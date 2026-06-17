Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards
Ocoee, FL, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chews A Puppy is proud to announce that its commitment to customer service, community involvement, and family-focused values has been recognized through multiple prestigious awards, reinforcing the company's position as one of Central Florida's most trusted pet retailers.
Most recently, Chews A Puppy was named Best Pet Store in Orange County for 2026 by Benchmark, an honor based on customer feedback and Google reviews. The recognition reflects the experiences of thousands of customers who have shared their satisfaction with the company's service, selection, and ongoing support.
The company was also honored as the 2025 Best Pet Store by the Orlando Sentinel's Best of Central Florida Awards, a distinction determined through public voting. Together, these awards demonstrate the strong support Chews A Puppy has earned from its loyal customer base and the broader Central Florida community.
A key factor behind Chews A Puppy's continued success is its loyal customer-base. The company maintains a 4.7-star rating on Google with more than 11,000 reviews, reflecting thousands of customer experiences. Many families return to Chews A Puppy when they are ready to welcome another pet into their home, while countless others recommend the business to friends and family, a testament to the confidence customers place in the company and its team.
For Chews A Puppy, these achievements represent more than business success—they reflect years of dedication to serving families, supporting local initiatives, and giving back to the community that has supported the company since its founding.
"These awards are especially meaningful because they come directly from the people we serve," said Stefani Ani, manager of Chews A Puppy. "Whether through public voting or customer reviews, the recognition belongs to the families, employees, and community partners who have helped us grow. We are incredibly grateful for their trust and support."
Beyond helping families find their newest four-legged companions and offering pet supplies, Chews A Puppy has built a reputation for community involvement through scholarship programs, support for local youth initiatives, military and veteran outreach, charitable contributions, and various community service programs throughout Central Florida.
The company recently celebrated its fifth consecutive year of awarding college scholarships and has contributed more than $100,000 through scholarships, sponsorships, charitable giving, and community outreach efforts. These initiatives have helped support students, families, educational programs, and local organizations throughout the region.
"While we are honored to receive these awards, what means the most to us is the opportunity to make a positive difference in people's lives," Ani added. "The smiles on our customers' faces when they take their new puppy home, recommend us to friends and family, or stop in with their pets to visit and pick up a new toy are what truly defines success for our business," Ani said. "Awards and recognitions are an incredible honor, and are really a reflection of the relationships we've built with thousands of families who have trusted us through the years. Their support is the reason we have been able to achieve these milestones."
Chews A Puppy's philosophy has always been that successful businesses have a responsibility to contribute to the communities they serve. By combining exceptional customer experiences with meaningful community engagement, the company has cultivated a loyal following throughout Orange County and beyond.
As Chews A Puppy looks toward the future, the company remains committed to maintaining the standards that earned these recognitions while continuing to expand its support of local families, students, and community organizations.
About Chews A Puppy
Located in Ocoee, Florida, Chews A Puppy is a locally owned and operated pet retailer serving families throughout Central Florida and beyond. The company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service while actively supporting scholarships, community service initiatives, youth programs, and charitable outreach efforts. For more information, visit ChewsAPuppyFL.com.
Most recently, Chews A Puppy was named Best Pet Store in Orange County for 2026 by Benchmark, an honor based on customer feedback and Google reviews. The recognition reflects the experiences of thousands of customers who have shared their satisfaction with the company's service, selection, and ongoing support.
The company was also honored as the 2025 Best Pet Store by the Orlando Sentinel's Best of Central Florida Awards, a distinction determined through public voting. Together, these awards demonstrate the strong support Chews A Puppy has earned from its loyal customer base and the broader Central Florida community.
A key factor behind Chews A Puppy's continued success is its loyal customer-base. The company maintains a 4.7-star rating on Google with more than 11,000 reviews, reflecting thousands of customer experiences. Many families return to Chews A Puppy when they are ready to welcome another pet into their home, while countless others recommend the business to friends and family, a testament to the confidence customers place in the company and its team.
For Chews A Puppy, these achievements represent more than business success—they reflect years of dedication to serving families, supporting local initiatives, and giving back to the community that has supported the company since its founding.
"These awards are especially meaningful because they come directly from the people we serve," said Stefani Ani, manager of Chews A Puppy. "Whether through public voting or customer reviews, the recognition belongs to the families, employees, and community partners who have helped us grow. We are incredibly grateful for their trust and support."
Beyond helping families find their newest four-legged companions and offering pet supplies, Chews A Puppy has built a reputation for community involvement through scholarship programs, support for local youth initiatives, military and veteran outreach, charitable contributions, and various community service programs throughout Central Florida.
The company recently celebrated its fifth consecutive year of awarding college scholarships and has contributed more than $100,000 through scholarships, sponsorships, charitable giving, and community outreach efforts. These initiatives have helped support students, families, educational programs, and local organizations throughout the region.
"While we are honored to receive these awards, what means the most to us is the opportunity to make a positive difference in people's lives," Ani added. "The smiles on our customers' faces when they take their new puppy home, recommend us to friends and family, or stop in with their pets to visit and pick up a new toy are what truly defines success for our business," Ani said. "Awards and recognitions are an incredible honor, and are really a reflection of the relationships we've built with thousands of families who have trusted us through the years. Their support is the reason we have been able to achieve these milestones."
Chews A Puppy's philosophy has always been that successful businesses have a responsibility to contribute to the communities they serve. By combining exceptional customer experiences with meaningful community engagement, the company has cultivated a loyal following throughout Orange County and beyond.
As Chews A Puppy looks toward the future, the company remains committed to maintaining the standards that earned these recognitions while continuing to expand its support of local families, students, and community organizations.
About Chews A Puppy
Located in Ocoee, Florida, Chews A Puppy is a locally owned and operated pet retailer serving families throughout Central Florida and beyond. The company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service while actively supporting scholarships, community service initiatives, youth programs, and charitable outreach efforts. For more information, visit ChewsAPuppyFL.com.
Contact
Chews A PuppyContact
Crystal Gras
407-439-0440
www.chewsapuppy.com
11167 West Colonial Dr.
Ocoee, Florida 34761
Crystal Gras
407-439-0440
www.chewsapuppy.com
11167 West Colonial Dr.
Ocoee, Florida 34761
Categories