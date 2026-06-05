Ludin R. Morales Honored as a VIP For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Fountain, FL, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ludin R. Morales of Fountain, Florida, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in fire protection services.
About Ludin R. Morales
Ludin R. Morales is the vice president of L&M Fire Protection LLC, a fire protection service organization serving the state of Florida. With 22 years of experience, Morales is responsible for operations and management, helping ensure that residential, commercial, and industrial clients receive fire inspections and fire protection services.
In his role, Morales also oversees scheduling and employee training. His work supports the organization’s mission of providing reliable fire protection services to clients across Florida.
Morales attended some college.
In his spare time, Ludin enjoys family activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Ludin R. Morales
Ludin R. Morales is the vice president of L&M Fire Protection LLC, a fire protection service organization serving the state of Florida. With 22 years of experience, Morales is responsible for operations and management, helping ensure that residential, commercial, and industrial clients receive fire inspections and fire protection services.
In his role, Morales also oversees scheduling and employee training. His work supports the organization’s mission of providing reliable fire protection services to clients across Florida.
Morales attended some college.
In his spare time, Ludin enjoys family activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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