Denver-Based Decorative Materials Expands with New Steamboat Springs Showroom
Colorado's Premier Luxury Tile and Stone Specialist Strengthens Mountain Market Presence
Denver, CO, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Decorative Materials, a luxury tile showroom serving clients nationwide from its Colorado locations since 1988, announces the opening of its newest showroom in Steamboat Springs. This expansion reinforces the company's position as a leading destination for luxury tile, natural stone, and custom surfaces.
The new Steamboat Springs showroom joins Decorative Materials' established locations in Denver, Aspen/Basalt, Vail/Edwards, Telluride, and Crested Butte, creating a comprehensive network of luxury tile showrooms throughout Colorado's most prestigious markets.
"Steamboat Springs has long been on our radar as a community that values craftsmanship, quality, and distinctive design," said Kaitlyn Budzynski, Marketing Director at Decorative Materials. "Our clients in the Yampa Valley have been traveling to our Denver showroom and other locations for years. Opening a local showroom allows us to provide the personalized, hands-on service that defines the Decorative Materials experience right in their own backyard."
As a leading tile and stone resource in Denver, Decorative Materials serves architects, interior designers, custom home builders, and discerning homeowners across the United States. While the company's showrooms anchor Colorado's luxury design market, Decorative Materials works with clients nationwide on high-end residential and commercial projects from coast to coast.
The Steamboat Springs location features the same curated collections that have made Decorative Materials the preferred luxury tile store Denver designers recommend: natural stone slabs including marble, quartzite, travertine, limestone, and granite; high-end porcelain tile in large format, wood-look, and stone-look styles; artisan ceramic including zellige and hand-painted terracotta; glass mosaics and metal tile; encaustic and concrete tile; and custom bathroom furniture including bespoke vanities.
The showroom also showcases exclusive offerings from Italian designer Salvatori, available only at Decorative Materials—the sole Salvatori dealer in Colorado. This exclusivity has made Decorative Materials a destination Colorado tile store for clients seeking rare, luxury materials unavailable elsewhere.
The majority of Decorative Materials' business comes from clients who visit the Colorado showrooms in person, with many traveling from across the state and neighboring regions. However, the company also serves remote clients nationally and has completed projects around the world, providing virtual consultations, material sampling, and shipping coordination for clients who cannot visit in person.
In Colorado, Decorative Materials serves projects throughout the Greater Denver metro area, Boulder County, Eagle County, Pitkin County, Summit County, Routt County, and the Yampa Valley—from Denver's urban luxury condos to mountain modern estates in Aspen, Vail, and Telluride.
"We're not just a tile store," explained Kirsten Schmit, President at Decorative Materials. "We're design partners. Our consultants work alongside architects and designers from initial concept through installation, sourcing rare materials, solving technical challenges, and ensuring every project achieves its vision. Whether clients are local or working with us remotely, we provide the same level of personalized service and expertise."
Decorative Materials differentiates itself through what the company calls "approachable luxury"—combining museum-quality materials with accessible, expert consultation. Unlike big-box retailers or online-only suppliers, Decorative Materials provides hands-on guidance, custom sourcing capabilities, and full-project support that luxury projects demand, regardless of location.
The Steamboat Springs expansion reflects growing demand in Colorado's luxury construction and renovation markets. The region has seen increased investment in high-end residential properties, resort developments, and commercial hospitality projects—all requiring the specialized tile and stone expertise Decorative Materials provides.
Local Steamboat Springs architects and designers have expressed enthusiasm about the impact of the new Architectural + Design Library on their design process and client experience. The showroom will host regular continuing education events for trade professionals, designer lunch-and-learns, and community engagement initiatives.
The new location continues Decorative Materials' tradition of supporting the design community with both product excellence and education. The company regularly partners with organizations including the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and architectural firms to advance design standards.
For clients seeking a luxury tile showroom in Denver or any of Decorative Materials' Colorado locations—or for those working remotely from anywhere in the country—the company offers personalized design consultations, material sampling, custom sourcing for unique projects, and coordination with fabricators and installers.
About Decorative Materials
Founded in 1988, Decorative Materials is a premier luxury tile and stone showroom with locations in Denver, Aspen/Basalt, Vail/Edwards, Telluride, Crested Butte, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Serving clients nationwide and internationally, Decorative Materials specializes in natural stone slabs, luxury porcelain and ceramic tile, artisan mosaics, and custom bathroom furniture. The company serves the architecture and design trade as well as discerning luxury homeowners, with the majority of business centered in Colorado while also supporting projects across the United States and around the world. Decorative Materials is the exclusive Colorado dealer for Italian designer Salvatori and offers curated collections unavailable at traditional tile stores.
For more information, showroom hours, or to schedule a design consultation at any Colorado location or virtually, visit www.decorativematerials.com.
The new Steamboat Springs showroom joins Decorative Materials' established locations in Denver, Aspen/Basalt, Vail/Edwards, Telluride, and Crested Butte, creating a comprehensive network of luxury tile showrooms throughout Colorado's most prestigious markets.
"Steamboat Springs has long been on our radar as a community that values craftsmanship, quality, and distinctive design," said Kaitlyn Budzynski, Marketing Director at Decorative Materials. "Our clients in the Yampa Valley have been traveling to our Denver showroom and other locations for years. Opening a local showroom allows us to provide the personalized, hands-on service that defines the Decorative Materials experience right in their own backyard."
As a leading tile and stone resource in Denver, Decorative Materials serves architects, interior designers, custom home builders, and discerning homeowners across the United States. While the company's showrooms anchor Colorado's luxury design market, Decorative Materials works with clients nationwide on high-end residential and commercial projects from coast to coast.
The Steamboat Springs location features the same curated collections that have made Decorative Materials the preferred luxury tile store Denver designers recommend: natural stone slabs including marble, quartzite, travertine, limestone, and granite; high-end porcelain tile in large format, wood-look, and stone-look styles; artisan ceramic including zellige and hand-painted terracotta; glass mosaics and metal tile; encaustic and concrete tile; and custom bathroom furniture including bespoke vanities.
The showroom also showcases exclusive offerings from Italian designer Salvatori, available only at Decorative Materials—the sole Salvatori dealer in Colorado. This exclusivity has made Decorative Materials a destination Colorado tile store for clients seeking rare, luxury materials unavailable elsewhere.
The majority of Decorative Materials' business comes from clients who visit the Colorado showrooms in person, with many traveling from across the state and neighboring regions. However, the company also serves remote clients nationally and has completed projects around the world, providing virtual consultations, material sampling, and shipping coordination for clients who cannot visit in person.
In Colorado, Decorative Materials serves projects throughout the Greater Denver metro area, Boulder County, Eagle County, Pitkin County, Summit County, Routt County, and the Yampa Valley—from Denver's urban luxury condos to mountain modern estates in Aspen, Vail, and Telluride.
"We're not just a tile store," explained Kirsten Schmit, President at Decorative Materials. "We're design partners. Our consultants work alongside architects and designers from initial concept through installation, sourcing rare materials, solving technical challenges, and ensuring every project achieves its vision. Whether clients are local or working with us remotely, we provide the same level of personalized service and expertise."
Decorative Materials differentiates itself through what the company calls "approachable luxury"—combining museum-quality materials with accessible, expert consultation. Unlike big-box retailers or online-only suppliers, Decorative Materials provides hands-on guidance, custom sourcing capabilities, and full-project support that luxury projects demand, regardless of location.
The Steamboat Springs expansion reflects growing demand in Colorado's luxury construction and renovation markets. The region has seen increased investment in high-end residential properties, resort developments, and commercial hospitality projects—all requiring the specialized tile and stone expertise Decorative Materials provides.
Local Steamboat Springs architects and designers have expressed enthusiasm about the impact of the new Architectural + Design Library on their design process and client experience. The showroom will host regular continuing education events for trade professionals, designer lunch-and-learns, and community engagement initiatives.
The new location continues Decorative Materials' tradition of supporting the design community with both product excellence and education. The company regularly partners with organizations including the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and architectural firms to advance design standards.
For clients seeking a luxury tile showroom in Denver or any of Decorative Materials' Colorado locations—or for those working remotely from anywhere in the country—the company offers personalized design consultations, material sampling, custom sourcing for unique projects, and coordination with fabricators and installers.
About Decorative Materials
Founded in 1988, Decorative Materials is a premier luxury tile and stone showroom with locations in Denver, Aspen/Basalt, Vail/Edwards, Telluride, Crested Butte, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Serving clients nationwide and internationally, Decorative Materials specializes in natural stone slabs, luxury porcelain and ceramic tile, artisan mosaics, and custom bathroom furniture. The company serves the architecture and design trade as well as discerning luxury homeowners, with the majority of business centered in Colorado while also supporting projects across the United States and around the world. Decorative Materials is the exclusive Colorado dealer for Italian designer Salvatori and offers curated collections unavailable at traditional tile stores.
For more information, showroom hours, or to schedule a design consultation at any Colorado location or virtually, visit www.decorativematerials.com.
Contact
Decorative MaterialsContact
Kaitlyn Budzynski
970-926-2322
www.decorativematerials.com
Kaitlyn Budzynski
970-926-2322
www.decorativematerials.com
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