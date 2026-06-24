OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide.
Las Vegas, NV, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- After building a loyal online customer base through Amazon, Walmart, and direct-to-consumer channels, OurJrney is officially expanding its presence into retail distribution across the United States. The wellness brand is now actively seeking high-quality retail and distribution partners who share the vision of bringing more effective, premium functional wellness drinks to consumers nationwide. With the unique and superior tasting nano turmeric mango flavor formulation, OurJrney is well positioned for a retail sampling experience where taste matters even more.
The Products Behind the Demand
At the center of OurJrney's growth story are two flagship products that each solve a specific, long-standing problem in the consumer wellness space. They are formulated differently by design, and their performance in the market reflects it.
Nano Turmeric Drink Mix solves the most documented failure in the turmeric category: absorption. Using patent-protected nano-particle technology, it delivers what standard curcumin supplements never could — active curcumin at a particle size the body can actually use. The result is a 35X bioavailable curcumin drink in a refreshing mango flavor that supports mobility, comfort, and vitality. Customers consistently describe it as the first turmeric product they have ever actually felt working.
NeuroMatcha addresses the afternoon cognitive slump — one of the most universal complaints among working adults — and the fact that coffee makes it worse, not better. NeuroMatcha fills that gap with something entirely different: premium-grade matcha combined with Alpha-GPC, functional mushrooms, and L-Theanine for sustained mental clarity without caffeine anxiety or the inevitable crash. Customers describe the effects as Sharp, Calm, In Control — and they use those exact words because that is exactly how it feels.
Product Differentiation
Nano Turmeric Drink Mix uses patent-protected nano-particle technology to deliver dramatically higher absorption — up to 35x — than any standard curcumin supplement, so the body finally uses what it's given. The result is mobility, comfort, and physical vitality that shows up in real life: a mango-flavored morning ritual customers genuinely look forward to and actually stick with.
NeuroMatcha blends premium-grade matcha with Alpha-GPC — a first in the industry — alongside functional mushrooms and L-Theanine for calm, sustained focus without caffeine anxiety or the afternoon crash. Customers describe the experience as Sharp, Calm, In Control: finishing the day as strong as they started it — clear in late meetings, present at home, no jitters, no regret.
"We built OurJrney because we were frustrated of the same thing our customers were frustrated of — products that looked credible and then delivered nothing. The science was always there. The problem was delivery, format, and whether the product could fit into someone's real life. We fixed all three. Our customers felt the difference. Now we want to make sure the right people can find these products — on a shelf near them, or through a voice they already trust." — David H., OurJrney Co-founder
"After trying various supplements, the nano technology really seems to make a difference — I notice the effects much quicker. It has become a non-negotiable part of my morning." — Robert M., Retired — Nano Turmeric Drink Mix
"I replaced my entire pill organizer with one daily ritual. The calm focus I have been chasing for years is actually real with this blend. Finally something that works instead of making me feel guilty when I skip it." — Sarah R., Marketing Director and Mom, Denver, CO — NeuroMatcha
Who OurJrney Is Looking For
Retail Distribution Partners: OurJrney is seeking quality brick-and-mortar retail partners across the United States — health specialty retailers, wellness boutiques, premium fitness facilities, lifestyle stores, and independent natural health shops. The products are shelf-ready and supported by strong repeat purchase behavior and consumer advocacy. The brand offers competitive margins and quality sell-through assets to support the partnership from day one.
Influencer and Content Creator Partners: OurJrney is open to working with creators across wellness, fitness, cognitive performance, productivity, and lifestyle niches — all audience sizes considered. Because these products deliver real outcomes, creators have genuinely compelling content to share with their community. Affiliate programs, gifting, sponsored content, and long-term ambassador partnerships are all on the table.
Both products are currently available direct-to-consumer at ourjrney.com, on Amazon, and at Walmart.com.
About OurJrney
OurJrney is an American wellness brand focused on creating highly effective functional wellness drinks using therapeutic-grade ingredients and evidence-backed formulations, sourced globally. From the latest and most advanced form in Nano Turmeric technology developed in Taiwan to cognitive wellness blends like NeuroMatcha, the company develops products designed to support real-world performance, recovery, focus, and everyday well-being.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
The Products Behind the Demand
At the center of OurJrney's growth story are two flagship products that each solve a specific, long-standing problem in the consumer wellness space. They are formulated differently by design, and their performance in the market reflects it.
Nano Turmeric Drink Mix solves the most documented failure in the turmeric category: absorption. Using patent-protected nano-particle technology, it delivers what standard curcumin supplements never could — active curcumin at a particle size the body can actually use. The result is a 35X bioavailable curcumin drink in a refreshing mango flavor that supports mobility, comfort, and vitality. Customers consistently describe it as the first turmeric product they have ever actually felt working.
NeuroMatcha addresses the afternoon cognitive slump — one of the most universal complaints among working adults — and the fact that coffee makes it worse, not better. NeuroMatcha fills that gap with something entirely different: premium-grade matcha combined with Alpha-GPC, functional mushrooms, and L-Theanine for sustained mental clarity without caffeine anxiety or the inevitable crash. Customers describe the effects as Sharp, Calm, In Control — and they use those exact words because that is exactly how it feels.
Product Differentiation
Nano Turmeric Drink Mix uses patent-protected nano-particle technology to deliver dramatically higher absorption — up to 35x — than any standard curcumin supplement, so the body finally uses what it's given. The result is mobility, comfort, and physical vitality that shows up in real life: a mango-flavored morning ritual customers genuinely look forward to and actually stick with.
NeuroMatcha blends premium-grade matcha with Alpha-GPC — a first in the industry — alongside functional mushrooms and L-Theanine for calm, sustained focus without caffeine anxiety or the afternoon crash. Customers describe the experience as Sharp, Calm, In Control: finishing the day as strong as they started it — clear in late meetings, present at home, no jitters, no regret.
"We built OurJrney because we were frustrated of the same thing our customers were frustrated of — products that looked credible and then delivered nothing. The science was always there. The problem was delivery, format, and whether the product could fit into someone's real life. We fixed all three. Our customers felt the difference. Now we want to make sure the right people can find these products — on a shelf near them, or through a voice they already trust." — David H., OurJrney Co-founder
"After trying various supplements, the nano technology really seems to make a difference — I notice the effects much quicker. It has become a non-negotiable part of my morning." — Robert M., Retired — Nano Turmeric Drink Mix
"I replaced my entire pill organizer with one daily ritual. The calm focus I have been chasing for years is actually real with this blend. Finally something that works instead of making me feel guilty when I skip it." — Sarah R., Marketing Director and Mom, Denver, CO — NeuroMatcha
Who OurJrney Is Looking For
Retail Distribution Partners: OurJrney is seeking quality brick-and-mortar retail partners across the United States — health specialty retailers, wellness boutiques, premium fitness facilities, lifestyle stores, and independent natural health shops. The products are shelf-ready and supported by strong repeat purchase behavior and consumer advocacy. The brand offers competitive margins and quality sell-through assets to support the partnership from day one.
Influencer and Content Creator Partners: OurJrney is open to working with creators across wellness, fitness, cognitive performance, productivity, and lifestyle niches — all audience sizes considered. Because these products deliver real outcomes, creators have genuinely compelling content to share with their community. Affiliate programs, gifting, sponsored content, and long-term ambassador partnerships are all on the table.
Both products are currently available direct-to-consumer at ourjrney.com, on Amazon, and at Walmart.com.
About OurJrney
OurJrney is an American wellness brand focused on creating highly effective functional wellness drinks using therapeutic-grade ingredients and evidence-backed formulations, sourced globally. From the latest and most advanced form in Nano Turmeric technology developed in Taiwan to cognitive wellness blends like NeuroMatcha, the company develops products designed to support real-world performance, recovery, focus, and everyday well-being.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
PureJourney IncContact
David Hsieh
(840) 284-1476
ourjrney.com
David Hsieh
(840) 284-1476
ourjrney.com
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