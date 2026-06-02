Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Hosts Acclaimed Great Lakes Author Dave Dempsey
Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore welcomes Michigan author, environmental policy expert, and Great Lakes advocate Dave Dempsey for a special author appearance and book signing on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Farmers Market of Caledonia.
Caledonia, MI, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- "Few people know the Great Lakes as well as Dave Dempsey," said Kim Childress, owner of Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore. "His work helps readers understand not only the history and wonder of the Great Lakes, but also why protecting them matters for future generations."
Dempsey has served as environmental advisor to the Governor of Michigan, policy advisor to the International Joint Commission, and senior policy advisor for FLOW (For Love of Water). He is the author of numerous award-winning books on environmental stewardship, Great Lakes history, and Michigan conservation.
Known throughout Michigan and the Great Lakes region for his engaging books and decades of environmental leadership, Dempsey has spent more than forty years helping protect and preserve one of the world's greatest freshwater treasures. His latest book, The Great Lakes: Fact or Fake?, explores fascinating myths, surprising facts, and little-known stories about the Great Lakes in a fun and accessible format for readers of all ages.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Dempsey, ask questions about Great Lakes issues, learn about current environmental challenges facing Michigan's freshwater resources, and purchase signed copies of his books.
The event is free and open to the public.
Event Details:
Dave Dempsey Author Signing
Saturday, June 6, 2026
9:30 a.m. – Noon
Farmers Market of Caledonia
Caledonia, Michigan
For additional information, visit Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore online or follow Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink on social media.
About Dave Dempsey
Dave Dempsey is one of Michigan's most respected environmental writers and policy experts. He has authored more than a dozen books on the environment, Great Lakes history, conservation, and Michigan culture. Throughout his career, he has worked with the State of Michigan, the International Joint Commission, the Mich
with the State of Michigan, the International Joint Commission, the Michigan Environmental Council, and FLOW. His writing combines scientific knowledge, public policy expertise, and a lifelong passion for the Great Lakes. He lives in Traverse City, Michigan.
Childress Ink & Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore
Founded by award-winning editor, author, and publishing professional Kim Childress, Childress Ink LLC provides editorial, marketing, and publishing services while connecting readers with books of excellence. Its affiliated bookstore, Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore, is an independent bookseller dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading through curated book selections, author events, educational programs, and community partnerships. Together, Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink work to support authors, encourage literacy, and place great books into the hands of readers of all ages.
For more information, visit ChildressInk.com and Ink-a-Dink.com.
Dempsey has served as environmental advisor to the Governor of Michigan, policy advisor to the International Joint Commission, and senior policy advisor for FLOW (For Love of Water). He is the author of numerous award-winning books on environmental stewardship, Great Lakes history, and Michigan conservation.
Known throughout Michigan and the Great Lakes region for his engaging books and decades of environmental leadership, Dempsey has spent more than forty years helping protect and preserve one of the world's greatest freshwater treasures. His latest book, The Great Lakes: Fact or Fake?, explores fascinating myths, surprising facts, and little-known stories about the Great Lakes in a fun and accessible format for readers of all ages.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Dempsey, ask questions about Great Lakes issues, learn about current environmental challenges facing Michigan's freshwater resources, and purchase signed copies of his books.
The event is free and open to the public.
Event Details:
Dave Dempsey Author Signing
Saturday, June 6, 2026
9:30 a.m. – Noon
Farmers Market of Caledonia
Caledonia, Michigan
For additional information, visit Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore online or follow Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink on social media.
About Dave Dempsey
Dave Dempsey is one of Michigan's most respected environmental writers and policy experts. He has authored more than a dozen books on the environment, Great Lakes history, conservation, and Michigan culture. Throughout his career, he has worked with the State of Michigan, the International Joint Commission, the Mich
with the State of Michigan, the International Joint Commission, the Michigan Environmental Council, and FLOW. His writing combines scientific knowledge, public policy expertise, and a lifelong passion for the Great Lakes. He lives in Traverse City, Michigan.
Childress Ink & Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore
Founded by award-winning editor, author, and publishing professional Kim Childress, Childress Ink LLC provides editorial, marketing, and publishing services while connecting readers with books of excellence. Its affiliated bookstore, Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore, is an independent bookseller dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading through curated book selections, author events, educational programs, and community partnerships. Together, Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink work to support authors, encourage literacy, and place great books into the hands of readers of all ages.
For more information, visit ChildressInk.com and Ink-a-Dink.com.
Contact
Childress Ink, LLCContact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
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