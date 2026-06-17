90 Miles, Billions at Stake: New Report Exposes the High Cost of America’s Cuba Stalemate

A striking new analysis argues that the United States is leaving major economic value on the table by keeping Cuba at arm’s length. Just 90 miles from Florida lies a market with powerful symbolic recognition, global consumer appeal, and meaningful commercial potential—yet current policy continues to wall off trade, suppress tourism-linked growth, and block American businesses from opportunities that could ripple across hospitality, retail, travel, and services.