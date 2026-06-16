FTG Imaging Launches DC-Air® WatchDog: Real-Time Sensor Tracking That Helps Dental Practices Never Lose a Sensor Again
FTG Imaging has launched DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring platform built for its award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor. WatchDog provides continuous location visibility, instant alerts when a sensor isn't returned to its dock, and a live dashboard—helping dental practices prevent costly sensor loss.
Fort Wayne, IN, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- FTG Imaging, initial importer of the award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® direct-conversion intraoral sensor, today announced the launch of DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring software platform built specifically for the DC-Air® sensor. WatchDog is available now directly from FTG Imaging and through FTG’s authorized dealer network.
Although misplaced or accidentally discarded sensors are uncommon, concern about losing a wireless sensor is one of the most frequent questions practices ask when evaluating DC-Air®. WatchDog eliminates that concern by providing continuous sensor tracking, location visibility, and instant alerts.
Using sensor communication data, WatchDog ftgimaging.com identifies each sensor’s last known location, workstation, and activity. If a sensor is not returned to its charging dock within a pre-set time, WatchDog immediately alerts the team so it can be located before it becomes a costly problem.
Always Tracking. Always Protected.
WatchDog features include:
• Instant alerts when a sensor is not returned to its charging dock
• Last-known location tracking by operatory and workstation
• Bluetooth® sensor-finder capability
• Live dashboard showing sensor status and location
• Image quality monitoring and exposure analysis
• Productivity and utilization reporting by operatory, provider, and location
• Multi-location support for group practices and DSOs
More than a sensor-tracking tool, WatchDog helps practices protect their investment against expensive loss of a single sensor, improve accountability, and maximize the performance of every DC-Air sensor.
WatchDog runs locally on operatory computers, with secure cloud-based account access. Because it does not store radiographs, the platform stays lightweight, fast, and simple to deploy. WatchDog also extends the value of the DC-Air® Protection Plan by helping practices prevent a replacement claim from ever being filed: stopping loss at the source instead of reimbursing it after the fact. WatchDog is available standalone for $49 per month per practice with unlimited sensors, or as a discounted add-on to the DC-Air® Protection Plan.
“The best insurance claim is the one you never have to file,” said Rob Sachs of FTG Imaging. “WatchDog gives practices something no warranty can: the ability to stop a loss before it happens. Paired with the DC-Air® sensor’s direct-conversion Image Accuracy, it completes the ecosystem: sharper images, protected investment, total peace of mind.”
About FTG Imaging:
FTG Imaging is the developer and manufacturer of the DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor, the first direct-conversion, truly wireless dental X-ray sensor. By eliminating the cable, the #1 failure point in legacy wired sensors, and capturing photons directly for superior Image Accuracy (IA), DC-Air® has earned recognition including the CR Foundation “Best Image Quality” award (2026), the Dental Advisor Top Award (2025), and the DPS Best Product award (2025).
FTG Imaging is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Contact Us for More Information
www.ftgimaging.com | 855-664-1953
Although misplaced or accidentally discarded sensors are uncommon, concern about losing a wireless sensor is one of the most frequent questions practices ask when evaluating DC-Air®. WatchDog eliminates that concern by providing continuous sensor tracking, location visibility, and instant alerts.
Using sensor communication data, WatchDog ftgimaging.com identifies each sensor’s last known location, workstation, and activity. If a sensor is not returned to its charging dock within a pre-set time, WatchDog immediately alerts the team so it can be located before it becomes a costly problem.
Always Tracking. Always Protected.
WatchDog features include:
• Instant alerts when a sensor is not returned to its charging dock
• Last-known location tracking by operatory and workstation
• Bluetooth® sensor-finder capability
• Live dashboard showing sensor status and location
• Image quality monitoring and exposure analysis
• Productivity and utilization reporting by operatory, provider, and location
• Multi-location support for group practices and DSOs
More than a sensor-tracking tool, WatchDog helps practices protect their investment against expensive loss of a single sensor, improve accountability, and maximize the performance of every DC-Air sensor.
WatchDog runs locally on operatory computers, with secure cloud-based account access. Because it does not store radiographs, the platform stays lightweight, fast, and simple to deploy. WatchDog also extends the value of the DC-Air® Protection Plan by helping practices prevent a replacement claim from ever being filed: stopping loss at the source instead of reimbursing it after the fact. WatchDog is available standalone for $49 per month per practice with unlimited sensors, or as a discounted add-on to the DC-Air® Protection Plan.
“The best insurance claim is the one you never have to file,” said Rob Sachs of FTG Imaging. “WatchDog gives practices something no warranty can: the ability to stop a loss before it happens. Paired with the DC-Air® sensor’s direct-conversion Image Accuracy, it completes the ecosystem: sharper images, protected investment, total peace of mind.”
About FTG Imaging:
FTG Imaging is the developer and manufacturer of the DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor, the first direct-conversion, truly wireless dental X-ray sensor. By eliminating the cable, the #1 failure point in legacy wired sensors, and capturing photons directly for superior Image Accuracy (IA), DC-Air® has earned recognition including the CR Foundation “Best Image Quality” award (2026), the Dental Advisor Top Award (2025), and the DPS Best Product award (2025).
FTG Imaging is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Contact Us for More Information
www.ftgimaging.com | 855-664-1953
Contact
FTG ImagingContact
Robert Sachs, D.D.S.
855-664-1953
ftgimaging.com
Robert Sachs, D.D.S. is the Chief Operating Officer of FTG Imaging
Robert Sachs, D.D.S.
855-664-1953
ftgimaging.com
Robert Sachs, D.D.S. is the Chief Operating Officer of FTG Imaging
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