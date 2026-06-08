Cal Coast Credit Union Names Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer
San Diego, CA, June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
A seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, Antonia is recognized for her expertise in strategic leadership, member experience, and operational transformation.
Luna joined California Coast Credit Union in 2017 and has progressed through several senior leadership roles, including Vice President of Operations, Senior Vice President of Branch Network and Support Services, and most recently as Executive Vice President of Member Delivery, where she led initiatives to strengthen member relationships, enhance service delivery, and drive organizational performance.
Cal Coast President and CEO Todd Lane said, “Antonia is a proven leader whose deep operational expertise and unwavering commitment to our members make her exceptionally well-suited for this role. Throughout her tenure at Cal Coast, she has demonstrated a strong ability to drive innovation, elevate the member experience, and lead high-performing teams. I am confident that Antonia will continue to play a critical role in advancing our strategic priorities and positioning the credit union for continued long-term success.”
Luna holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from California State University, Fullerton, and has completed executive leadership training through the CUES School of Applied Strategic Management and Western CUNA Management School, where she earned her Certified Credit Union Executive designation.
About Cal Coast Credit Union
Founded by educators in 1929, Cal Coast Credit Union is one of Southern California’s longest‑standing financial institutions, serving the region for more than 95 years. With more than $3.5 billion in assets and over 200,000 members, the credit union provides full‑service banking through 26 branch locations, robust digital banking tools, and access to 30,000 fee‑free ATMs nationwide. Cal Coast is committed to strengthening the community through its Financial Wellness programs and the Cal Coast Cares Foundation. Membership is open to individuals who live or work in seven Southern California counties: San Diego, Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Imperial, and San Bernardino.
A seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, Antonia is recognized for her expertise in strategic leadership, member experience, and operational transformation.
Luna joined California Coast Credit Union in 2017 and has progressed through several senior leadership roles, including Vice President of Operations, Senior Vice President of Branch Network and Support Services, and most recently as Executive Vice President of Member Delivery, where she led initiatives to strengthen member relationships, enhance service delivery, and drive organizational performance.
Cal Coast President and CEO Todd Lane said, “Antonia is a proven leader whose deep operational expertise and unwavering commitment to our members make her exceptionally well-suited for this role. Throughout her tenure at Cal Coast, she has demonstrated a strong ability to drive innovation, elevate the member experience, and lead high-performing teams. I am confident that Antonia will continue to play a critical role in advancing our strategic priorities and positioning the credit union for continued long-term success.”
Luna holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from California State University, Fullerton, and has completed executive leadership training through the CUES School of Applied Strategic Management and Western CUNA Management School, where she earned her Certified Credit Union Executive designation.
About Cal Coast Credit Union
Founded by educators in 1929, Cal Coast Credit Union is one of Southern California’s longest‑standing financial institutions, serving the region for more than 95 years. With more than $3.5 billion in assets and over 200,000 members, the credit union provides full‑service banking through 26 branch locations, robust digital banking tools, and access to 30,000 fee‑free ATMs nationwide. Cal Coast is committed to strengthening the community through its Financial Wellness programs and the Cal Coast Cares Foundation. Membership is open to individuals who live or work in seven Southern California counties: San Diego, Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Imperial, and San Bernardino.
Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
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