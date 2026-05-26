Dr. Rafi Fredman Presents Preservé® Breast Augmentation Technique to Plastic Surgeons as Demand for Faster Recovery Continues to Grow
Kansas City presentation highlights growing interest in Preservé®, awake breast augmentation, and shorter recovery times.
St. Louis, MO, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As more patients seek cosmetic procedures with less downtime, interest in minimally invasive breast augmentation continues to grow among both patients and surgeons. That trend was the focus of a recent presentation delivered by Dr. Rafi Fredman, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Amelia Aesthetics St. Louis, to members of the Kansas City Society of Plastic Surgeons (KCSPS).
The May 7 educational event brought together plastic surgeons from Kansas and Missouri to discuss advances in breast augmentation, including Motiva breast implants and the Preservé breast augmentation approach. The presentation explored how evolving implant technology and modern surgical techniques are changing the patient experience, particularly for women seeking a faster breast augmentation recovery and a quicker return to daily activities.
As one of the first surgeons in the United States to perform the Preservé technique, Dr. Rafi Fredman has become one of the nation's most experienced surgeons utilizing the procedure and is actively involved in educating other surgeons on Preservé breast augmentation. Through lectures, training programs, and peer discussions, he has helped introduce the Preservé technique to surgeons interested in expanding minimally invasive options for their patients.
Unlike traditional approaches, the Preservé technique is designed to minimize tissue disruption while creating space for implant placement. In many cases, the procedure can be performed as an awake breast augmentation, allowing patients to avoid general anesthesia. By preserving natural anatomical structures, Preservé breast augmentation is designed to support a more comfortable breast augmentation recovery and a faster return to normal life.
"Patients today are increasingly interested in procedures that fit their active lifestyles," said Dr. Rafi Fredman. "They want natural-looking results, but they also want a smoother recovery experience. Techniques such as Preservé breast augmentation, combined with advances in Motiva breast implants, are helping surgeons meet those expectations."
The presentation also highlighted growing interest in awake breast augmentation and other forms of minimally invasive breast augmentation. Attending surgeons discussed how patient demand continues to shift toward procedures that reduce downtime without sacrificing aesthetic outcomes. For many busy professionals, parents, and active individuals, a shorter breast augmentation recovery has become an increasingly important consideration when evaluating surgical options.
A significant portion of the discussion focused on Motiva breast implants, which continue to generate interest among plastic surgeons for their advanced design and natural feel. According to Dr. Rafi Fredman, the combination of Motiva breast implants and the Preservé technique represents an important evolution in modern breast augmentation, offering surgeons additional tools to improve the patient experience.
One of the key takeaways from the event was the growing national interest in Preservé breast augmentation, awake breast augmentation, and other minimally invasive breast augmentation techniques. Surgeons explored how advances in surgical planning, implant technology, and recovery protocols may continue to reshape expectations surrounding breast enhancement procedures.
As adoption of the Preservé technique expands across the United States, Amelia Aesthetics remains committed to advancing surgeon education and sharing clinical experience that helps improve patient outcomes. Through ongoing training and collaboration, Dr. Rafi Fredman and Amelia Aesthetics continue to play an active role in discussions shaping the future of modern breast augmentation.
The May 7 educational event brought together plastic surgeons from Kansas and Missouri to discuss advances in breast augmentation, including Motiva breast implants and the Preservé breast augmentation approach. The presentation explored how evolving implant technology and modern surgical techniques are changing the patient experience, particularly for women seeking a faster breast augmentation recovery and a quicker return to daily activities.
As one of the first surgeons in the United States to perform the Preservé technique, Dr. Rafi Fredman has become one of the nation's most experienced surgeons utilizing the procedure and is actively involved in educating other surgeons on Preservé breast augmentation. Through lectures, training programs, and peer discussions, he has helped introduce the Preservé technique to surgeons interested in expanding minimally invasive options for their patients.
Unlike traditional approaches, the Preservé technique is designed to minimize tissue disruption while creating space for implant placement. In many cases, the procedure can be performed as an awake breast augmentation, allowing patients to avoid general anesthesia. By preserving natural anatomical structures, Preservé breast augmentation is designed to support a more comfortable breast augmentation recovery and a faster return to normal life.
"Patients today are increasingly interested in procedures that fit their active lifestyles," said Dr. Rafi Fredman. "They want natural-looking results, but they also want a smoother recovery experience. Techniques such as Preservé breast augmentation, combined with advances in Motiva breast implants, are helping surgeons meet those expectations."
The presentation also highlighted growing interest in awake breast augmentation and other forms of minimally invasive breast augmentation. Attending surgeons discussed how patient demand continues to shift toward procedures that reduce downtime without sacrificing aesthetic outcomes. For many busy professionals, parents, and active individuals, a shorter breast augmentation recovery has become an increasingly important consideration when evaluating surgical options.
A significant portion of the discussion focused on Motiva breast implants, which continue to generate interest among plastic surgeons for their advanced design and natural feel. According to Dr. Rafi Fredman, the combination of Motiva breast implants and the Preservé technique represents an important evolution in modern breast augmentation, offering surgeons additional tools to improve the patient experience.
One of the key takeaways from the event was the growing national interest in Preservé breast augmentation, awake breast augmentation, and other minimally invasive breast augmentation techniques. Surgeons explored how advances in surgical planning, implant technology, and recovery protocols may continue to reshape expectations surrounding breast enhancement procedures.
As adoption of the Preservé technique expands across the United States, Amelia Aesthetics remains committed to advancing surgeon education and sharing clinical experience that helps improve patient outcomes. Through ongoing training and collaboration, Dr. Rafi Fredman and Amelia Aesthetics continue to play an active role in discussions shaping the future of modern breast augmentation.
Contact
Amelia Aesthetics St. LouisContact
Kathi Mikelson, COO
314-687-8249
https://askamelia.com
Kathi Mikelson, COO
314-687-8249
https://askamelia.com
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