Vasu Sambasivam Named an AAPI Leader of Influence by San Diego Business Journal
San Diego, CA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cal Coast Credit Union Chief Information Officer Vasu Sambasivam has been named an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Leader of Influence for 2026.
The honor was announced by the San Diego Business Journal, which recognized Sambasivam for his contributions to the community and commitment to his profession.
Sambasivam brings more than 25 years of banking and credit union experience to his position at Cal Coast, leading the credit union’s core banking modernization and digital, AI powered innovation focused on security, member experience, and community impact.
Cal Coast President & CEO Todd Lane said, “Vasu’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in driving innovation at Cal Coast and strengthening how we serve our members and community. This recognition is a testament to his impact within our organization and across the industry.”
About Cal Coast Credit Union
Founded by educators in 1929, Cal Coast Credit Union is one of Southern California’s longest‑standing financial institutions, serving the region for more than 95 years. With more than $3.5 billion in assets and over 200,000 members, the credit union provides full‑service banking through 26 branch locations, robust digital banking tools, and access to 30,000 fee‑free ATMs nationwide. Cal Coast is committed to strengthening the community through its Financial Wellness programs and the Cal Coast Cares Foundation. Membership is open to individuals who live or work in seven Southern California counties: San Diego, Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Imperial, and San Bernardino.
The honor was announced by the San Diego Business Journal, which recognized Sambasivam for his contributions to the community and commitment to his profession.
Sambasivam brings more than 25 years of banking and credit union experience to his position at Cal Coast, leading the credit union’s core banking modernization and digital, AI powered innovation focused on security, member experience, and community impact.
Cal Coast President & CEO Todd Lane said, “Vasu’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in driving innovation at Cal Coast and strengthening how we serve our members and community. This recognition is a testament to his impact within our organization and across the industry.”
About Cal Coast Credit Union
Founded by educators in 1929, Cal Coast Credit Union is one of Southern California’s longest‑standing financial institutions, serving the region for more than 95 years. With more than $3.5 billion in assets and over 200,000 members, the credit union provides full‑service banking through 26 branch locations, robust digital banking tools, and access to 30,000 fee‑free ATMs nationwide. Cal Coast is committed to strengthening the community through its Financial Wellness programs and the Cal Coast Cares Foundation. Membership is open to individuals who live or work in seven Southern California counties: San Diego, Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Imperial, and San Bernardino.
Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
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