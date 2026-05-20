DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner.
Glen Mills, PA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DDP Roofing is pleased to announce the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing.
In this leadership role, Fairley will oversee the company’s integrated business development and marketing initiatives, with a strategic focus on expanding National Account relationships, strengthening market visibility, and supporting growth across DDP Roofing’s operational territories.
As Director of Business Development & Marketing, Fairley will lead DDP Roofing’s National Account growth strategy across targeted commercial and industrial sectors, including real estate investment portfolios, property and facility management organizations, industrial and logistics operators, retail ownership groups, and manufacturing facilities. He will also direct the company’s marketing efforts supporting both National Accounts and regional sales operations.
Fairley will manage DDP’s Business Development/National Account Executives and Marketing department, while driving alignment between business development, marketing, operations, and executive leadership. His responsibilities include overseeing strategic client pursuits, pipeline development and CRM reporting, integrated marketing campaigns, trade show and event strategy, digital marketing initiatives, and brand development efforts designed to position DDP Roofing as a premier self-performing commercial and industrial roofing partner.
“Joe brings a unique combination of relationship-building expertise, market knowledge, and strategic leadership to this role,” said Jacob Attanasio, Vice President of DDP Roofing. “His experience in business development and marketing, along with his commitment to our clients and company growth, makes him exceptionally well suited to lead these critical functions as we continue expanding our presence and strengthening our brand throughout the regions we serve.”
Fairley’s promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in growth, client partnerships, and long-term market leadership.
About DDP Roofing
DDP Roofing is a super-regional, self-performing commercial and industrial roofing company providing comprehensive roofing, service, maintenance, and roof asset management solutions. The company partners with building owners, facility managers, and National Account clients to deliver high-quality roofing systems and long-term portfolio performance across the markets it serves.
Media Contact:
Jacob Attanasio
Vice President
DDP Roofing
www.DDPRoofing.com
In this leadership role, Fairley will oversee the company’s integrated business development and marketing initiatives, with a strategic focus on expanding National Account relationships, strengthening market visibility, and supporting growth across DDP Roofing’s operational territories.
As Director of Business Development & Marketing, Fairley will lead DDP Roofing’s National Account growth strategy across targeted commercial and industrial sectors, including real estate investment portfolios, property and facility management organizations, industrial and logistics operators, retail ownership groups, and manufacturing facilities. He will also direct the company’s marketing efforts supporting both National Accounts and regional sales operations.
Fairley will manage DDP’s Business Development/National Account Executives and Marketing department, while driving alignment between business development, marketing, operations, and executive leadership. His responsibilities include overseeing strategic client pursuits, pipeline development and CRM reporting, integrated marketing campaigns, trade show and event strategy, digital marketing initiatives, and brand development efforts designed to position DDP Roofing as a premier self-performing commercial and industrial roofing partner.
“Joe brings a unique combination of relationship-building expertise, market knowledge, and strategic leadership to this role,” said Jacob Attanasio, Vice President of DDP Roofing. “His experience in business development and marketing, along with his commitment to our clients and company growth, makes him exceptionally well suited to lead these critical functions as we continue expanding our presence and strengthening our brand throughout the regions we serve.”
Fairley’s promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in growth, client partnerships, and long-term market leadership.
About DDP Roofing
DDP Roofing is a super-regional, self-performing commercial and industrial roofing company providing comprehensive roofing, service, maintenance, and roof asset management solutions. The company partners with building owners, facility managers, and National Account clients to deliver high-quality roofing systems and long-term portfolio performance across the markets it serves.
Media Contact:
Jacob Attanasio
Vice President
DDP Roofing
www.DDPRoofing.com
Contact
DDP Roofing Services, Inc.Contact
Jacob Attanasio
888-552-6220
ddproofing.com/
Jacob Attanasio
888-552-6220
ddproofing.com/
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