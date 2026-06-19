H-Earrings Launches Elegant OTC Hearing Cuffs Designed to Make Hearing Support Feel Beautiful, Modern, and Wearable
A new kind of hearing aid combines hearing technology with jewelry-inspired design, giving adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss a more stylish way to reconnect with conversations, music, and everyday moments.
Putnam, CT, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- H-earrings, a new hearing technology brand reimagining what hearing support can look and feel like, today announced the official launch of its H-earrings Cuff, an over-the-counter hearing aid designed for adults 18 and older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.
Created for people who want hearing support without compromising personal style, H-earrings blends modern hearing technology with the elegance of jewelry. The result is a discreet, cuff-style device that sits comfortably on the ear and supports clearer hearing in everyday environments, from quiet conversations to restaurants, outdoor settings, and music.
“For too long, hearing support has been treated as something people should hide,” said Victoria Newton, Founder and CEO of H-earrings. “We created H-earrings to change that. Our mission is to make hearing support feel empowering, personal, and beautiful, so people can stay connected to the moments and conversations that matter most.”
The H-earrings Cuff is designed to support real-life listening needs while offering an experience that feels intuitive and approachable. Users can adjust their hearing experience through the H-earrings app, available for compatible iOS and Android devices, or directly on the device using touch controls. The hearing cuffs include four preset listening programs: Normal, Restaurant, Outdoors, and Music, along with six volume levels for personalized comfort.
The device also includes Bluetooth functionality for music and phone calls, a rechargeable charging case, and interchangeable accessories designed to help users achieve a secure and comfortable fit. With up to 16 hours of battery life for amplification-only use, H-earrings is built for everyday wear.
Unlike traditional hearing devices that often feel clinical or stigmatizing, H-earrings was developed with a fashion-first sensibility. The cuff-style design allows the device to sit on the ear in a way that feels closer to jewelry than a medical device, helping users feel more confident wearing hearing support in public, at work, at dinner, or during special occasions.
“Hearing loss can quietly change the way people participate in life,” added Newton. “It can make dinners feel harder, conversations feel more tiring, and social moments feel less natural. H-earrings is about giving people a way back into those moments with confidence.”
The launch comes at a time when more adults are looking for accessible, self-directed hearing solutions that fit their lifestyle. As an OTC hearing aid, H-earrings is intended for adults 18 and older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. People with sudden hearing changes, pain, dizziness, drainage, or other medical concerns should consult a healthcare professional before using any hearing device.
H-earrings is now available at www.h-earrings.com.
About H-earrings
H-earrings is a hearing technology brand created to make hearing support feel elegant, modern, and empowering. By combining OTC hearing aid technology with jewelry-inspired design, H-earrings helps adults reconnect with conversations, music, and everyday moments without sacrificing personal style.
Created for people who want hearing support without compromising personal style, H-earrings blends modern hearing technology with the elegance of jewelry. The result is a discreet, cuff-style device that sits comfortably on the ear and supports clearer hearing in everyday environments, from quiet conversations to restaurants, outdoor settings, and music.
“For too long, hearing support has been treated as something people should hide,” said Victoria Newton, Founder and CEO of H-earrings. “We created H-earrings to change that. Our mission is to make hearing support feel empowering, personal, and beautiful, so people can stay connected to the moments and conversations that matter most.”
The H-earrings Cuff is designed to support real-life listening needs while offering an experience that feels intuitive and approachable. Users can adjust their hearing experience through the H-earrings app, available for compatible iOS and Android devices, or directly on the device using touch controls. The hearing cuffs include four preset listening programs: Normal, Restaurant, Outdoors, and Music, along with six volume levels for personalized comfort.
The device also includes Bluetooth functionality for music and phone calls, a rechargeable charging case, and interchangeable accessories designed to help users achieve a secure and comfortable fit. With up to 16 hours of battery life for amplification-only use, H-earrings is built for everyday wear.
Unlike traditional hearing devices that often feel clinical or stigmatizing, H-earrings was developed with a fashion-first sensibility. The cuff-style design allows the device to sit on the ear in a way that feels closer to jewelry than a medical device, helping users feel more confident wearing hearing support in public, at work, at dinner, or during special occasions.
“Hearing loss can quietly change the way people participate in life,” added Newton. “It can make dinners feel harder, conversations feel more tiring, and social moments feel less natural. H-earrings is about giving people a way back into those moments with confidence.”
The launch comes at a time when more adults are looking for accessible, self-directed hearing solutions that fit their lifestyle. As an OTC hearing aid, H-earrings is intended for adults 18 and older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. People with sudden hearing changes, pain, dizziness, drainage, or other medical concerns should consult a healthcare professional before using any hearing device.
H-earrings is now available at www.h-earrings.com.
About H-earrings
H-earrings is a hearing technology brand created to make hearing support feel elegant, modern, and empowering. By combining OTC hearing aid technology with jewelry-inspired design, H-earrings helps adults reconnect with conversations, music, and everyday moments without sacrificing personal style.
Contact
H-earrings, LLCContact
Victoria Newton
617-302-6735
www.h-earrings.com
Address: 19 Quinebaug Avenue, Putnam, CT 06260
Victoria Newton
617-302-6735
www.h-earrings.com
Address: 19 Quinebaug Avenue, Putnam, CT 06260
Categories