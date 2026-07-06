Queer To Tell: A Storytelling Series Expands National Storytelling Movement, Seeks New Host Cities
Queer To Tell, a New York-based LGBTQIA+ storytelling movement, is expanding nationally and seeking new host cities and community partners. Since 2023, the series has produced 34 live shows in four cities, featuring 154 storytellers and reaching more than 1,300 audience members. Founded by Broadway actor Nick Eibler, Queer To Tell creates spaces for connection, visibility, and healing through personal storytelling rooted in queer experiences.
New York, NY, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Queer To Tell is a New York-based storytelling movement bringing together LGBTQIA+ identifying artists, activists, and storytellers to create intimate, celebratory, live shows that platform the “real-life tales” of Queer people.
Since launching in June 2023 as a 3-show series for Pride Month in New York City, Queer To Tell has produced 34 shows across 4 cities (NYC, Austin, Louisville, Pittsburgh), featured 154 storytellers, as well as 13 Queer-owned businesses, and has welcomed over 1,300 audience members across all shows.
Each show has a different theme that allows for 5-6 storytellers to share personal stories that often touch on the universal experiences we as a community share (coming out stories, the icons who inspired us, the clothes we chose to adorn ourselves with, etc.), the nuances of our different identities, and the experience of being human.
It is their mission to create consistent, dependable cultural experiences where LGBTQIA+ folks and allied communities can come together and reinforce the sense of a strong, national community united by a common commitment to visibility and equity.
Founded by Broadway actor, Nick Eibler, to create space for honest, embodied, and community-rooted storytelling, Queer To Tell curates live events where LGBTQIA+ storytellers share personal narratives reflecting the complexity, humor, grief, resilience, and joy of queer life. Each event is locally grounded, featuring voices from the host city while contributing to a growing national movement.
“At its core, the mission of Queer To Tell is connection,” says Eibler. “We believe storytelling can be the most powerful form of connection and healing, which is something I’m incredibly passionate about providing for LGBTQIA+ folks. It is my goal to create a nationally recognized space that folks can depend on to find community and healing through sharing their own and listening to the stories of others.”
“It’s always a delight seeing good storytelling happen and it’s wonderful to see my community reflected in those stories.” - Audience Feedback
“Love being greeted at the door by a rainbow witch. Great impression literally going into the event. My expectations were of powerful stories and good community, and those expectations were exceeded! I had a great time, and loved the community engagement between stories.” - Audience feedback
“It is my goal to not just feature performers and artists on our stages but lawyers, designers, entrepreneurs, activists, baristas, bartenders, caretakers, teachers, Uber drivers, and any other Queer person who has a story to tell,” says Eibler.
“With each new show, at least half of the submissions we receive come from someone who attended a previous Queer to Tell,” notes Eibler.
One of the most recent storytellers shared: “It was such a wonderful experience. It’s not easy to find a legitimately safe space out in the world nowadays, and getting to share the space with so many queer people made me feel at peace.”
As the project expands, Queer To Tell is seeking new venues and community partners to collaborate with on future events. In late 2024, we launched a three-year expansion to reach 10 new cities and grow workshops and community spaces grounded in accessibility, inclusivity, and care. We have already expanded to two cities and will expand to Philadelphia and Ft. Lauderdale this fall.
Collaborators interested in hosting a Queer To Tell show are encouraged to contact us now. Ideal partners include independent venues, LGBTQ+ organizations, LGBTQIA+ bars, arts spaces, bookstores, university groups, and other grassroots community groups committed to amplifying queer voices.
Eibler says, “We hope that, through this 10 city expansion, we are able to establish a vast network of storytellers and organizers to produce quarterly shows in each city, and leverage funding to begin holding Zoom storytelling workshops that educates our community on the nuts and bolts of writing and sharing your stories through performance; and build towards a yearly Storytelling festival – filled with workshops, panels, and performances – that gathers members from each of our branches as a way to keep this coalition feeling centralized.”
For more information about Queer To Tell, upcoming events, or how to bring the series to your city, visit the Instagram page (@queer.to.tell) or
email queertotell@gmail.com.
Since launching in June 2023 as a 3-show series for Pride Month in New York City, Queer To Tell has produced 34 shows across 4 cities (NYC, Austin, Louisville, Pittsburgh), featured 154 storytellers, as well as 13 Queer-owned businesses, and has welcomed over 1,300 audience members across all shows.
Each show has a different theme that allows for 5-6 storytellers to share personal stories that often touch on the universal experiences we as a community share (coming out stories, the icons who inspired us, the clothes we chose to adorn ourselves with, etc.), the nuances of our different identities, and the experience of being human.
It is their mission to create consistent, dependable cultural experiences where LGBTQIA+ folks and allied communities can come together and reinforce the sense of a strong, national community united by a common commitment to visibility and equity.
Founded by Broadway actor, Nick Eibler, to create space for honest, embodied, and community-rooted storytelling, Queer To Tell curates live events where LGBTQIA+ storytellers share personal narratives reflecting the complexity, humor, grief, resilience, and joy of queer life. Each event is locally grounded, featuring voices from the host city while contributing to a growing national movement.
“At its core, the mission of Queer To Tell is connection,” says Eibler. “We believe storytelling can be the most powerful form of connection and healing, which is something I’m incredibly passionate about providing for LGBTQIA+ folks. It is my goal to create a nationally recognized space that folks can depend on to find community and healing through sharing their own and listening to the stories of others.”
“It’s always a delight seeing good storytelling happen and it’s wonderful to see my community reflected in those stories.” - Audience Feedback
“Love being greeted at the door by a rainbow witch. Great impression literally going into the event. My expectations were of powerful stories and good community, and those expectations were exceeded! I had a great time, and loved the community engagement between stories.” - Audience feedback
“It is my goal to not just feature performers and artists on our stages but lawyers, designers, entrepreneurs, activists, baristas, bartenders, caretakers, teachers, Uber drivers, and any other Queer person who has a story to tell,” says Eibler.
“With each new show, at least half of the submissions we receive come from someone who attended a previous Queer to Tell,” notes Eibler.
One of the most recent storytellers shared: “It was such a wonderful experience. It’s not easy to find a legitimately safe space out in the world nowadays, and getting to share the space with so many queer people made me feel at peace.”
As the project expands, Queer To Tell is seeking new venues and community partners to collaborate with on future events. In late 2024, we launched a three-year expansion to reach 10 new cities and grow workshops and community spaces grounded in accessibility, inclusivity, and care. We have already expanded to two cities and will expand to Philadelphia and Ft. Lauderdale this fall.
Collaborators interested in hosting a Queer To Tell show are encouraged to contact us now. Ideal partners include independent venues, LGBTQ+ organizations, LGBTQIA+ bars, arts spaces, bookstores, university groups, and other grassroots community groups committed to amplifying queer voices.
Eibler says, “We hope that, through this 10 city expansion, we are able to establish a vast network of storytellers and organizers to produce quarterly shows in each city, and leverage funding to begin holding Zoom storytelling workshops that educates our community on the nuts and bolts of writing and sharing your stories through performance; and build towards a yearly Storytelling festival – filled with workshops, panels, and performances – that gathers members from each of our branches as a way to keep this coalition feeling centralized.”
For more information about Queer To Tell, upcoming events, or how to bring the series to your city, visit the Instagram page (@queer.to.tell) or
email queertotell@gmail.com.
Contact
Nettie InkContact
Nettie Reynolds
512-815-0520
www.nettiereynolds.net
Nettie Reynolds
512-815-0520
www.nettiereynolds.net
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