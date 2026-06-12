Elizabeth Whitmer Featured in Full-Page Article in Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Fort Meyers, FL, June 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Whitmer of Fort Myers Beach, Florida is highlighted in a full-page feature in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This recognition acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in health information technology, education, mentorship, and innovation.
About Elizabeth Whitmer
Elizabeth Whitmer is a professor of Health Information Technology at Florida SouthWestern State College. With over 30 years of experience in healthcare services and education, she specializes in health information management. Her courses include medical coding, billing, healthcare law, legal compliance, HIPAA guidelines, privacy rules for healthcare patient records, electronic health systems technology, security, data analytics, and management.
Whitmer is committed to advancing her field through education, mentorship, and technology. She is passionate about fostering student success and improving the systems that support healthcare delivery. Central to Whitmer’s work is a lifelong love of learning. She believes the best educators are always students first and is dedicated to growing alongside her students in the ever-changing landscape of healthcare.
In addition to her work as an educator, Whitmer holds two U.S. patents for a medical coding keyboard designed to improve efficiency and accuracy in the field. She also created ROAR, Root Operation App Rescue, a mobile application designed as a quick-reference tool to help students identify root operations used in coding procedures.
Recognized at the local, state, and national levels, Whitmer has received numerous awards and recognitions in the health information management profession. Her honors include FHIMA Educator of the Year in 2010 and 2014, FHIMA Mentor of the Year in 2011, and the FHIMA Literary Award in 2007. She also earned an AHIMA TRIUMPH Award for the creation of ROAR.
Whitmer has contributed articles locally and to AHIMA. She was also a contributor to “Legal Health Records in Florida,” a medico-legal guide to health records in Florida. She has served as president of the Southwest Health Information Management Association and has held several positions with the Florida Health Information Management Association, including director of FIRE, which stands for Find, Inspire, Recruit, Educate. She has also served on the legislative committee, working to educate legislators on healthcare bills that affect the state of Florida.
Whitmer is a member of the American Health Information Management Association and the Florida Health Information Management Association. She is also affiliated with the Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity and the American Association of Professional Coders. She is an AHIMA-recognized ICD-10 CM/PCS trainer.
“I shall teach the way that I wanted to be taught,” says Whitmer. She is focused on moving health information technology into the future of the healthcare and wellness industry through creativity, innovation, and a desire to further learning.
In her spare time, Elizabeth enjoys professional photography, sewing, cooking, equestrian activities, yoga, football, and gardening.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
About Elizabeth Whitmer
Elizabeth Whitmer is a professor of Health Information Technology at Florida SouthWestern State College. With over 30 years of experience in healthcare services and education, she specializes in health information management. Her courses include medical coding, billing, healthcare law, legal compliance, HIPAA guidelines, privacy rules for healthcare patient records, electronic health systems technology, security, data analytics, and management.
Whitmer is committed to advancing her field through education, mentorship, and technology. She is passionate about fostering student success and improving the systems that support healthcare delivery. Central to Whitmer’s work is a lifelong love of learning. She believes the best educators are always students first and is dedicated to growing alongside her students in the ever-changing landscape of healthcare.
In addition to her work as an educator, Whitmer holds two U.S. patents for a medical coding keyboard designed to improve efficiency and accuracy in the field. She also created ROAR, Root Operation App Rescue, a mobile application designed as a quick-reference tool to help students identify root operations used in coding procedures.
Recognized at the local, state, and national levels, Whitmer has received numerous awards and recognitions in the health information management profession. Her honors include FHIMA Educator of the Year in 2010 and 2014, FHIMA Mentor of the Year in 2011, and the FHIMA Literary Award in 2007. She also earned an AHIMA TRIUMPH Award for the creation of ROAR.
Whitmer has contributed articles locally and to AHIMA. She was also a contributor to “Legal Health Records in Florida,” a medico-legal guide to health records in Florida. She has served as president of the Southwest Health Information Management Association and has held several positions with the Florida Health Information Management Association, including director of FIRE, which stands for Find, Inspire, Recruit, Educate. She has also served on the legislative committee, working to educate legislators on healthcare bills that affect the state of Florida.
Whitmer is a member of the American Health Information Management Association and the Florida Health Information Management Association. She is also affiliated with the Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity and the American Association of Professional Coders. She is an AHIMA-recognized ICD-10 CM/PCS trainer.
“I shall teach the way that I wanted to be taught,” says Whitmer. She is focused on moving health information technology into the future of the healthcare and wellness industry through creativity, innovation, and a desire to further learning.
In her spare time, Elizabeth enjoys professional photography, sewing, cooking, equestrian activities, yoga, football, and gardening.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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