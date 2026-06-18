New Directions Career Center Receives $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant to Expand Digital Pathways to Employment Program

New Directions Career Center has received a $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant from Columbia Gas of Ohio and the NiSource Charitable Foundation to expand its Digital Pathways to Employment program. The funding will help equip 300 Central Ohio women, older adults, and historically underserved communities with in-demand digital skills, career coaching, and workforce training to increase access to sustainable employment and economic mobility.