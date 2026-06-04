Illinois Aviation Academy Earns FAA Examining Authority for Certified Flight Instructor Course
Illinois Aviation Academy has received FAA Examining Authority (EA) for its Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) course, allowing qualified students to complete their CFI practical examination directly within the academy’s FAA-approved training program. The approval streamlines the certification process, reduces reliance on external examiners, and helps accelerate the path from student to flight instructor.
West Chicago, IL, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Illinois Aviation Academy (IAA) has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for FAA Part 141 Examining Authority for its Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) course, marking a significant advancement in the academy’s professional pilot training program.
The approval allows Illinois Aviation Academy (IAA) to conduct and issue Certified Flight Instructor certifications through its FAA-approved Part 141 training program for eligible students, further streamlining the pathway from student pilot to professional flight instructor.
The achievement represents more than a decade of sustained operational discipline, academic rigor, and continuous improvement.
IAA first received FAA Part 141 certification in 2012. After the organization committed substantial time, resources, and operational focus toward performance standards and training outcomes, IAA successfully earned examining authority for its Private Pilot certification course in 2015.
Since then, the academy has maintained a strong culture of accountability and performance across all areas of flight training operations. Through close coordination between flight operations, aircraft maintenance, scheduling, and instructional leadership, IAA has built a highly structured training environment designed to advance students efficiently while maintaining exceptional training standards.
That operational consistency has contributed to a sustained approximately 90% first-time pass rate with external FAA Designated Pilot Examiners in both Instrument and Commercial certification courses.
“This approval represents years of focused effort and an unwavering commitment to operational and academic excellence,” said Robert Werederich, founder and Executive Vice President of Flight Operations. “Earning FAA Examining Authority for the CFI course reflects the strength of our instructional team, the discipline of our operational processes, and the high level of performance consistently demonstrated by our students.”
FAA Examining Authority is granted only to select Part 141 flight schools that demonstrate sustained student achievement, strong compliance oversight, and consistent training outcomes.
The newly approved authority for the Certified Flight Instructor course is expected to further improve training continuity and reduce delays commonly associated with external examiner scheduling, helping qualified students transition more efficiently into instructor roles and professional aviation careers.
“This milestone is the direct result of strong collaboration across our entire organization,” said Dr. Todd Cellini, Chief Academic and Operations Officer. “From flight operations and maintenance to scheduling and instructional leadership, every department played a role in achieving this outcome. We are also grateful for the continued engagement and support from the FAA and the Designated Pilot Examiners who have worked alongside us throughout this process.”
Leadership also recognized the dedication and professionalism of IAA students, whose performance and commitment helped the academy meet the FAA’s rigorous standards.
“The success of our students remains at the center of everything we do,” said Rob Polston, Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement reflects the commitment of our instructors, staff, and students to maintaining the highest standards of aviation training and safety. We are proud to continue expanding the capabilities of the program while preparing future aviation professionals for long-term success in the aviation industry.”
What This Means for Students
Increased Training Efficiency: Eligible students can complete their Certified Flight Instructor practical examination within IAA’s FAA-approved Part 141 training environment.
Reduced Scheduling Delays: In-house examining authority helps minimize dependency on external examiner availability, allowing students to progress more efficiently.
Enhanced Career Readiness: The approval strengthens IAA’s ability to support students as they transition from pilot training into professional instructional and commercial aviation careers.
Illinois Aviation Academy stated it will continue pursuing operational and academic excellence as the academy expands training capabilities and advances its mission of developing highly skilled and proficient aviation professionals.
About Illinois Aviation Academy
Located in West Chicago, IL, at DuPage Airport (KDPA), the Illinois Aviation Academy (IAA) is a part of Spartan Education Group, LLC, and has been training pilots for three decades. Today, IAA's training facility spans 30,000 square feet and houses a fleet of over twenty-five aircraft, including the Cessna 172s and Piper Aztecs. IAA provides FAA-approved Part 141 flight training and is a proud partner of Atlas Air Worldwide. Spartan Education Group also owns Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and is proud to have trained pilots and technicians for over 95 years.
The approval allows Illinois Aviation Academy (IAA) to conduct and issue Certified Flight Instructor certifications through its FAA-approved Part 141 training program for eligible students, further streamlining the pathway from student pilot to professional flight instructor.
The achievement represents more than a decade of sustained operational discipline, academic rigor, and continuous improvement.
IAA first received FAA Part 141 certification in 2012. After the organization committed substantial time, resources, and operational focus toward performance standards and training outcomes, IAA successfully earned examining authority for its Private Pilot certification course in 2015.
Since then, the academy has maintained a strong culture of accountability and performance across all areas of flight training operations. Through close coordination between flight operations, aircraft maintenance, scheduling, and instructional leadership, IAA has built a highly structured training environment designed to advance students efficiently while maintaining exceptional training standards.
That operational consistency has contributed to a sustained approximately 90% first-time pass rate with external FAA Designated Pilot Examiners in both Instrument and Commercial certification courses.
“This approval represents years of focused effort and an unwavering commitment to operational and academic excellence,” said Robert Werederich, founder and Executive Vice President of Flight Operations. “Earning FAA Examining Authority for the CFI course reflects the strength of our instructional team, the discipline of our operational processes, and the high level of performance consistently demonstrated by our students.”
FAA Examining Authority is granted only to select Part 141 flight schools that demonstrate sustained student achievement, strong compliance oversight, and consistent training outcomes.
The newly approved authority for the Certified Flight Instructor course is expected to further improve training continuity and reduce delays commonly associated with external examiner scheduling, helping qualified students transition more efficiently into instructor roles and professional aviation careers.
“This milestone is the direct result of strong collaboration across our entire organization,” said Dr. Todd Cellini, Chief Academic and Operations Officer. “From flight operations and maintenance to scheduling and instructional leadership, every department played a role in achieving this outcome. We are also grateful for the continued engagement and support from the FAA and the Designated Pilot Examiners who have worked alongside us throughout this process.”
Leadership also recognized the dedication and professionalism of IAA students, whose performance and commitment helped the academy meet the FAA’s rigorous standards.
“The success of our students remains at the center of everything we do,” said Rob Polston, Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement reflects the commitment of our instructors, staff, and students to maintaining the highest standards of aviation training and safety. We are proud to continue expanding the capabilities of the program while preparing future aviation professionals for long-term success in the aviation industry.”
What This Means for Students
Increased Training Efficiency: Eligible students can complete their Certified Flight Instructor practical examination within IAA’s FAA-approved Part 141 training environment.
Reduced Scheduling Delays: In-house examining authority helps minimize dependency on external examiner availability, allowing students to progress more efficiently.
Enhanced Career Readiness: The approval strengthens IAA’s ability to support students as they transition from pilot training into professional instructional and commercial aviation careers.
Illinois Aviation Academy stated it will continue pursuing operational and academic excellence as the academy expands training capabilities and advances its mission of developing highly skilled and proficient aviation professionals.
About Illinois Aviation Academy
Located in West Chicago, IL, at DuPage Airport (KDPA), the Illinois Aviation Academy (IAA) is a part of Spartan Education Group, LLC, and has been training pilots for three decades. Today, IAA's training facility spans 30,000 square feet and houses a fleet of over twenty-five aircraft, including the Cessna 172s and Piper Aztecs. IAA provides FAA-approved Part 141 flight training and is a proud partner of Atlas Air Worldwide. Spartan Education Group also owns Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and is proud to have trained pilots and technicians for over 95 years.
Contact
Illinois Aviation AcademyContact
Roxanne Aichinger
(918) 831-5255
https://www.illinoisaviation.com
Roxanne Aichinger
(918) 831-5255
https://www.illinoisaviation.com
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