AWE to Air Live the WBC World Title Rematch of Kevin Lerena v. Ryad Merhy this Saturday
A Wealth of Entertainment, AWE, is proud to announce that this Saturday, May 30th, AWE is airing live the WBC World Title fight featuring Kevin Lerena (34-4-0) verses Ryad Merhy (35-3-0). This highly anticipated mandatory rematch between two heavy sluggers in the super-cruiserweight class (up to 224lbs), will be a high stakes epic battle with Lerena’s WBC World Title on the line. The fight card, airing live and exclusively on AWE in the United States, begins at 3 pm Eastern, noon Pacific.
San Diego, CA, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- awetv.com/awe-to-air-live-the-wbc-world-title-rematch-of-kevin-lerena-v-ryad-merhy-this-saturday/
A Wealth of Entertainment, AWE, is proud to announce that this Saturday, May 30, AWE is airing live the WBC World Title fight featuring Kevin Lerena (34-4-0) verses Ryad Merhy (35-3-0). This highly anticipated mandatory rematch between two heavy sluggers in the super-cruiserweight class (up to 224lbs), will be a high stakes epic battle with Lerena’s WBC World Title on the line. The fight card, airing live and exclusively on AWE in the United States, begins at 3 pm Eastern, noon Pacific.
"We’re ecstatic to be bringing this epic rematch to AWE viewers," stated Charles Herring, president of AWE. “Boxing fans across the world love the explosive power of 200 plus pound fighters with their one punch knockout abilities. This exciting rematch with the WBC world super-cruiserweight title on the line is expected to be a must watch world title all-out brawl.”
Kevin Lerena will enter the ring as the WBC World titleholder at the age of 34 and has a professional record of 34-4-0. He has had an impressive career and is arguably at his prime. Lerena has held the World Boxing Council (WBC) super-cruiserweight (also known as bridgerweight) title since 2024. Previously, he held the International Boxing Organization (IBO) cruiserweight title from 2017 to 2021. Yet Lerena will be stepping into the ring coming off a July 2025 loss to Lawrence Okolie for the WBC Sliver Heavyweight title, where Lerena, standing at 6’ 1”, was faced with a true heavyweight in Okolie, standing at 6’ 5”. Lerena is best suited at the super cruiserweight class and has much to prove on Saturday.
The 33-year-old Ryad Merhy will be stepping into the ring with an impressive 35-3-0 record and coming off a three-fight winning streak, including two bouts in 2025, with wins over Andrej Pesic in June of 2025 and an October 2025 impressive win over Gora Nianga. In his last bout against Nianga, Merhy fought as a heavyweight and scored a dominant second-round TKO victory.
Lerena and Merhy fought back in May of 2023. The nearly evenly matched first bout went the distance, with Lerena walking away with a unanimous decision. This rematch is expected to be unforgettable, with odds makers giving Lerena the upper hand.
About AWE - A Wealth of Entertainment
A Wealth of Entertainment ("AWE") features a wide range of lifestyles and entertainment programming from exotic travel and outrageous homes to live world championship boxing. AWE is available on over a hundred cable systems, including YouTubeTV, Charter Spectrum TV, Dish Network, Sling, KlowdTV, and more. For more information, please visit www.awetv.com.
For additional information, contact:
Ryan Critchley
Press Coordinator
AWE
press@awetv.com
Phone: 858-270-6900 x 105
A Wealth of Entertainment, AWE, is proud to announce that this Saturday, May 30, AWE is airing live the WBC World Title fight featuring Kevin Lerena (34-4-0) verses Ryad Merhy (35-3-0). This highly anticipated mandatory rematch between two heavy sluggers in the super-cruiserweight class (up to 224lbs), will be a high stakes epic battle with Lerena’s WBC World Title on the line. The fight card, airing live and exclusively on AWE in the United States, begins at 3 pm Eastern, noon Pacific.
"We’re ecstatic to be bringing this epic rematch to AWE viewers," stated Charles Herring, president of AWE. “Boxing fans across the world love the explosive power of 200 plus pound fighters with their one punch knockout abilities. This exciting rematch with the WBC world super-cruiserweight title on the line is expected to be a must watch world title all-out brawl.”
Kevin Lerena will enter the ring as the WBC World titleholder at the age of 34 and has a professional record of 34-4-0. He has had an impressive career and is arguably at his prime. Lerena has held the World Boxing Council (WBC) super-cruiserweight (also known as bridgerweight) title since 2024. Previously, he held the International Boxing Organization (IBO) cruiserweight title from 2017 to 2021. Yet Lerena will be stepping into the ring coming off a July 2025 loss to Lawrence Okolie for the WBC Sliver Heavyweight title, where Lerena, standing at 6’ 1”, was faced with a true heavyweight in Okolie, standing at 6’ 5”. Lerena is best suited at the super cruiserweight class and has much to prove on Saturday.
The 33-year-old Ryad Merhy will be stepping into the ring with an impressive 35-3-0 record and coming off a three-fight winning streak, including two bouts in 2025, with wins over Andrej Pesic in June of 2025 and an October 2025 impressive win over Gora Nianga. In his last bout against Nianga, Merhy fought as a heavyweight and scored a dominant second-round TKO victory.
Lerena and Merhy fought back in May of 2023. The nearly evenly matched first bout went the distance, with Lerena walking away with a unanimous decision. This rematch is expected to be unforgettable, with odds makers giving Lerena the upper hand.
About AWE - A Wealth of Entertainment
A Wealth of Entertainment ("AWE") features a wide range of lifestyles and entertainment programming from exotic travel and outrageous homes to live world championship boxing. AWE is available on over a hundred cable systems, including YouTubeTV, Charter Spectrum TV, Dish Network, Sling, KlowdTV, and more. For more information, please visit www.awetv.com.
For additional information, contact:
Ryan Critchley
Press Coordinator
AWE
press@awetv.com
Phone: 858-270-6900 x 105
Contact
A Wealth of EntertainmentContact
Ryan Critchley
858-270-6900
awetv.com/
Ryan Critchley
858-270-6900
awetv.com/
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