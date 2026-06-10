America's Title Named WFG National Title's Highest Producing Agency in the Nation for Third Consecutive Year
Three Consecutive Years as WFG's Top-Producing Agency Highlights America's Title's National Leadership and Sustained Excellence
Tampa, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- America's Title, one of the nation's leading independent title insurance agencies, has once again been recognized as the highest producing agency in the nation by WFG National Title Insurance Company. The recognition marks the third consecutive year America's Title has earned WFG's top national production honor, an achievement that reflects the company's continued growth, operational excellence, and commitment to client service.
The award recognizes the highest producing agency within WFG's national network and is considered the company's premier agency recognition. America's Title continues to distinguish itself through innovative technology, exceptional customer service, and an unwavering commitment to its clients, lenders, real estate professionals, and business partners nationwide.
Founded in 1996 by Dustin Secor as a one-man operation, America's Title has grown into a nationally recognized title insurance agency operating in 34 states. Over the past three decades, the company has successfully closed more than $30 billion in real estate transactions and has become one of the most respected independent title agencies in the United States.
"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects consistency at the highest level," said Dustin Secor, Founder and President of America's Title. "To be named WFG's highest producing agency in the nation for three consecutive years is an extraordinary honor and a direct reflection of the dedication, professionalism, and commitment of our entire team. We are grateful for our partnership with WFG and for the trust our clients place in us every day."
America's Title has built a reputation as one of the most respected title agencies in the country by combining nationwide capabilities with personalized service. The company's continued investment in technology, process improvement, and team development has allowed it to thrive while maintaining the high standards that have defined the organization for nearly three decades.
Gene Rebadow, Executive Vice President of Agency Operations for WFG National Title, praised America's Title's continued leadership and performance:
"Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with many outstanding agencies, and America's Title continues to distinguish itself as one of the most innovative and consistently high-performing organizations in our network. Being recognized as WFG's highest producing agency in the nation for a third consecutive year reflects not only exceptional business results, but also a culture of excellence built by Dustin Secor and his team. Their commitment to clients, partners, and continuous improvement makes them a model for success in today's title industry."
The recognition comes during another strong year for America's Title, which continues to expand its national presence while maintaining the entrepreneurial culture and client-focused philosophy that have been central to its success since its founding.
"Our mission has never changed," added Secor. "Take great care of our clients, support our people, embrace innovation, and never stop improving. The awards are gratifying, but what matters most is the trust our clients place in us every day."
As America's Title celebrates 30 years of serving clients across the United States, the company remains focused on strategic growth, technological innovation, and delivering an exceptional closing experience nationwide. What began as a one-man operation in 1996 has evolved into one of the nation's most respected independent title agencies, while maintaining the entrepreneurial values, client-first culture, and commitment to excellence that have defined the organization from the very beginning.
For more information about America's Title and its nationwide title and settlement services, visit www.americastitle.com.
Media Contact
Dustin Secor
Founder & President
America's Title
727-520-9500
dustin@americastitle.com
About America's Title
Founded in 1996, America's Title is a nationally recognized title insurance agency headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Licensed in 34 states and having facilitated more than $30 billion in real estate transactions, the company provides comprehensive title insurance, escrow, and settlement services to clients across the United States. America's Title is known for its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional customer service.
About WFG National Title Insurance Company
WFG National Title Insurance Company is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services throughout the United States. WFG is committed to helping real estate professionals and consumers save time and money while delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions.
The award recognizes the highest producing agency within WFG's national network and is considered the company's premier agency recognition. America's Title continues to distinguish itself through innovative technology, exceptional customer service, and an unwavering commitment to its clients, lenders, real estate professionals, and business partners nationwide.
Founded in 1996 by Dustin Secor as a one-man operation, America's Title has grown into a nationally recognized title insurance agency operating in 34 states. Over the past three decades, the company has successfully closed more than $30 billion in real estate transactions and has become one of the most respected independent title agencies in the United States.
"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects consistency at the highest level," said Dustin Secor, Founder and President of America's Title. "To be named WFG's highest producing agency in the nation for three consecutive years is an extraordinary honor and a direct reflection of the dedication, professionalism, and commitment of our entire team. We are grateful for our partnership with WFG and for the trust our clients place in us every day."
America's Title has built a reputation as one of the most respected title agencies in the country by combining nationwide capabilities with personalized service. The company's continued investment in technology, process improvement, and team development has allowed it to thrive while maintaining the high standards that have defined the organization for nearly three decades.
Gene Rebadow, Executive Vice President of Agency Operations for WFG National Title, praised America's Title's continued leadership and performance:
"Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with many outstanding agencies, and America's Title continues to distinguish itself as one of the most innovative and consistently high-performing organizations in our network. Being recognized as WFG's highest producing agency in the nation for a third consecutive year reflects not only exceptional business results, but also a culture of excellence built by Dustin Secor and his team. Their commitment to clients, partners, and continuous improvement makes them a model for success in today's title industry."
The recognition comes during another strong year for America's Title, which continues to expand its national presence while maintaining the entrepreneurial culture and client-focused philosophy that have been central to its success since its founding.
"Our mission has never changed," added Secor. "Take great care of our clients, support our people, embrace innovation, and never stop improving. The awards are gratifying, but what matters most is the trust our clients place in us every day."
As America's Title celebrates 30 years of serving clients across the United States, the company remains focused on strategic growth, technological innovation, and delivering an exceptional closing experience nationwide. What began as a one-man operation in 1996 has evolved into one of the nation's most respected independent title agencies, while maintaining the entrepreneurial values, client-first culture, and commitment to excellence that have defined the organization from the very beginning.
For more information about America's Title and its nationwide title and settlement services, visit www.americastitle.com.
Media Contact
Dustin Secor
Founder & President
America's Title
727-520-9500
dustin@americastitle.com
About America's Title
Founded in 1996, America's Title is a nationally recognized title insurance agency headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Licensed in 34 states and having facilitated more than $30 billion in real estate transactions, the company provides comprehensive title insurance, escrow, and settlement services to clients across the United States. America's Title is known for its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional customer service.
About WFG National Title Insurance Company
WFG National Title Insurance Company is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services throughout the United States. WFG is committed to helping real estate professionals and consumers save time and money while delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions.
Contact
America's Title CorporationContact
Dustin Secor
727-520-9500
www.americastitle.com
Dustin Secor
727-520-9500
www.americastitle.com
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