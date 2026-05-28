Gabriela Marie Milton Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Farmingdale, NY, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gabriela Marie Milton was born in Europe and presently resides in the US. She has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. Milton will be featured in a full-page article in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. P.O.W.E.R. also selected her to be honored on the Times Square billboards in New York City in September. Milton will be recognized in one of the most highly visible locations in the world, bringing additional attention to her literary accomplishments and her work as an author, editor, poet, and publisher.
About Gabriela Marie Milton
Gabriela Marie Milton is the founder and editor-in-chief of Literary Revelations, an independent publisher of poetry and prose. She is an author, editor, poet, and publisher whose work includes poetry such as contemporary symbolist poems, lyrical poetry and haiku. Milton is a three-time Amazon bestselling author. Her books, ”Passion: Love Poems and Other Writings,” “Woman: Splendor and Sorrow,” and “Haiku and Tanka: Lull, Harmony and Power in Japanese Art” (co-authored with the Japanese painter Hikari) have reached #1 Amazon Bestseller in various categories. Milton’s mystery thriller, “Jezebel’s Island” is scheduled to be published at the end of June. Miton founded Literary Revelations Publishing House in 2023 and currently serves as editor-in-chief. Literary Revelations finds its greatest pride not necessarily on a trophy shelf, but in the cultural acknowledgment bestowed by the Museum of Haiku Literature, the Rinsenji Temple in Japan, and the Museum of Poetry, Haiku and Tanka (Japan) where Literary Revelations’ anthologies are now preserved as part of the permanent cultural record. Her artist in residence Hikari, has been instrumental in the placement of those books in such prestigious venues.
Milton’s literary career reflects a deep commitment to the written word and to creating meaningful opportunities for other writers. Her poetry has been published in journals in the United States and abroad, sometimes under the pen name Gabriela M, and has been translated into Italian, Greek, Romanian, and Albanian. She was nominated by Vita Brevis Press for the 2022 Pushcart Prize and was named 2019 Author of the Year at Spillwords Press in New York City. In 2026, Gabriela was recognized by New York Weekly as one of the 60 women entrepreneurs to watch for in 2026. In 2025 Literary Revelations was Best Publisher in the USA (Best of Best Review), Best Poetry Publisher in the US (Evergreen Award) and Best Publisher for Artistic Excellence (BizWeekly).
Milton is also the curator of several #1 Amazon bestselling anthologies, including “Wounds I Healed: The Poetry of Strong Women (EIF),” “Hidden in Childhood: A Poetry Anthology,” “Petals of Haiku: An Anthology,” “Tranquility: An Anthology of Haiku,” and “Haiku for Soulmates.” Her work as an editor and publisher has helped bring together established and emerging voices in poetry, while her own writing continues to reach readers through collections, anthologies, journals, and literary publications.
Through Literary Revelations, whose motto is “We do not publish only books, we create legacies” Milton continues to support poetry and prose while giving writers a platform to share their work. Her dedication to literature, publishing, and artistic expression continues to shape her work and the literary community.
For more information, visit: https://literaryrevelations.com/ and https://shortprose.blog/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Gabriela Marie Milton
Gabriela Marie Milton is the founder and editor-in-chief of Literary Revelations, an independent publisher of poetry and prose. She is an author, editor, poet, and publisher whose work includes poetry such as contemporary symbolist poems, lyrical poetry and haiku. Milton is a three-time Amazon bestselling author. Her books, ”Passion: Love Poems and Other Writings,” “Woman: Splendor and Sorrow,” and “Haiku and Tanka: Lull, Harmony and Power in Japanese Art” (co-authored with the Japanese painter Hikari) have reached #1 Amazon Bestseller in various categories. Milton’s mystery thriller, “Jezebel’s Island” is scheduled to be published at the end of June. Miton founded Literary Revelations Publishing House in 2023 and currently serves as editor-in-chief. Literary Revelations finds its greatest pride not necessarily on a trophy shelf, but in the cultural acknowledgment bestowed by the Museum of Haiku Literature, the Rinsenji Temple in Japan, and the Museum of Poetry, Haiku and Tanka (Japan) where Literary Revelations’ anthologies are now preserved as part of the permanent cultural record. Her artist in residence Hikari, has been instrumental in the placement of those books in such prestigious venues.
Milton’s literary career reflects a deep commitment to the written word and to creating meaningful opportunities for other writers. Her poetry has been published in journals in the United States and abroad, sometimes under the pen name Gabriela M, and has been translated into Italian, Greek, Romanian, and Albanian. She was nominated by Vita Brevis Press for the 2022 Pushcart Prize and was named 2019 Author of the Year at Spillwords Press in New York City. In 2026, Gabriela was recognized by New York Weekly as one of the 60 women entrepreneurs to watch for in 2026. In 2025 Literary Revelations was Best Publisher in the USA (Best of Best Review), Best Poetry Publisher in the US (Evergreen Award) and Best Publisher for Artistic Excellence (BizWeekly).
Milton is also the curator of several #1 Amazon bestselling anthologies, including “Wounds I Healed: The Poetry of Strong Women (EIF),” “Hidden in Childhood: A Poetry Anthology,” “Petals of Haiku: An Anthology,” “Tranquility: An Anthology of Haiku,” and “Haiku for Soulmates.” Her work as an editor and publisher has helped bring together established and emerging voices in poetry, while her own writing continues to reach readers through collections, anthologies, journals, and literary publications.
Through Literary Revelations, whose motto is “We do not publish only books, we create legacies” Milton continues to support poetry and prose while giving writers a platform to share their work. Her dedication to literature, publishing, and artistic expression continues to shape her work and the literary community.
For more information, visit: https://literaryrevelations.com/ and https://shortprose.blog/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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