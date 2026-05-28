Sherwood Cares Foundation Hosts Sold-Out 2026 Golf Classic, Raising $250,000 for Local Non-Profits

Sherwood Cares, a charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic, held on May 18, 2026, was a sold-out success on the Club’s championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. By the end of the day, event Co-Chairs Gary Brennen and Jeremy Hariton were proud to announce that a net $250,000 had been raised to support local non-profit organizations serving children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club.