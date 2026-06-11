Edward U. Depersis Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Pittsburgh, PA, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Edward U. DePersis of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services.
About Edward U. DePersis
Edward U. DePersis is the CFO of ENDePersis Fraternal Consulting, LLC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The firm provides consulting services to nonprofit and fraternal organizations, working primarily with clients throughout Pennsylvania, as well as clients nationally.
With extensive experience in life insurance, finance, and actuarial consulting, DePersis assists nonprofit and fraternal benefit organizations with financial reporting, insurance-related consulting, regulatory filings, board guidance, actuarial support, and other business services. His work also includes assistance with annual and quarterly financial statements, IRS Form 990 filings, state filings, SERFF filings, UCAA state expansion filings, marketing support, and board governance training.
Prior to forming ENDePersis Fraternal Consulting, DePersis was employed by Bruce & Bruce Consulting and was named partner in 1987. His professional background also includes experience as an internal auditor, assistant controller, and corporate secretary for an insurer, a role he held for 10 years. In 2016, the Pittsburgh office formerly known as Bruce & DePersis of Bruce & Bruce Co. was established as ENDePersis Fraternal Consultants, LLC.
A native of Binghamton, New York, DePersis also lived in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, for two years before moving to Pittsburgh in 1970. He graduated from Binghamton North High School and earned an associate business degree from Broome Tech in Binghamton, New York. He later received a B.A. in economics from the University of Pittsburgh.
DePersis is the youngest of nine children born to parents who emigrated to the United States from Italy in 1920. He comes from a proud military family. He and his five brothers all served in the U.S. military, including three in the Army, two in the Navy, and one in the Marine Corps. His three oldest brothers served during World War II. DePersis is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Panama Canal Zone.
Deeply committed to the fraternal industry, DePersis is affiliated with Legatus, AUP, Chartier’s CC, the Fraternal Societies of Greater Pittsburgh, and the ISDA Fraternal Association, among others. For more than 40 years, he has assisted in sponsoring and conducting an open seminar for Fraternal Benefit Society personnel. In 2014, he was awarded “Fraternalist of the Year” for his outstanding contributions to the Fraternal Societies of Greater Pittsburgh and the fraternal industry. In 2026, his son Nicholas received the same honor, continuing the family’s legacy of service and dedication.
In his spare time, Edward enjoys reading, gardening, family activities, and golf, which he avidly played in his youth. He is the proud father of Edward, Antoinette, Jeanine, and Nicholas: plus five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Edward U. DePersis
Edward U. DePersis is the CFO of ENDePersis Fraternal Consulting, LLC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The firm provides consulting services to nonprofit and fraternal organizations, working primarily with clients throughout Pennsylvania, as well as clients nationally.
With extensive experience in life insurance, finance, and actuarial consulting, DePersis assists nonprofit and fraternal benefit organizations with financial reporting, insurance-related consulting, regulatory filings, board guidance, actuarial support, and other business services. His work also includes assistance with annual and quarterly financial statements, IRS Form 990 filings, state filings, SERFF filings, UCAA state expansion filings, marketing support, and board governance training.
Prior to forming ENDePersis Fraternal Consulting, DePersis was employed by Bruce & Bruce Consulting and was named partner in 1987. His professional background also includes experience as an internal auditor, assistant controller, and corporate secretary for an insurer, a role he held for 10 years. In 2016, the Pittsburgh office formerly known as Bruce & DePersis of Bruce & Bruce Co. was established as ENDePersis Fraternal Consultants, LLC.
A native of Binghamton, New York, DePersis also lived in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, for two years before moving to Pittsburgh in 1970. He graduated from Binghamton North High School and earned an associate business degree from Broome Tech in Binghamton, New York. He later received a B.A. in economics from the University of Pittsburgh.
DePersis is the youngest of nine children born to parents who emigrated to the United States from Italy in 1920. He comes from a proud military family. He and his five brothers all served in the U.S. military, including three in the Army, two in the Navy, and one in the Marine Corps. His three oldest brothers served during World War II. DePersis is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Panama Canal Zone.
Deeply committed to the fraternal industry, DePersis is affiliated with Legatus, AUP, Chartier’s CC, the Fraternal Societies of Greater Pittsburgh, and the ISDA Fraternal Association, among others. For more than 40 years, he has assisted in sponsoring and conducting an open seminar for Fraternal Benefit Society personnel. In 2014, he was awarded “Fraternalist of the Year” for his outstanding contributions to the Fraternal Societies of Greater Pittsburgh and the fraternal industry. In 2026, his son Nicholas received the same honor, continuing the family’s legacy of service and dedication.
In his spare time, Edward enjoys reading, gardening, family activities, and golf, which he avidly played in his youth. He is the proud father of Edward, Antoinette, Jeanine, and Nicholas: plus five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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