Liliya Ziano Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Boca Raton, FL, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Liliya Ziano of Boca Raton, Florida, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the pet care industry. Ziano will be included in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Liliya Ziano
Liliya Ziano is the CEO of BirdDog Depot Distribution, a family-run e-commerce company based in Boca Raton, Florida. In her role, Ziano oversees overall operations, sales, marketing, brand development, and business growth. BirdDog Depot offers safe, high-quality products for pets, with a strong focus on exotic bird and reptile categories. The company specializes in bird food, cuttlebones, bird toys, and other pet items, and is the master distributor of Birds LOVE®, Nemeth Farm®, and Tidy Seed®.
Ziano’s professional journey has been shaped by reinvention, discipline, creativity, and an entrepreneurial mindset. With experience spanning finance, fashion, commerce, and brand development, she has built a career rooted in structure, innovation, and meaningful connection. Her background in banking earned her multiple honors, including Best Manager and Top Commercial Account Manager, recognitions that reflected her leadership, performance, and ability to build lasting relationships based on trust.
Today, Ziano continues to lead BirdDog Depot into its next chapter by merging tradition with innovation. The company operates across multiple commerce channels and has built trusted brands and strong customer relationships with pet owners who care deeply about the quality of what they feed their animals. As part of the company’s continued evolution, Ziano is integrating AI-driven video creation and emerging digital tools into the company’s marketing strategy. Through platforms such as Claude, ChatGPT, and other AI technologies, she is creating high-quality advertising content that combines storytelling, product education, emotional connection, and professional visual direction.
BirdDog Depot is also expanding beyond its traditional categories with the introduction of dog treats. This new direction reflects Ziano’s commitment to bringing the same level of care, product development, and brand storytelling to cleaner, more intentional food choices for dogs and their owners.
Ziano considers her greatest achievement to be her two sons, Mike and Rich. Both graduates of Florida Atlantic University with degrees in biochemistry, they have each built successful entrepreneurial paths. Mike is a business owner and real estate entrepreneur, broker of Ziano Global Realty, and the visionary behind ReelStagedStudio.com. Rich is the founder of Ziano Customs in Palm Beach, where he has built a successful custom vehicle wrapping business. For Ziano, her sons represent her greatest legacy and the most meaningful reflection of who she is as both a professional and a woman.
To learn more, visit: https://birddogdepot.net or find her on Instagram at @liliyazia
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Liliya Ziano
Liliya Ziano is the CEO of BirdDog Depot Distribution, a family-run e-commerce company based in Boca Raton, Florida. In her role, Ziano oversees overall operations, sales, marketing, brand development, and business growth. BirdDog Depot offers safe, high-quality products for pets, with a strong focus on exotic bird and reptile categories. The company specializes in bird food, cuttlebones, bird toys, and other pet items, and is the master distributor of Birds LOVE®, Nemeth Farm®, and Tidy Seed®.
Ziano’s professional journey has been shaped by reinvention, discipline, creativity, and an entrepreneurial mindset. With experience spanning finance, fashion, commerce, and brand development, she has built a career rooted in structure, innovation, and meaningful connection. Her background in banking earned her multiple honors, including Best Manager and Top Commercial Account Manager, recognitions that reflected her leadership, performance, and ability to build lasting relationships based on trust.
Today, Ziano continues to lead BirdDog Depot into its next chapter by merging tradition with innovation. The company operates across multiple commerce channels and has built trusted brands and strong customer relationships with pet owners who care deeply about the quality of what they feed their animals. As part of the company’s continued evolution, Ziano is integrating AI-driven video creation and emerging digital tools into the company’s marketing strategy. Through platforms such as Claude, ChatGPT, and other AI technologies, she is creating high-quality advertising content that combines storytelling, product education, emotional connection, and professional visual direction.
BirdDog Depot is also expanding beyond its traditional categories with the introduction of dog treats. This new direction reflects Ziano’s commitment to bringing the same level of care, product development, and brand storytelling to cleaner, more intentional food choices for dogs and their owners.
Ziano considers her greatest achievement to be her two sons, Mike and Rich. Both graduates of Florida Atlantic University with degrees in biochemistry, they have each built successful entrepreneurial paths. Mike is a business owner and real estate entrepreneur, broker of Ziano Global Realty, and the visionary behind ReelStagedStudio.com. Rich is the founder of Ziano Customs in Palm Beach, where he has built a successful custom vehicle wrapping business. For Ziano, her sons represent her greatest legacy and the most meaningful reflection of who she is as both a professional and a woman.
To learn more, visit: https://birddogdepot.net or find her on Instagram at @liliyazia
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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