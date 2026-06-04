Footnanny® Introduces The Footnanny4 Collection Through Strategic Distribution Partnerships and Future Nationwide Salon Network
Footnanny®, the luxury wellness and foot care brand founded by celebrity pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with JW Sales & Associates, Inc. to support the continued national expansion of the Footnanny brand across beauty distributors and Vietnamese salon channels throughout the United States.
Beverly Hills, CA, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Footnanny®, the luxury wellness and foot care brand founded by celebrity pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, also known as “The Footnanny®,” has announced new strategic discussions with Professional Beauty Distributors and select Vietnamese Salon distributors through JW & Associates to expand Footnanny® products, including the exclusive introduction of The Footnanny4 Collection featuring four custom-packaged Footnanny® products, along with signature wellness services into salons and beauty distribution channels nationwide.
Known for its award-winning foot care products and luxury foot massage experiences inside several Beverly Hills luxury hotels, Footnanny® is now expanding its reach beyond traditional retail by creating a larger network of professional salon partners offering Footnanny® Foot Massages and Pedicures.
The expansion will also include the future launch of the Footnanny Booking App, a new platform designed to help consumers easily locate salons, spas, and wellness destinations that offer authorized Footnanny® services and experiences. The app will allow customers to discover local luxury wellness providers carrying Footnanny® treatments, products, and signature massage experiences.
“This partnership is about building accessibility to luxury wellness,” said Gloria L. Williams, Founder and CEO of Footnanny®. “Consumers are looking for elevated self-care experiences closer to home, and we want them to know exactly where they can receive the Footnanny® level of care and wellness. We are also excited to introduce The Footnanny4 Collection featuring four custom-packaged Footnanny® products specifically designed for Vietnamese distribution partners and salon professionals.”
The partnership discussions with select Vietnamese distributors through JW & Associates are expected to support distribution growth into professional salon channels, beauty supply networks, Vietnamese distribution markets, and future wellness partnerships across the United States. Footnanny® also plans to continue expanding its wellness-focused product collections, spa experiences, and educational initiatives designed around foot health, comfort, and relaxation.
Footnanny® has become nationally recognized for combining luxury spa experiences with wellness-driven foot care products. The brand has received recognition through Oprah’s Favorite Things multiple times and continues to position itself as a leader in luxury foot wellness and self-care innovation.
Consumers can currently experience Footnanny® services at The Footnanny Flagship inside several Beverly Hills luxury hotels, with additional future salon partnerships expected to be announced throughout 2026.
For distribution inquiries, partnership opportunities, or professional salon information, contact:
JW & Associates
James G. William, President
Phone: 1 (630) 660-8165
Email: jwsales426@gmail.com
Media Contact:
Attention Media Footnanny@footnanny.com
Footnanny®
Beverly Hills, California
Website: footnanny.com
Known for its award-winning foot care products and luxury foot massage experiences inside several Beverly Hills luxury hotels, Footnanny® is now expanding its reach beyond traditional retail by creating a larger network of professional salon partners offering Footnanny® Foot Massages and Pedicures.
The expansion will also include the future launch of the Footnanny Booking App, a new platform designed to help consumers easily locate salons, spas, and wellness destinations that offer authorized Footnanny® services and experiences. The app will allow customers to discover local luxury wellness providers carrying Footnanny® treatments, products, and signature massage experiences.
“This partnership is about building accessibility to luxury wellness,” said Gloria L. Williams, Founder and CEO of Footnanny®. “Consumers are looking for elevated self-care experiences closer to home, and we want them to know exactly where they can receive the Footnanny® level of care and wellness. We are also excited to introduce The Footnanny4 Collection featuring four custom-packaged Footnanny® products specifically designed for Vietnamese distribution partners and salon professionals.”
The partnership discussions with select Vietnamese distributors through JW & Associates are expected to support distribution growth into professional salon channels, beauty supply networks, Vietnamese distribution markets, and future wellness partnerships across the United States. Footnanny® also plans to continue expanding its wellness-focused product collections, spa experiences, and educational initiatives designed around foot health, comfort, and relaxation.
Footnanny® has become nationally recognized for combining luxury spa experiences with wellness-driven foot care products. The brand has received recognition through Oprah’s Favorite Things multiple times and continues to position itself as a leader in luxury foot wellness and self-care innovation.
Consumers can currently experience Footnanny® services at The Footnanny Flagship inside several Beverly Hills luxury hotels, with additional future salon partnerships expected to be announced throughout 2026.
For distribution inquiries, partnership opportunities, or professional salon information, contact:
JW & Associates
James G. William, President
Phone: 1 (630) 660-8165
Email: jwsales426@gmail.com
Media Contact:
Attention Media Footnanny@footnanny.com
Footnanny®
Beverly Hills, California
Website: footnanny.com
Contact
Footnanny, Inc.Contact
Gloria L. Williams
1-844-4MY-FOOT
www.footnanny.com
Gloria L. Williams
1-844-4MY-FOOT
www.footnanny.com
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