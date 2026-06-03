Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley Named a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Laurel, MS, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley of Laurel, Mississippi, has been named a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her achievements in the field of education. She will be featured in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., Dr. Cambell Cooley was also honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026.
About Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley
Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley is an educator and the founder of United Dreams Christian Learning Center. Through the support of donors and partners, the school is able to offer free education for children from preschool through 12th grade. Dr. Cambell Cooley’s passion lies in helping people realize their potential, and she finds purpose in watching others not just survive, but truly thrive. Looking ahead, her plans include launching a GED and trade center, providing opportunities for ACE college degrees, opening a family resource center, and building a STEM lab to offer even more resources for her community.
In addition to her work in education, Dr. Cambell Cooley is a certified life coach, a board-certified Christian counselor, and a published author. She has recently written five books, contributed to two as a co-author, and penned one biography.
Dr. Cambell Cooley’s efforts have earned her numerous awards, including the Humanitarian Award, Who’s Who in America recognition, the Character Award, Best School in Laurel, Mississippi for 2025, and Best Daycare in Laurel, Mississippi for 2025. P.O.W.E.R. honored her as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 and she is the first African American to establish a private Christian school in Laurel, Mississippi.
Dr. Cambell Cooley earned her Ph.D. in Christian education from Northwest Christian University.
To learn more, visit: https://www.udclc.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley
Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley is an educator and the founder of United Dreams Christian Learning Center. Through the support of donors and partners, the school is able to offer free education for children from preschool through 12th grade. Dr. Cambell Cooley’s passion lies in helping people realize their potential, and she finds purpose in watching others not just survive, but truly thrive. Looking ahead, her plans include launching a GED and trade center, providing opportunities for ACE college degrees, opening a family resource center, and building a STEM lab to offer even more resources for her community.
In addition to her work in education, Dr. Cambell Cooley is a certified life coach, a board-certified Christian counselor, and a published author. She has recently written five books, contributed to two as a co-author, and penned one biography.
Dr. Cambell Cooley’s efforts have earned her numerous awards, including the Humanitarian Award, Who’s Who in America recognition, the Character Award, Best School in Laurel, Mississippi for 2025, and Best Daycare in Laurel, Mississippi for 2025. P.O.W.E.R. honored her as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 and she is the first African American to establish a private Christian school in Laurel, Mississippi.
Dr. Cambell Cooley earned her Ph.D. in Christian education from Northwest Christian University.
To learn more, visit: https://www.udclc.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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