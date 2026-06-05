"I'm Fine - a Lie Lived. A Childhood Survived. A Story Told - On My Terms," by Gina Gee
A heartbreaking memoir that turns pain into purpose and gives a real look at what it is like to be raised with unthinkable intergenerational trauma and childhood abuse, what it takes to heal, and the ways that trauma presents itself long after leaving the environment.
Norwalk, CT, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “I’m fine.”
It’s what she said every day — to friends, to teachers, to the world, and to herself.
But behind those two words lived a childhood marked by secrecy, manipulation, trauma, and survival.
In this raw and unflinchingly honest memoir, Gina Gee pulls back the curtain on what it means to grow up in silence while carrying pain no child should ever endure. As she becomes an adult — strong, compassionate, successful, still healing — she begins to unlearn the lies she once had to live by.
This is not only the story of the girl she was, but the woman she fought to become. It's a story of breaking cycles, reclaiming a voice, and choosing truth over survival silence.
Healing, she learns, isn’t a sudden transformation — it’s the slow, steady unlearning of shame, one truth at a time. One crack in the mask. One day closer to finally being seen.
It’s what she said every day — to friends, to teachers, to the world, and to herself.
But behind those two words lived a childhood marked by secrecy, manipulation, trauma, and survival.
In this raw and unflinchingly honest memoir, Gina Gee pulls back the curtain on what it means to grow up in silence while carrying pain no child should ever endure. As she becomes an adult — strong, compassionate, successful, still healing — she begins to unlearn the lies she once had to live by.
This is not only the story of the girl she was, but the woman she fought to become. It's a story of breaking cycles, reclaiming a voice, and choosing truth over survival silence.
Healing, she learns, isn’t a sudden transformation — it’s the slow, steady unlearning of shame, one truth at a time. One crack in the mask. One day closer to finally being seen.
Contact
Gina GeeContact
914-844-0162
ginagee.com
914-844-0162
ginagee.com
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