34th annual National Trails Day®. Co-founded in 1993 by American Hiking Society and REI Co-op, National Trails Day® is the nation’s largest celebration of trails, bringing together thousands of hikers, cyclists, paddlers, equestrians, trail organizations, public land agencies, nonprofits, and businesses through hundreds of events across all 50 states.
National Trails Day® is an annual call to action, prompting trail enthusiasts to engage in trail maintenance projects, advocate for trails and public lands, and participate in clean-ups and outdoor education events. In a time when outdoor spaces require our attention more than ever, American Hiking Society calls on individuals of all ages and abilities to reconnect with nature, their communities, and the great outdoors.
2026 is a milestone year as it marks America’s 250th Celebration and the 50th anniversaries of both American Hiking Society and GORE-TEX® Brand. To commemorate these significant anniversaries, American Hiking Society, in partnership with our long-standing partner, GORE-TEX® Brand, is hosting events in three cities—Seattle, Boulder, and Washington, D.C.—to enhance trail stewardship and community involvement for National Trails Day®. They invite local residents to join them at one of these city events or to sign up for any of the hundreds of events registered across the country on June 6.
In 2025, over 66,688 individuals engaged in activities at nearly 943 locations across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. More than 6,057 volunteers contributed to building and maintaining 758 miles of trails. Join them in continuing this positive impact on June 6, 2026.
For further information about National Trails Day®, please visit NationalTrailsDay.org or email ntd@americanhiking.org.
Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional media resources are available upon request. Interviews with representatives from the American Hiking Society can be arranged.
Founded in 1976, American Hiking Society is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering all to enjoy, share, and preserve the hiking experience.
Contact: Morgan Ellis, National Trails Day Coordinator
Phone: 301.565.6704 ×706
Email: mellis@americanhiking.org
On Saturday, June 6, 2026, American Hiking Society invites hundreds of thousands across the nation to step onto the trails for the 34th annual National Trails Day®. Co-founded in 1993 by American Hiking Society and REI Co-op, National Trails Day® is the nation’s largest celebration of trails, bringing together thousands of hikers, cyclists, paddlers, equestrians, trail organizations, public land agencies, nonprofits, and businesses through hundreds of events across all 50 states.
National Trails Day® is an annual call to action, prompting trail enthusiasts to engage in trail maintenance projects, advocate for trails and public lands, and participate in clean-ups and outdoor education events. In a time when outdoor spaces require our attention more than ever, American Hiking Society calls on individuals of all ages and abilities to reconnect with nature, their communities, and the great outdoors.
2026 is a milestone year as it marks America’s 250th Celebration and the 50th anniversaries of both American Hiking Society and GORE-TEX® Brand. To commemorate these significant anniversaries, American Hiking Society, in partnership with our long-standing partner, GORE-TEX® Brand, is hosting events in three cities—Seattle, Boulder, and Washington, D.C.—to enhance trail stewardship and community involvement for National Trails Day®. They invite local residents to join them at one of these city events or to sign up for any of the hundreds of events registered across the country on June 6.
In 2025, over 66,688 individuals engaged in activities at nearly 943 locations across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. More than 6,057 volunteers contributed to building and maintaining 758 miles of trails. Join them in continuing this positive impact on June 6, 2026.
For further information about National Trails Day®, please visit NationalTrailsDay.org or email ntd@americanhiking.org.
Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional media resources are available upon request. Interviews with representatives from the American Hiking Society can be arranged.
Founded in 1976, American Hiking Society is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering all to enjoy, share, and preserve the hiking experience.
Contact: Morgan Ellis, National Trails Day Coordinator
Phone: 301.565.6704 ×706
Email: mellis@americanhiking.org
Contact
American Hiking SocietyContact
Morgan Ellis
301-565-6704 ×706
americanhiking.org
Morgan Ellis
301-565-6704 ×706
americanhiking.org
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