World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships.
Wellington, FL, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The biggest headline coming out of the latest World Rankings update belongs to Scottie Pearman, who officially moves into the No. 1 spot in the world following a massive performance at WLD Florida Presented by GolfJoy.
Pearman earned enough points in Florida to overtake reigning 2025 World Champion Zack Holton for the top ranking. Other notable movers in the updated rankings include Bobby Ray, who climbed from No. 9 to No. 8, and Jacob Golliday, who jumped from No. 12 to No. 9.
A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Pearman has quickly become one of the biggest stars on the Pinnacle World Long Drive Tour. In 2025, he finished runner-up at the World Championships while also recording the longest drive of the season at an incredible 486 yards.
Now competing full-time as a professional long driver and charity golf fundraiser, Pearman continues to build momentum both on and off the tee. More about Scottie and his journey can be found on his website, scottiepearman.com
About The Pinnacle World Long Drive Tour
The Pinnacle World Long Drive Tour is the largest annual domestic professional long drive golf event not associated with the PGA of America, PGA Tour, or LPGA. The Pinnacle World Long Drive Tour features Open, Rise, Senior, Amateur, and Women’s divisions, with events held in North America and Japan, culminating in the annual World Long Drive Championship. Additionally, the Pinnacle World Long Drive Series features exhibitions created for entertainment and broadcast on ESPN2. World Long Drive is owned and operated by GF Sports & Entertainment.
Media Contact:
Chris McLendon
cmclendon@gfsportsandentertainment.com
(267)394-0808
Pearman earned enough points in Florida to overtake reigning 2025 World Champion Zack Holton for the top ranking. Other notable movers in the updated rankings include Bobby Ray, who climbed from No. 9 to No. 8, and Jacob Golliday, who jumped from No. 12 to No. 9.
A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Pearman has quickly become one of the biggest stars on the Pinnacle World Long Drive Tour. In 2025, he finished runner-up at the World Championships while also recording the longest drive of the season at an incredible 486 yards.
Now competing full-time as a professional long driver and charity golf fundraiser, Pearman continues to build momentum both on and off the tee. More about Scottie and his journey can be found on his website, scottiepearman.com
About The Pinnacle World Long Drive Tour
The Pinnacle World Long Drive Tour is the largest annual domestic professional long drive golf event not associated with the PGA of America, PGA Tour, or LPGA. The Pinnacle World Long Drive Tour features Open, Rise, Senior, Amateur, and Women’s divisions, with events held in North America and Japan, culminating in the annual World Long Drive Championship. Additionally, the Pinnacle World Long Drive Series features exhibitions created for entertainment and broadcast on ESPN2. World Long Drive is owned and operated by GF Sports & Entertainment.
Media Contact:
Chris McLendon
cmclendon@gfsportsandentertainment.com
(267)394-0808
Contact
World Long DriveContact
Chris McLendon
267-394-0808
worldlongdrive.com
Chris McLendon
267-394-0808
worldlongdrive.com
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