New Directions Career Center Receives $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant to Expand Digital Pathways to Employment Program
New Directions Career Center has received a $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant from Columbia Gas of Ohio and the NiSource Charitable Foundation to expand its Digital Pathways to Employment program. The funding will help equip 300 Central Ohio women, older adults, and historically underserved communities with in-demand digital skills, career coaching, and workforce training to increase access to sustainable employment and economic mobility.
Columbus, OH, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New Directions Career Center (New Directions) is proud to announce it has been awarded a $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant from Columbia Gas of Ohio and the NiSource Charitable Foundation. This transformative investment will support the expansion of New Directions’ Digital Pathways to Employment program, advancing equitable access to digital and STEM-related career pathways for women, older adults, and historically underserved communities across Central Ohio.
The grant will enable New Directions to significantly increase its reach and impact by equipping 300 individuals with in-demand digital skills and expanding access to sustainable employment opportunities.
“We are deeply grateful for this generous support from Columbia Gas and the NiSource Charitable Foundation,” said Celeste Gamble, Executive Director of New Directions Career Center. “Every day, I have the privilege of working alongside clients who are striving to build stronger futures for themselves and their families. We see firsthand that digital skills and access to technology are directly connected to earning power, career mobility, and long-term financial stability. This investment gives our clients the tools, confidence, and support they need to create lasting opportunity for themselves and future generations.”
New Directions’ Digital Pathways to Employment program provides hands-on digital literacy instruction, individualized career coaching, job placement assistance, and technology-focused workforce readiness training. Delivered through cohort-based programming over two years, the initiative includes both foundational and advanced digital skills instruction, access to devices, and short-term connectivity support to help participants immediately apply their skills toward employment.
Through the Columbia Promise Grant, New Directions expects to:
- Equip 300 individuals with immediately applicable digital skills
- Increase workforce participation among individuals re-entering the job market
- Expand opportunities for employment and career advancement
- Strengthen Central Ohio’s talent pipeline for high-demand industries
“At Columbia Gas of Ohio, we believe access to digital skills is essential to economic opportunity,” said Stephanie Merkle, Community Engagement Manager at Columbia Gas. “Through the Columbia Promise Grant, we are proud to partner with New Directions Career Center to expand pathways to employment for women and other historically underserved populations in Central Ohio.”
About New Directions Career Center:
New Directions Career Center is a Columbus-based nonprofit committed to empowering women and individuals navigating career transition through no-cost programs and services. New Directions offers comprehensive support including digital literacy, job readiness, career coaching, and employment placement services to help individuals build financial stability and long-term career success. Learn more at www.newdirectionscc.org.
About Columbia Gas of Ohio:
Columbia Gas of Ohio delivers clean, dependable, and efficient natural gas to approximately 1.5 million customers across the state. Headquartered in Columbus, it is the largest natural gas utility in Ohio. Columbia Gas of Ohio is one of six regulated utility companies of NiSource (NYSE: NI), one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States. More information is available at www.ColumbiaGasOhio.com and www.NiSource.com.
About the NiSource Charitable Foundation
The NiSource Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and serves as the charitable arm for NiSource Inc. and its companies operating under the NIPSCO and Columbia Gas brands. The Foundation’s mission is to create strong and sustainable communities where employees and customers live and work through charitable grants and employee volunteerism. Learn more at www.NiSource.com/Foundation.
Media Contact
Celeste Gamble
Executive Director
New Directions Career Center
Email: cgamble@newdirectionscc.org
Phone: 614-849-0028 ext. 102
Website: https://www.newdirectionscc.org
The grant will enable New Directions to significantly increase its reach and impact by equipping 300 individuals with in-demand digital skills and expanding access to sustainable employment opportunities.
“We are deeply grateful for this generous support from Columbia Gas and the NiSource Charitable Foundation,” said Celeste Gamble, Executive Director of New Directions Career Center. “Every day, I have the privilege of working alongside clients who are striving to build stronger futures for themselves and their families. We see firsthand that digital skills and access to technology are directly connected to earning power, career mobility, and long-term financial stability. This investment gives our clients the tools, confidence, and support they need to create lasting opportunity for themselves and future generations.”
New Directions’ Digital Pathways to Employment program provides hands-on digital literacy instruction, individualized career coaching, job placement assistance, and technology-focused workforce readiness training. Delivered through cohort-based programming over two years, the initiative includes both foundational and advanced digital skills instruction, access to devices, and short-term connectivity support to help participants immediately apply their skills toward employment.
Through the Columbia Promise Grant, New Directions expects to:
- Equip 300 individuals with immediately applicable digital skills
- Increase workforce participation among individuals re-entering the job market
- Expand opportunities for employment and career advancement
- Strengthen Central Ohio’s talent pipeline for high-demand industries
“At Columbia Gas of Ohio, we believe access to digital skills is essential to economic opportunity,” said Stephanie Merkle, Community Engagement Manager at Columbia Gas. “Through the Columbia Promise Grant, we are proud to partner with New Directions Career Center to expand pathways to employment for women and other historically underserved populations in Central Ohio.”
About New Directions Career Center:
New Directions Career Center is a Columbus-based nonprofit committed to empowering women and individuals navigating career transition through no-cost programs and services. New Directions offers comprehensive support including digital literacy, job readiness, career coaching, and employment placement services to help individuals build financial stability and long-term career success. Learn more at www.newdirectionscc.org.
About Columbia Gas of Ohio:
Columbia Gas of Ohio delivers clean, dependable, and efficient natural gas to approximately 1.5 million customers across the state. Headquartered in Columbus, it is the largest natural gas utility in Ohio. Columbia Gas of Ohio is one of six regulated utility companies of NiSource (NYSE: NI), one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States. More information is available at www.ColumbiaGasOhio.com and www.NiSource.com.
About the NiSource Charitable Foundation
The NiSource Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and serves as the charitable arm for NiSource Inc. and its companies operating under the NIPSCO and Columbia Gas brands. The Foundation’s mission is to create strong and sustainable communities where employees and customers live and work through charitable grants and employee volunteerism. Learn more at www.NiSource.com/Foundation.
Media Contact
Celeste Gamble
Executive Director
New Directions Career Center
Email: cgamble@newdirectionscc.org
Phone: 614-849-0028 ext. 102
Website: https://www.newdirectionscc.org
Contact
New Directions Career CenterContact
Celeste Gamble
614-849-0028 ext. 102
newdirectionscc.org
Mobile Phone: 614-370-8899
Celeste Gamble
614-849-0028 ext. 102
newdirectionscc.org
Mobile Phone: 614-370-8899
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