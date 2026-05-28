Sherwood Cares Foundation Hosts Sold-Out 2026 Golf Classic, Raising $250,000 for Local Non-Profits
Sherwood Cares, a charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic, held on May 18, 2026, was a sold-out success on the Club’s championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. By the end of the day, event Co-Chairs Gary Brennen and Jeremy Hariton were proud to announce that a net $250,000 had been raised to support local non-profit organizations serving children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club.
Westlake Village, CA, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Annual charity tournament supports programs serving children and families throughout the community.
Sherwood Cares, a charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic, held on May 18, 2026, was a sold-out success on the Club’s championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. By the end of the day, event Co-Chairs Gary Brennen and Jeremy Hariton were proud to announce that a net $250,000 had been raised to support local non-profit organizations serving children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club.
The Sherwood Cares Golf Classic is one of the foundation’s two signature fundraising events each year. Since its founding, Sherwood Cares has granted more than $9.4 million to 67 local non-profit organizations supporting educational, medical, nutrition, and safety initiatives throughout the community.
“The generosity of our community is truly heart-warming—and even more so knowing that every dollar raised goes directly to local nonprofits doing life-changing work,” said Dina Furash, Sherwood Cares board president.
Returning Presenting Sponsor Polacheck's Jewelers joined new Presenting Sponsor SIM Club Elite Golf Indoors in supporting this year’s event. Additional major sponsors included AmeriHome Mortgage, BG Law, Lamborghini Westlake, Sierra Pacific Construction, the Tesoriero Family, the Weinstein Family, and Westlake Discount Center.
The sold-out tournament delivered a memorable day of golf, hospitality, and community spirit. Participants received premium tee gifts from Presenting Sponsors Polacheck’s Jewelers and SIM Club Elite Golf Indoors, while also competing for more than $50,000 in donated Opportunity Prizes, including two grand prizes: an AmaWaterways river cruise for two and Aero jet transportation to dream destinations.
Guests enjoyed elevated on-course food and beverage experiences featuring poke bowls, reuben sliders, inventive desserts, and a coffee and smoothie truck crafting personalized drinks throughout the day. Contests and activations kept the energy high, while driving range massages added a touch of luxury to the tournament experience.
Sherwood Cares will next host its annual fundraising gala September 27, 2026, with sponsorship opportunities and event details available now at www.sherwoodcares.org.
About Sherwood Cares
Sherwood Cares, a philanthropic arm of Sherwood Country Club, is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and families throughout the local community. Its mission is to serve children and families in the community by supporting programs that address educational, medical, nutrition, and safety needs, with a focus on serving low-income and vulnerable populations. Since its inception, Sherwood Cares has contributed more than $9.4 million to 67 local non-profit organizations. To learn more or get involved, visit www.sherwoodcares.org.
Sherwood Cares, a charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic, held on May 18, 2026, was a sold-out success on the Club’s championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. By the end of the day, event Co-Chairs Gary Brennen and Jeremy Hariton were proud to announce that a net $250,000 had been raised to support local non-profit organizations serving children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club.
The Sherwood Cares Golf Classic is one of the foundation’s two signature fundraising events each year. Since its founding, Sherwood Cares has granted more than $9.4 million to 67 local non-profit organizations supporting educational, medical, nutrition, and safety initiatives throughout the community.
“The generosity of our community is truly heart-warming—and even more so knowing that every dollar raised goes directly to local nonprofits doing life-changing work,” said Dina Furash, Sherwood Cares board president.
Returning Presenting Sponsor Polacheck's Jewelers joined new Presenting Sponsor SIM Club Elite Golf Indoors in supporting this year’s event. Additional major sponsors included AmeriHome Mortgage, BG Law, Lamborghini Westlake, Sierra Pacific Construction, the Tesoriero Family, the Weinstein Family, and Westlake Discount Center.
The sold-out tournament delivered a memorable day of golf, hospitality, and community spirit. Participants received premium tee gifts from Presenting Sponsors Polacheck’s Jewelers and SIM Club Elite Golf Indoors, while also competing for more than $50,000 in donated Opportunity Prizes, including two grand prizes: an AmaWaterways river cruise for two and Aero jet transportation to dream destinations.
Guests enjoyed elevated on-course food and beverage experiences featuring poke bowls, reuben sliders, inventive desserts, and a coffee and smoothie truck crafting personalized drinks throughout the day. Contests and activations kept the energy high, while driving range massages added a touch of luxury to the tournament experience.
Sherwood Cares will next host its annual fundraising gala September 27, 2026, with sponsorship opportunities and event details available now at www.sherwoodcares.org.
About Sherwood Cares
Sherwood Cares, a philanthropic arm of Sherwood Country Club, is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and families throughout the local community. Its mission is to serve children and families in the community by supporting programs that address educational, medical, nutrition, and safety needs, with a focus on serving low-income and vulnerable populations. Since its inception, Sherwood Cares has contributed more than $9.4 million to 67 local non-profit organizations. To learn more or get involved, visit www.sherwoodcares.org.
Contact
Sherwood CaresContact
Krista Shue
818-917-6588
www.sherwoodcares.org
Krista Shue
818-917-6588
www.sherwoodcares.org
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