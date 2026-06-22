Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Tulsa, OK, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Scott Albertson, Founder and CEO of Odingard Capital Management, LLC (“Odingard Capital”), today announced the resolution of litigation filed against the firm and Jeffrey Hale in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Pursuant to a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal with Prejudice filed April 13, 2026 (Case No. 25-cv-00688-JFJ), all claims asserted by plaintiffs WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank against Odingard Capital Management, LLC and Jeffrey Hale have been dismissed with prejudice.
“Odingard felt strongly that it had acted properly in the handling of this matter,” said Albertson. “We are pleased that we achieved an efficient resolution prior to the discovery phase.”
“This dismissal allows us to refocus entirely on what matters most…delivering fiduciary active management and tailored retirement income solutions to our clients,” Albertson continued. “Odingard Capital remains committed to putting clients first, and we look forward to continuing to serve as the true fiduciary for all we serve across the country without distraction.”
About Odingard Capital Management, LLC
Odingard Capital Management is a specialty hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The firm provides fiduciary active management and individualized retirement and estate planning solutions, including retirement income plans, to individual investors, ERISA Defined Benefit Plans and 401(k) Plans, centered on well-established institutional asset management methodology.
For more information, visit www.odingardcm.com.
Media Contact:
Scott Albertson
(800) 563-1708
Email: ClientServices@OdingardCM.com
Pursuant to a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal with Prejudice filed April 13, 2026 (Case No. 25-cv-00688-JFJ), all claims asserted by plaintiffs WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank against Odingard Capital Management, LLC and Jeffrey Hale have been dismissed with prejudice.
“Odingard felt strongly that it had acted properly in the handling of this matter,” said Albertson. “We are pleased that we achieved an efficient resolution prior to the discovery phase.”
“This dismissal allows us to refocus entirely on what matters most…delivering fiduciary active management and tailored retirement income solutions to our clients,” Albertson continued. “Odingard Capital remains committed to putting clients first, and we look forward to continuing to serve as the true fiduciary for all we serve across the country without distraction.”
About Odingard Capital Management, LLC
Odingard Capital Management is a specialty hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The firm provides fiduciary active management and individualized retirement and estate planning solutions, including retirement income plans, to individual investors, ERISA Defined Benefit Plans and 401(k) Plans, centered on well-established institutional asset management methodology.
For more information, visit www.odingardcm.com.
Media Contact:
Scott Albertson
(800) 563-1708
Email: ClientServices@OdingardCM.com
Contact
Odingard Capital ManagementContact
Scott A Albertson
918-794-4060
odingardcm.com
Scott A Albertson
918-794-4060
odingardcm.com
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