Thrombolex Inc Names Michael Tutera, Chief Executive Officer
Thrombolex, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Michael Tutera as Chief Executive Officer.
New Britain, PA, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thrombolex, Inc. Names Michael Tutera Chief Executive Officer
Co-founder and current President and CEO, Mike Cerminaro, to remain a member of the Board of Directors
Thrombolex, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Michael Tutera as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment follows the planned transition of Mike Cerminaro, co-founder and current President & CEO, who will continue to support the Company as a member of the Board of Directors.
Mr. Cerminaro added, “We are very fortunate to have someone of Michael’s caliber to lead the company through its next chapter. I am confident that his combination of operating, strategic, and investor expertise makes him exceptionally well positioned to build on the foundation we have created together.”
Mr. Tutera remarked, “I am honored to lead Thrombolex as the company enters an exciting new phase of commercial expansion. The BASHIRTM Endovascular Catheter platform represents a differentiated approach to the treatment of pulmonary embolism and other thromboembolic diseases, supported by a growing body of clinical evidence. With fresh capital, an expanded commercial footprint, and a talented team, Thrombolex is well positioned to broaden physician adoption and improve outcomes for patients. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation and delivering value for patients, physicians, and shareholders.”
Mr. Tutera brings more than 25 years of healthcare and medical technology leadership experience across commercialization, market access, strategic growth, and investor engagement. He has held executive leadership roles at Nalu Medical, Intersect ENT, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Forest Laboratories (now AbbVie), and recently contributed to two successful strategic exits: Intersect ENT’s $1.1 billion acquisition by Medtronic and Nalu Medical’s $600 million acquisition by Boston Scientific, both of which delivered 10x returns for investors. He has a proven track record of leading and building strong teams through high-growth periods.
About Thrombolex, Inc.
Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) in patients who suffer from arterial and venous thromboembolic (VTE) conditions. The Company is currently marketing eight (8) different FDA cleared devices that are all based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology.
For general inquiries, please contact Thrombolex at info@thrombolex.com or for more information about Thrombolex and its solutions, visit www.thrombolex.com.
Co-founder and current President and CEO, Mike Cerminaro, to remain a member of the Board of Directors
Thrombolex, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Michael Tutera as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment follows the planned transition of Mike Cerminaro, co-founder and current President & CEO, who will continue to support the Company as a member of the Board of Directors.
Mr. Cerminaro added, “We are very fortunate to have someone of Michael’s caliber to lead the company through its next chapter. I am confident that his combination of operating, strategic, and investor expertise makes him exceptionally well positioned to build on the foundation we have created together.”
Mr. Tutera remarked, “I am honored to lead Thrombolex as the company enters an exciting new phase of commercial expansion. The BASHIRTM Endovascular Catheter platform represents a differentiated approach to the treatment of pulmonary embolism and other thromboembolic diseases, supported by a growing body of clinical evidence. With fresh capital, an expanded commercial footprint, and a talented team, Thrombolex is well positioned to broaden physician adoption and improve outcomes for patients. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation and delivering value for patients, physicians, and shareholders.”
Mr. Tutera brings more than 25 years of healthcare and medical technology leadership experience across commercialization, market access, strategic growth, and investor engagement. He has held executive leadership roles at Nalu Medical, Intersect ENT, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Forest Laboratories (now AbbVie), and recently contributed to two successful strategic exits: Intersect ENT’s $1.1 billion acquisition by Medtronic and Nalu Medical’s $600 million acquisition by Boston Scientific, both of which delivered 10x returns for investors. He has a proven track record of leading and building strong teams through high-growth periods.
About Thrombolex, Inc.
Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) in patients who suffer from arterial and venous thromboembolic (VTE) conditions. The Company is currently marketing eight (8) different FDA cleared devices that are all based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology.
For general inquiries, please contact Thrombolex at info@thrombolex.com or for more information about Thrombolex and its solutions, visit www.thrombolex.com.
Contact
Thrombolex, Inc.Contact
Michael Cerminaro
(917) 374-5878
www.Thrombolex.com
Michael Cerminaro
(917) 374-5878
www.Thrombolex.com
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