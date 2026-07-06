Queer To Tell: A Storytelling Series Expands National Storytelling Movement, Seeks New Host Cities

Queer To Tell, a New York-based LGBTQIA+ storytelling movement, is expanding nationally and seeking new host cities and community partners. Since 2023, the series has produced 34 live shows in four cities, featuring 154 storytellers and reaching more than 1,300 audience members. Founded by Broadway actor Nick Eibler, Queer To Tell creates spaces for connection, visibility, and healing through personal storytelling rooted in queer experiences.