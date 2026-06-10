Dr. Kamran Khan Bridges Gap Between AI Research and Practical Plastic Surgery Education
AI is reshaping plastic surgery education. Dr. Kamran Khan is leading research on how AI can support surgical training and clinical decision-making safely and responsibly. His work is being applied through Plasty Q and at Amelia Aesthetics, pushing a more modern, tech-enabled approach to patient care and education.
Boynton Beach, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As artificial intelligence moves from theoretical to functional in healthcare, Dr. Kamran Khan, a plastic surgeon and founder of Amelia Aesthetics South Florida, is defining how these tools can be responsibly integrated into surgical training and clinical decision-making.
Dr. Khan, a researcher with over 20 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts, is the lead author of “Unveiling the Potential of AI in Plastic Surgery Education,” published in PRS Global Open (2024). The study is the first to benchmark multiple large language models—including ChatGPT-4, Google Bard, and Claude—against the Plastic Surgery In-Service Training Examination (PSITE), a core assessment for U.S. residents.
The findings were significant: ChatGPT-4 performed at the level of a high-achieving junior resident, reaching the 95th percentile among first-year trainees. Beyond the scores, the research identifies specific error patterns and establishes a framework for the ethical use of AI in medical environments to ensure technology supports, rather than replaces, human judgment.
“The goal isn’t to replace clinical intuition, but to augment it,” says Dr. Khan. “We are looking at how AI can catch nuances in surgical education and help patients better understand their care. The real opportunity lies in practical, real-world integration that supports how surgeons actually learn and communicate.”
Dr. Khan is currently applying these insights as a lead contributor to Plasty Q, an AI-driven education platform. Unlike traditional study aids, the platform uses AI to generate refined, personalized content that mirrors the clinical reasoning required in modern surgical practice.
At his practice, Amelia Aesthetics South Florida, Dr. Khan utilizes his research background to prioritize patient safety, transparent pricing, and tech-forward innovation, ensuring a patient-centered experience from consultation to recovery.
About Dr. Kamran Khan
Dr. Kamran Khan is a plastic surgeon and the founder of Amelia Aesthetics South Florida, specializing in aesthetic breast and body surgery. A prolific researcher with over 20 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts, he completed his plastic surgery residency training at the University of New Mexico and the University of North Carolina. Inspired by his family’s background in bariatric medicine, Dr. Khan is deeply committed to the "final chapter" of weight loss journeys through advanced body contouring. At Amelia Aesthetics, he bridges the gap between academic innovation and a "heart-first" approach to patient care, delivering modern, science-backed care in an environment where they feel heard and supported.
About Amelia Aesthetics
Amelia Aesthetics is a national plastic surgery and medspa network focused on delivering modern, patient-centered care. The practice specializes in breast, body, and facial procedures, combining advanced surgical techniques with an emphasis on empathy, education, and ease throughout the patient experience.
Each surgeon in the Amelia Aesthetics network is carefully selected for both clinical excellence and a compassionate approach to care. With locations in Raleigh, St. Louis, Evansville, San Antonio, Boynton Beach, Tampa, and Wilmington, Amelia Aesthetics continues to expand its network of trusted plastic surgeons across the United States. For more information, visit askamelia.com.
Dr. Khan, a researcher with over 20 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts, is the lead author of “Unveiling the Potential of AI in Plastic Surgery Education,” published in PRS Global Open (2024). The study is the first to benchmark multiple large language models—including ChatGPT-4, Google Bard, and Claude—against the Plastic Surgery In-Service Training Examination (PSITE), a core assessment for U.S. residents.
The findings were significant: ChatGPT-4 performed at the level of a high-achieving junior resident, reaching the 95th percentile among first-year trainees. Beyond the scores, the research identifies specific error patterns and establishes a framework for the ethical use of AI in medical environments to ensure technology supports, rather than replaces, human judgment.
“The goal isn’t to replace clinical intuition, but to augment it,” says Dr. Khan. “We are looking at how AI can catch nuances in surgical education and help patients better understand their care. The real opportunity lies in practical, real-world integration that supports how surgeons actually learn and communicate.”
Dr. Khan is currently applying these insights as a lead contributor to Plasty Q, an AI-driven education platform. Unlike traditional study aids, the platform uses AI to generate refined, personalized content that mirrors the clinical reasoning required in modern surgical practice.
At his practice, Amelia Aesthetics South Florida, Dr. Khan utilizes his research background to prioritize patient safety, transparent pricing, and tech-forward innovation, ensuring a patient-centered experience from consultation to recovery.
About Dr. Kamran Khan
Dr. Kamran Khan is a plastic surgeon and the founder of Amelia Aesthetics South Florida, specializing in aesthetic breast and body surgery. A prolific researcher with over 20 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts, he completed his plastic surgery residency training at the University of New Mexico and the University of North Carolina. Inspired by his family’s background in bariatric medicine, Dr. Khan is deeply committed to the "final chapter" of weight loss journeys through advanced body contouring. At Amelia Aesthetics, he bridges the gap between academic innovation and a "heart-first" approach to patient care, delivering modern, science-backed care in an environment where they feel heard and supported.
About Amelia Aesthetics
Amelia Aesthetics is a national plastic surgery and medspa network focused on delivering modern, patient-centered care. The practice specializes in breast, body, and facial procedures, combining advanced surgical techniques with an emphasis on empathy, education, and ease throughout the patient experience.
Each surgeon in the Amelia Aesthetics network is carefully selected for both clinical excellence and a compassionate approach to care. With locations in Raleigh, St. Louis, Evansville, San Antonio, Boynton Beach, Tampa, and Wilmington, Amelia Aesthetics continues to expand its network of trusted plastic surgeons across the United States. For more information, visit askamelia.com.
Contact
Amelia Aesthetics St. LouisContact
Riley Khan, NP-BC
(561) 905-1821
https://askamelia.com
Riley Khan, NP-BC
(561) 905-1821
https://askamelia.com
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