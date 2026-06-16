LevelUp Soccer Introduces the First AI-Powered Youth Soccer Coach for Individual Player Development
LevelUp Soccer, the first AI-powered youth soccer development platform, is helping players improve faster through personalized training plans, match analysis, Soccer IQ development, and AI coaching. The platform combines player assessments, video analysis, drills, challenges, and learning content into a single experience designed to accelerate player growth beyond traditional team training.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LevelUp.Soccer today announced the launch of its AI-powered player development platform, giving youth soccer players access to personalized coaching, training, and match analysis previously available only to elite athletes.
Built specifically for youth soccer players and their families, LevelUp Soccer uses artificial intelligence to evaluate player performance, identify strengths and weaknesses, and generate customized development plans designed to accelerate improvement.
While most players receive only a few hours of team training each week, meaningful player development happens through consistent individual work outside of team sessions. LevelUp.Soccer was created to help players maximize those opportunities with personalized guidance available anytime, anywhere.
The platform includes:
• AI-powered player assessments
• Personalized training plans and drills
• Match film analysis from Veo, Hudl, Trace, and other video sources
• Soccer IQ development and tactical learning tools
• Progress tracking and performance scoring
• Summer challenges and player leaderboards
• A growing library of educational content for players, parents, and coaches
"Our mission is simple: help every player reach their potential," said Kurtis Smith, Founder of LevelUp.Soccer. "As a father of five, with four boys playing ECNL competitive soccer, I built LevelUp Soccer for the same reason most parents invest countless hours driving to practices, games, and training sessions—we want to give our kids every opportunity to reach their potential.
"The reality is that individualized coaching, film review, and player development plans aren't accessible to most families. They're expensive, time-consuming, and often reserved for elite players. We believe technology can change that.
"Our mission is to democratize access to the same development tools and insights used by top players and clubs, making them affordable and available to every athlete. And we have a simple rule inside our company: if it's not good enough for my boys, it doesn't ship."
LevelUp.Soccer is designed for players of all ages and skill levels, from recreational athletes seeking improvement to competitive players pursuing opportunities at the high school, college, and professional levels.
The platform recently introduced free access for new users, allowing players to experience AI-powered analysis and development tools before subscribing.
As youth sports continue to embrace technology, LevelUp.Soccer is positioning itself at the forefront of a new era of personalized player development—one where every athlete has access to data-driven coaching and individualized feedback that previously were only available at elite academies.
Families, players, and coaches can learn more and begin their free trial by visiting https://LevelUp.Soccer.
Built specifically for youth soccer players and their families, LevelUp Soccer uses artificial intelligence to evaluate player performance, identify strengths and weaknesses, and generate customized development plans designed to accelerate improvement.
While most players receive only a few hours of team training each week, meaningful player development happens through consistent individual work outside of team sessions. LevelUp.Soccer was created to help players maximize those opportunities with personalized guidance available anytime, anywhere.
The platform includes:
• AI-powered player assessments
• Personalized training plans and drills
• Match film analysis from Veo, Hudl, Trace, and other video sources
• Soccer IQ development and tactical learning tools
• Progress tracking and performance scoring
• Summer challenges and player leaderboards
• A growing library of educational content for players, parents, and coaches
"Our mission is simple: help every player reach their potential," said Kurtis Smith, Founder of LevelUp.Soccer. "As a father of five, with four boys playing ECNL competitive soccer, I built LevelUp Soccer for the same reason most parents invest countless hours driving to practices, games, and training sessions—we want to give our kids every opportunity to reach their potential.
"The reality is that individualized coaching, film review, and player development plans aren't accessible to most families. They're expensive, time-consuming, and often reserved for elite players. We believe technology can change that.
"Our mission is to democratize access to the same development tools and insights used by top players and clubs, making them affordable and available to every athlete. And we have a simple rule inside our company: if it's not good enough for my boys, it doesn't ship."
LevelUp.Soccer is designed for players of all ages and skill levels, from recreational athletes seeking improvement to competitive players pursuing opportunities at the high school, college, and professional levels.
The platform recently introduced free access for new users, allowing players to experience AI-powered analysis and development tools before subscribing.
As youth sports continue to embrace technology, LevelUp.Soccer is positioning itself at the forefront of a new era of personalized player development—one where every athlete has access to data-driven coaching and individualized feedback that previously were only available at elite academies.
Families, players, and coaches can learn more and begin their free trial by visiting https://LevelUp.Soccer.
Contact
LevelUp.soccerContact
Kurt Smith
904-803-0308
levelup.soccer
Kurt Smith
904-803-0308
levelup.soccer
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