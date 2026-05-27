CADDARA Introduces ACTIVATE, a Delay-Release Longevity Supplement Combining Liposomal NMN and Probiotics
Product launch: New TikTok Shop-exclusive formula pairs NAD+ support with digestive health in Caddara’s proprietary double-capsule delivery system.
Los Angeles, CA, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Caddara, a science-led supplement brand focused on advanced delivery systems and cellular wellness, today announced ACTIVATE, a new supplement formulation that combines Liposomal NMN 300 mg, and a multi-strain probiotic complex in one delay-release capsule. Launching exclusively on TikTok Shop on June 17, 2026, ACTIVATE is designed to support cellular energy, healthy aging and digestive wellness through a single daily formula.
ACTIVATE was developed around a simple consumer problem: most longevity supplements focus narrowly on cellular support, while gut-health products are usually sold as a separate routine. Caddara built ACTIVATE to bring these two wellness priorities together, pairing NAD+ support with probiotic delivery in a format designed to help protect sensitive ingredients as they move through the digestive system.
The formula uses Caddara’s proprietary Double-Capsule Delay-Release Technology. The outer capsule is designed to help protect the active blend from stomach acid, while the inner capsule supports targeted release beyond the stomach. This delivery approach was selected to help maintain probiotic viability and support more consistent ingredient delivery.
“ACTIVATE is our answer to a more complete longevity routine,” said a Caddara spokesperson. “Consumers are already thinking about energy, aging and digestion as connected parts of their health. We created ACTIVATE to reflect that reality in one precise, premium formula.”
ACTIVATE features two core ingredient groups: Liposomal NMN 300 mg, a NAD+ precursor selected to support cellular energy metabolism; and a multi-strain probiotic complex selected to support digestive balance and microbiome health. The finished product is third-party tested.
ACTIVATE will be available individually and as part of The Longevity Duo, a TikTok Shop-exclusive bundle pairing ACTIVATE with Caddara’s ELEVATE formulation. Together, the two-product system is positioned for consumers seeking a streamlined routine for NAD+ support, cellular wellness and digestive health.
ACTIVATE launches exclusively on TikTok Shop on June 17, 2026. Consumers can follow @caddara (embedded link: https://www.tiktok.com/@caddarashop) on TikTok for launch content, educational programming and exclusive offers.
About Caddara
Caddara is a science-led supplement brand focused on advanced delivery systems, cellular wellness and streamlined daily health routines. The brand uses proprietary Double-Capsule Delay-Release Technology and third-party tested formulations to support precise delivery of clinically relevant ingredients. Caddara’s brand platform is Science That Stays With You. Products are available exclusively on TikTok Shop.
Media Contact
Caddara INC
media@caddara.com
www.caddara.com
@caddara on TikTok
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
ACTIVATE was developed around a simple consumer problem: most longevity supplements focus narrowly on cellular support, while gut-health products are usually sold as a separate routine. Caddara built ACTIVATE to bring these two wellness priorities together, pairing NAD+ support with probiotic delivery in a format designed to help protect sensitive ingredients as they move through the digestive system.
The formula uses Caddara’s proprietary Double-Capsule Delay-Release Technology. The outer capsule is designed to help protect the active blend from stomach acid, while the inner capsule supports targeted release beyond the stomach. This delivery approach was selected to help maintain probiotic viability and support more consistent ingredient delivery.
“ACTIVATE is our answer to a more complete longevity routine,” said a Caddara spokesperson. “Consumers are already thinking about energy, aging and digestion as connected parts of their health. We created ACTIVATE to reflect that reality in one precise, premium formula.”
ACTIVATE features two core ingredient groups: Liposomal NMN 300 mg, a NAD+ precursor selected to support cellular energy metabolism; and a multi-strain probiotic complex selected to support digestive balance and microbiome health. The finished product is third-party tested.
ACTIVATE will be available individually and as part of The Longevity Duo, a TikTok Shop-exclusive bundle pairing ACTIVATE with Caddara’s ELEVATE formulation. Together, the two-product system is positioned for consumers seeking a streamlined routine for NAD+ support, cellular wellness and digestive health.
ACTIVATE launches exclusively on TikTok Shop on June 17, 2026. Consumers can follow @caddara (embedded link: https://www.tiktok.com/@caddarashop) on TikTok for launch content, educational programming and exclusive offers.
About Caddara
Caddara is a science-led supplement brand focused on advanced delivery systems, cellular wellness and streamlined daily health routines. The brand uses proprietary Double-Capsule Delay-Release Technology and third-party tested formulations to support precise delivery of clinically relevant ingredients. Caddara’s brand platform is Science That Stays With You. Products are available exclusively on TikTok Shop.
Media Contact
Caddara INC
media@caddara.com
www.caddara.com
@caddara on TikTok
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
CADDARAContact
Lydia Wu
315-706-4939
Lydia Wu
315-706-4939
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