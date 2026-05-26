New Data Reveals Why Traditional Small Business Lead Generation is Failing—and How AI is Changing the Rules
Traditional lead generation is failing because customers now use AI overviews, Google Maps, and reviews to find local businesses instead of simply visiting websites. To stay competitive and capture these lost leads, small businesses must abandon single-channel marketing and adopt a coordinated, multi-channel strategy.
Mechanicsburg, PA, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Changing the Rules
While 91% of marketers rank lead generation as their top priority, a staggering 61% report it as their single biggest challenge. According to a new industry analysis published by Business Solutions Marketing Group (BSMG), this drop in local lead generation isn't due to a lack of consumer demand, but rather a massive, unaddressed shift in how customers discover businesses online.
In the newly released report, "Why Is Lead Generation Getting Harder for Small Businesses — and What Can You Do About It Right Now?," BSMG highlights that the traditional playbook of relying solely on a basic website and standard Google ranking is officially obsolete. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Overviews now appearing in 68% of local searches, search engines are increasingly summarizing information and answering customer queries before a user ever clicks on a website link.
Furthermore, the analysis reveals that 88% of consumers are now turning directly to Google Maps to find local businesses, and companies with 50 or more Google reviews are generating 266% more leads than those with fewer than ten.
"Lead generation is not getting harder because there are fewer people looking for what you sell; it is getting harder because the way they look has changed completely," says Linda Donnelly, Founder of Business Solutions Marketing Group. "Customers are moving across Google, Maps, AI assistants, reviews, and video content before they ever contact a business. If you are only showing up in one or two of those places, you are losing leads you never even knew existed."
To combat this shift, BSMG is urging small business owners to abandon "single-channel" marketing, which research shows is becoming more expensive and increasingly fragile. Instead, businesses must adopt a coordinated, multi-channel presence.
To help local business owners adapt without the overwhelm, BSMG has introduced its comprehensive GOLD Marketing Package. This proprietary system covers every channel modern customers use—from Google Maps dominance and local SEO to AI-driven review generation and video content strategy—ensuring businesses remain visible, accurate, and highly rated across the entire digital landscape.
Business Solutions Marketing Group is currently offering local business owners a complimentary 24-hour Marketing Audit and Heat Map Report, which identifies exactly where a business is leaking leads and how they rank against local competitors.
To read the full breakdown of these lead generation shifts, or to request a free Local SEO Scan, visit businesssolutionsmarketinggroup.com.
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About Business Solutions Marketing Group, LLC:
With offices in Mechanicsburg, PA, and Spring Hill, FL, Business Solutions Marketing Group (BSMG) brings over a decade of experience providing comprehensive, multi-channel digital marketing solutions tailored for small businesses, home service providers, law firms, and health & wellness professionals. BSMG specializes in Local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, review generation, video marketing, and complete digital presence management.
While 91% of marketers rank lead generation as their top priority, a staggering 61% report it as their single biggest challenge. According to a new industry analysis published by Business Solutions Marketing Group (BSMG), this drop in local lead generation isn't due to a lack of consumer demand, but rather a massive, unaddressed shift in how customers discover businesses online.
In the newly released report, "Why Is Lead Generation Getting Harder for Small Businesses — and What Can You Do About It Right Now?," BSMG highlights that the traditional playbook of relying solely on a basic website and standard Google ranking is officially obsolete. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Overviews now appearing in 68% of local searches, search engines are increasingly summarizing information and answering customer queries before a user ever clicks on a website link.
Furthermore, the analysis reveals that 88% of consumers are now turning directly to Google Maps to find local businesses, and companies with 50 or more Google reviews are generating 266% more leads than those with fewer than ten.
"Lead generation is not getting harder because there are fewer people looking for what you sell; it is getting harder because the way they look has changed completely," says Linda Donnelly, Founder of Business Solutions Marketing Group. "Customers are moving across Google, Maps, AI assistants, reviews, and video content before they ever contact a business. If you are only showing up in one or two of those places, you are losing leads you never even knew existed."
To combat this shift, BSMG is urging small business owners to abandon "single-channel" marketing, which research shows is becoming more expensive and increasingly fragile. Instead, businesses must adopt a coordinated, multi-channel presence.
To help local business owners adapt without the overwhelm, BSMG has introduced its comprehensive GOLD Marketing Package. This proprietary system covers every channel modern customers use—from Google Maps dominance and local SEO to AI-driven review generation and video content strategy—ensuring businesses remain visible, accurate, and highly rated across the entire digital landscape.
Business Solutions Marketing Group is currently offering local business owners a complimentary 24-hour Marketing Audit and Heat Map Report, which identifies exactly where a business is leaking leads and how they rank against local competitors.
To read the full breakdown of these lead generation shifts, or to request a free Local SEO Scan, visit businesssolutionsmarketinggroup.com.
.
About Business Solutions Marketing Group, LLC:
With offices in Mechanicsburg, PA, and Spring Hill, FL, Business Solutions Marketing Group (BSMG) brings over a decade of experience providing comprehensive, multi-channel digital marketing solutions tailored for small businesses, home service providers, law firms, and health & wellness professionals. BSMG specializes in Local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, review generation, video marketing, and complete digital presence management.
Contact
Business Solutions Marketing GroupContact
Linda Donnelly
(800) 587-0366
businesssolutionsmarketinggroup.com/
Linda Donnelly
(800) 587-0366
businesssolutionsmarketinggroup.com/
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