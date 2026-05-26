East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
Dunn, NC, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop opening immediately.
The expansion will add 10+ new jobs to Harnett County over the first twelve months, with hiring focused on diesel technicians, commercial drivers, and operations staff. East Coast Towing is prioritizing local recruitment from Harnett and surrounding counties.
The Dunn repair shop will offer Department of Transportation inspections, preventive maintenance service, and brake, suspension, and drivetrain work for Class 7 and Class 8 commercial vehicles. In conjunction with the shop opening, East Coast Fleet Service is launching mobile heavy truck road service along the Interstate 95 corridor, enabling fleet customers to receive on-site maintenance and breakdown response between Raleigh and the South Carolina and Virginia state lines.
"Dunn gives us the right footprint to serve the I-95 corridor with the speed and capability our fleet customers expect," said Matthew Saskin, Owner and President of East Coast Towing. "Consolidating our heavy haul operation into a dedicated facility and opening our first physical repair shop at the same site lets us extend our service from response into maintenance — and that's a meaningful expansion of what we can offer regional fleets."
The Dunn facility, located at 2721 US-301, Dunn, NC 28334 complements East Coast Towing's existing Raleigh headquarters.
The company serves regional and national fleet operators, insurance carriers, motor clubs, and government partners across the Southeastern United States.
The expansion will add 10+ new jobs to Harnett County over the first twelve months, with hiring focused on diesel technicians, commercial drivers, and operations staff. East Coast Towing is prioritizing local recruitment from Harnett and surrounding counties.
The Dunn repair shop will offer Department of Transportation inspections, preventive maintenance service, and brake, suspension, and drivetrain work for Class 7 and Class 8 commercial vehicles. In conjunction with the shop opening, East Coast Fleet Service is launching mobile heavy truck road service along the Interstate 95 corridor, enabling fleet customers to receive on-site maintenance and breakdown response between Raleigh and the South Carolina and Virginia state lines.
"Dunn gives us the right footprint to serve the I-95 corridor with the speed and capability our fleet customers expect," said Matthew Saskin, Owner and President of East Coast Towing. "Consolidating our heavy haul operation into a dedicated facility and opening our first physical repair shop at the same site lets us extend our service from response into maintenance — and that's a meaningful expansion of what we can offer regional fleets."
The Dunn facility, located at 2721 US-301, Dunn, NC 28334 complements East Coast Towing's existing Raleigh headquarters.
The company serves regional and national fleet operators, insurance carriers, motor clubs, and government partners across the Southeastern United States.
Contact
East Coast TowingContact
Matthew Saskin
919-726-6467
www.eastcoasttowing.com
Matthew Saskin
919-726-6467
www.eastcoasttowing.com
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