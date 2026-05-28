Diyonne L. McGraw Honored as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Gainesville, FL, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Diyonne L. McGraw of Gainesville, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental healthcare and social services. McGraw will be included in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Diyonne L. McGraw
Diyonne L. McGraw is the CEO of Successful Living II, LLC, a residential group home focused on behavioral health. McGraw is a behavioral health specialist dedicated to serving others through her work in mental healthcare and social services.
In addition to her work with Successful Living II, LLC, McGraw is also a realtor and land developer with MBM Properties. She is committed to helping individuals through behavioral health services while also working in real estate and land development.
McGraw holds an M.A. in education from Nova Southeastern University and a B.S. in business administration from Florida A & M University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Diyonne L. McGraw
Diyonne L. McGraw is the CEO of Successful Living II, LLC, a residential group home focused on behavioral health. McGraw is a behavioral health specialist dedicated to serving others through her work in mental healthcare and social services.
In addition to her work with Successful Living II, LLC, McGraw is also a realtor and land developer with MBM Properties. She is committed to helping individuals through behavioral health services while also working in real estate and land development.
McGraw holds an M.A. in education from Nova Southeastern University and a B.S. in business administration from Florida A & M University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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