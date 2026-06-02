PeopleReign Announces Self-Service Workflow Builder and Voice AI Innovation in Summer 2026 Platform Release
Today, PeopleReign introduced agentic AI innovation in its Summer 2026 Platform Release including Workflows, the AI-powered Action Script Assistant, Voice Mode, Intelligent Recommendations, and expanded enterprise integrations.
San Jose, CA, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, today announced its Summer 2026 Platform Release, introducing new capabilities designed to help enterprises accelerate employee service automation, improve operational agility, and deliver more scalable ticketless IT and HR service.
The release introduces Workflows, a visual orchestration engine for enterprise employee service automation, the new AI-powered Action Script Assistant, Voice Mode for hands-free employee support, intelligent recommendation enhancements, and expanded integrations with Jira Service Management, LumApps, and Unily.
These innovations align with three investment themes: AI-first enterprise self-service, more capable virtual agent experiences, and continuous operational insights. Together, they help enterprises move beyond conversational AI toward agentic automation at scale.
Workflows: Visual Orchestration for Enterprise Employee Service
The centerpiece of the summer release is Workflows, a new canvas-based orchestration engine that enables enterprises to design and automate employee service workflows through a visual drag-and-drop interface.
Purpose-built for enterprise IT and HR operations, Workflows connects systems across the employee service ecosystem (including ServiceNow, Jira Service Management, Zendesk, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and HR platforms) allowing organizations to design, deploy, and manage complex actions across fragmented environments from a centralized orchestration layer.
The capability supports both simple employee service automations, such as password resets and PTO requests, and more advanced enterprise workflows including onboarding, offboarding, and intelligent live-agent escalations with full conversational context.
AI-Assisted Automation Configuration
The summer release also introduces the Action Script Assistant, an AI-powered configuration experience that allows administrators to generate integration scripts and automation logic using natural language prompts.
The Assistant helps reduce the complexity traditionally associated with enterprise integrations by guiding administrators through setup requirements, generating deployment-ready scripts, and accelerating workflow configuration. It also asks targeted follow-up questions to gather missing parameters to avoid syntax errors and shorten configuration time from days to minutes.
Virtual Agent Voice Mode Expands Accessibility and Employee Engagement
PeopleReign continues to expand the accessibility and contextual intelligence of its virtual agent experience with Voice Mode, a hands-free conversational experience that enables employees to interact naturally with the Virtual Agent through multi-lingual speech.
Voice Mode allows employees to navigate workflows, complete requests, and receive spoken responses in real time, improving accessibility and expanding how employees engage with automated service experiences in any language.
The release also introduces intelligent continuation-aware Suggested Actions, enabling the platform to recommend contextually-relevant next steps based on conversation flow and employee intent.
Continuous Improvement Through Intelligent Recommendations
The summer release further expands PeopleReign’s continuous improvement capabilities with the new Deflection Genius Recommendation Banner.
The platform now automatically analyzes unresolved employee requests, identifies recurring knowledge gaps, and generates recommendations designed to improve future resolution rates and reduce service friction over time.
Additional enhancements to document citation controls improve transparency and traceability by allowing organizations to configure source attribution behavior directly at the document level.
Together, these capabilities help enterprises continuously optimize employee service performance while improving knowledge quality and self-service adoption.
Expanded Enterprise Integration Ecosystem
The summer release expands PeopleReign’s enterprise integration ecosystem with new AI-native knowledge retrieval integrations for Jira Service Management, LumApps, and Unily.
These integrations enhance the Virtual Agent’s ability to surface information from enterprise intranets, digital workplace platforms, and ITSM or HR systems of record, helping employees access accurate answers faster across distributed systems.
According to the CIO of a global IT managed service provider:
“The Visual Workflows canvas and Action Script Assistant have significantly improved our operational agility. Tasks that previously required extensive development coordination can now be configured in minutes using natural language. Combined with Voice Mode, PeopleReign continues to deliver the AI innovation that gives us a competitive advantage.”
This platform release extends PeopleReign’s market leadership at a time when enterprises are rapidly shifting manual workflows to agentic AI. Only PeopleReign’s AI-native platform automatically resolves issues, automates workflows, continuously improves operational performance, and delivers value in 30 days or less.
PeopleReign is the AI-first system of intelligence used by leading organizations to deliver ticketless IT and HR service. With five AI-first applications (Virtual Agent, Classify, Recommend, Experience, and Insights) PeopleReign helps enterprises reduce resolution time, lower operational costs, improve employee experience, and give employees back four to six hours of productive time per week.
The Summer 2026 Platform Release is available now for all current PeopleReign customers.
The release introduces Workflows, a visual orchestration engine for enterprise employee service automation, the new AI-powered Action Script Assistant, Voice Mode for hands-free employee support, intelligent recommendation enhancements, and expanded integrations with Jira Service Management, LumApps, and Unily.
These innovations align with three investment themes: AI-first enterprise self-service, more capable virtual agent experiences, and continuous operational insights. Together, they help enterprises move beyond conversational AI toward agentic automation at scale.
Workflows: Visual Orchestration for Enterprise Employee Service
The centerpiece of the summer release is Workflows, a new canvas-based orchestration engine that enables enterprises to design and automate employee service workflows through a visual drag-and-drop interface.
Purpose-built for enterprise IT and HR operations, Workflows connects systems across the employee service ecosystem (including ServiceNow, Jira Service Management, Zendesk, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and HR platforms) allowing organizations to design, deploy, and manage complex actions across fragmented environments from a centralized orchestration layer.
The capability supports both simple employee service automations, such as password resets and PTO requests, and more advanced enterprise workflows including onboarding, offboarding, and intelligent live-agent escalations with full conversational context.
AI-Assisted Automation Configuration
The summer release also introduces the Action Script Assistant, an AI-powered configuration experience that allows administrators to generate integration scripts and automation logic using natural language prompts.
The Assistant helps reduce the complexity traditionally associated with enterprise integrations by guiding administrators through setup requirements, generating deployment-ready scripts, and accelerating workflow configuration. It also asks targeted follow-up questions to gather missing parameters to avoid syntax errors and shorten configuration time from days to minutes.
Virtual Agent Voice Mode Expands Accessibility and Employee Engagement
PeopleReign continues to expand the accessibility and contextual intelligence of its virtual agent experience with Voice Mode, a hands-free conversational experience that enables employees to interact naturally with the Virtual Agent through multi-lingual speech.
Voice Mode allows employees to navigate workflows, complete requests, and receive spoken responses in real time, improving accessibility and expanding how employees engage with automated service experiences in any language.
The release also introduces intelligent continuation-aware Suggested Actions, enabling the platform to recommend contextually-relevant next steps based on conversation flow and employee intent.
Continuous Improvement Through Intelligent Recommendations
The summer release further expands PeopleReign’s continuous improvement capabilities with the new Deflection Genius Recommendation Banner.
The platform now automatically analyzes unresolved employee requests, identifies recurring knowledge gaps, and generates recommendations designed to improve future resolution rates and reduce service friction over time.
Additional enhancements to document citation controls improve transparency and traceability by allowing organizations to configure source attribution behavior directly at the document level.
Together, these capabilities help enterprises continuously optimize employee service performance while improving knowledge quality and self-service adoption.
Expanded Enterprise Integration Ecosystem
The summer release expands PeopleReign’s enterprise integration ecosystem with new AI-native knowledge retrieval integrations for Jira Service Management, LumApps, and Unily.
These integrations enhance the Virtual Agent’s ability to surface information from enterprise intranets, digital workplace platforms, and ITSM or HR systems of record, helping employees access accurate answers faster across distributed systems.
According to the CIO of a global IT managed service provider:
“The Visual Workflows canvas and Action Script Assistant have significantly improved our operational agility. Tasks that previously required extensive development coordination can now be configured in minutes using natural language. Combined with Voice Mode, PeopleReign continues to deliver the AI innovation that gives us a competitive advantage.”
This platform release extends PeopleReign’s market leadership at a time when enterprises are rapidly shifting manual workflows to agentic AI. Only PeopleReign’s AI-native platform automatically resolves issues, automates workflows, continuously improves operational performance, and delivers value in 30 days or less.
PeopleReign is the AI-first system of intelligence used by leading organizations to deliver ticketless IT and HR service. With five AI-first applications (Virtual Agent, Classify, Recommend, Experience, and Insights) PeopleReign helps enterprises reduce resolution time, lower operational costs, improve employee experience, and give employees back four to six hours of productive time per week.
The Summer 2026 Platform Release is available now for all current PeopleReign customers.
Contact
PeopleReignContact
Vinny Pizzimenti
330-887-2446
peoplereign.io
Vinny Pizzimenti
330-887-2446
peoplereign.io
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