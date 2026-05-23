International Photographic Council Celebrates Imaging Excellence at Annual Awards Luncheon
New York, NY, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The International Photographic Council (IPC) held its annual Professional Photographer Achievement Awards luncheon at the United Nations on May 6 - an interactive celebration of the work of both active and emerging photographers.
“A key part of the IPC’s mission is inspiring, educating, and empowering the next generation of imaging creators, to continue the art and communicative legacy of photography,” said Bing Liem, president of the IPC. “Our annual luncheon has evolved from a traditional sit-down event to a lively, interactive experience that connects veteran photographers with students and emerging professionals through student showcases, recognition awards, and networking opportunities.” Liem serves as president of the IPC in addition to his full-time role as the division president of the Imaging Division for FUJIFILM North America Corporation.
Over 40 photography students from universities including Fashion Institute of Technology, New York University’s Tisch School for the Arts, School of Visual Arts, and Rochester Institute of Technology were onsite at the luncheon to engage with members of the IPC, and several participated in a student showcase in which they exhibited their work for review, distributed resumes, and had the opportunity to interact with industry veterans.
Renowned headshot photographer Peter Hurley gave the keynote address, in which he touched on the enduring emotional power of photography, and the importance of making subjects feel comfortable, and better about themselves overall, when being photographed. He reminded both the current and emerging photographers in the room that they have a role in making and preserving history through photography, something AI can’t do.
Lens manufacturer ZEISS partnered with the IPC to create an activation that provided an opportunity for the 2025 and 2026 James L. Chung Scholarship recipients to attend a master class and test the company’s new Otus ML lenses on a photo assignment. Each photographer submitted one image that was printed and evaluated live during the luncheon by three renowned photographer judges (David Burnett, Douglas Dubler lll, and Arkady Lvov). The top three photographers, based on the evaluation results, were each awarded a ZEISS Otus ML lens.
The winners of the ZEISS lenses were:
First Place: Tessa Dillman, New York University, Tisch School for the Arts
Second Place: Julia Smerling, New York University, Tisch School for the Arts
Third Place: Brody Xavier Carlson, Rochester Institute of Technology
"ZEISS was proud to sponsor a select group of students who participated in the IPC James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship program,” said Tony Wisniewski, senior manager, Americas - Photo and Cinema, ZEISS Group. “These exceptionally talented photographers were asked to present works for a juried presentation, and we couldn't have been more pleased at the outcome! We are excited to have met each of these students and look forward to supporting their careers into the future."
During the awards portion of the event, IPC’s Professional Photographer awards were presented to:
Justin Black, nominated by FUJIFILM North America Corporation
Nancy Borowick, nominated by Sony
Jabin Botsford, nominated by Tiffen
Douglas Dubler III, nominated by Zeiss
Ben Shirk, nominated by PPA
Tal Shpantzer, nominated by APA
Additionally, the IPC Rising Star Award was presented to Jarrett Esaw, nominated by FUJIFILM North America Corporation. Annual James L. Chung Academic Scholarships were awarded to Brody Xavier Carlson of RIT, Julia Knoll of School of Visual Arts, Isahel Reynoso of Fashion Institute of Technology, and Julia Smerling of New York University/Tisch School of the Arts, as part of IPC’s commitment to fostering the well-being of the photo imaging industry by offering support to those entering into a photo imaging career.
Photo Caption: Since 1999, IPC has been honoring professional photographers with the IPC Professional Photographer Achievement Awards. The event took place May 6, 2026. Pictured (l. to r.) Rising Star Jarrett Esaw, nominated by FujiFilm; Justin Black, nominated by FujiFilm; Tal Shpantzer, nominated by American Photographic Artists; Douglas Dubler III, nominated by Zeiss; Bing Liem, President & Executive Board Member, IPC and Division President of the Imaging Solutions Division, FUJIFILM North America Corp., Nancy Borowick, nominated by SONY; Kathy Jello, Vice President and Executive Board Member IPC; Ben Shirk, nominated by Professional Photographers of America; and Jabin Botsford, nominated by Tiffen Company.
For more information on the IPC, please visit https://ipcphoto.org/.
About the International Photographic Council (IPC)
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is a Civil Society Organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, composed of representatives from every major sector of the photographic industry. As a photographic industry association, the IPC promotes and encourages photography not only through international exhibitions and conventions, but with scholarships, through key business and professional speakers, and other programs of interest. IPC’s motto is “Peace Through Photography, the Universal Language.”
Media Contacts:
Kathy Magrane
International Photographic Council
kmagrane@endeavorb2b.com
Kathy Jello
International Photographic Council
kathyjello@ipcphoto.org
“A key part of the IPC’s mission is inspiring, educating, and empowering the next generation of imaging creators, to continue the art and communicative legacy of photography,” said Bing Liem, president of the IPC. “Our annual luncheon has evolved from a traditional sit-down event to a lively, interactive experience that connects veteran photographers with students and emerging professionals through student showcases, recognition awards, and networking opportunities.” Liem serves as president of the IPC in addition to his full-time role as the division president of the Imaging Division for FUJIFILM North America Corporation.
Over 40 photography students from universities including Fashion Institute of Technology, New York University’s Tisch School for the Arts, School of Visual Arts, and Rochester Institute of Technology were onsite at the luncheon to engage with members of the IPC, and several participated in a student showcase in which they exhibited their work for review, distributed resumes, and had the opportunity to interact with industry veterans.
Renowned headshot photographer Peter Hurley gave the keynote address, in which he touched on the enduring emotional power of photography, and the importance of making subjects feel comfortable, and better about themselves overall, when being photographed. He reminded both the current and emerging photographers in the room that they have a role in making and preserving history through photography, something AI can’t do.
Lens manufacturer ZEISS partnered with the IPC to create an activation that provided an opportunity for the 2025 and 2026 James L. Chung Scholarship recipients to attend a master class and test the company’s new Otus ML lenses on a photo assignment. Each photographer submitted one image that was printed and evaluated live during the luncheon by three renowned photographer judges (David Burnett, Douglas Dubler lll, and Arkady Lvov). The top three photographers, based on the evaluation results, were each awarded a ZEISS Otus ML lens.
The winners of the ZEISS lenses were:
First Place: Tessa Dillman, New York University, Tisch School for the Arts
Second Place: Julia Smerling, New York University, Tisch School for the Arts
Third Place: Brody Xavier Carlson, Rochester Institute of Technology
"ZEISS was proud to sponsor a select group of students who participated in the IPC James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship program,” said Tony Wisniewski, senior manager, Americas - Photo and Cinema, ZEISS Group. “These exceptionally talented photographers were asked to present works for a juried presentation, and we couldn't have been more pleased at the outcome! We are excited to have met each of these students and look forward to supporting their careers into the future."
During the awards portion of the event, IPC’s Professional Photographer awards were presented to:
Justin Black, nominated by FUJIFILM North America Corporation
Nancy Borowick, nominated by Sony
Jabin Botsford, nominated by Tiffen
Douglas Dubler III, nominated by Zeiss
Ben Shirk, nominated by PPA
Tal Shpantzer, nominated by APA
Additionally, the IPC Rising Star Award was presented to Jarrett Esaw, nominated by FUJIFILM North America Corporation. Annual James L. Chung Academic Scholarships were awarded to Brody Xavier Carlson of RIT, Julia Knoll of School of Visual Arts, Isahel Reynoso of Fashion Institute of Technology, and Julia Smerling of New York University/Tisch School of the Arts, as part of IPC’s commitment to fostering the well-being of the photo imaging industry by offering support to those entering into a photo imaging career.
Photo Caption: Since 1999, IPC has been honoring professional photographers with the IPC Professional Photographer Achievement Awards. The event took place May 6, 2026. Pictured (l. to r.) Rising Star Jarrett Esaw, nominated by FujiFilm; Justin Black, nominated by FujiFilm; Tal Shpantzer, nominated by American Photographic Artists; Douglas Dubler III, nominated by Zeiss; Bing Liem, President & Executive Board Member, IPC and Division President of the Imaging Solutions Division, FUJIFILM North America Corp., Nancy Borowick, nominated by SONY; Kathy Jello, Vice President and Executive Board Member IPC; Ben Shirk, nominated by Professional Photographers of America; and Jabin Botsford, nominated by Tiffen Company.
For more information on the IPC, please visit https://ipcphoto.org/.
About the International Photographic Council (IPC)
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is a Civil Society Organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, composed of representatives from every major sector of the photographic industry. As a photographic industry association, the IPC promotes and encourages photography not only through international exhibitions and conventions, but with scholarships, through key business and professional speakers, and other programs of interest. IPC’s motto is “Peace Through Photography, the Universal Language.”
Media Contacts:
Kathy Magrane
International Photographic Council
kmagrane@endeavorb2b.com
Kathy Jello
International Photographic Council
kathyjello@ipcphoto.org
Contact
International Photographic CouncilContact
Kathy Magrane
631-838-5822
https://ipcphoto.org/
Kathy Magrane
631-838-5822
https://ipcphoto.org/
Categories