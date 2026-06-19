Paula Boggs Band Marks Juneteenth with Growing Radio Momentum for “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round”
Paula Boggs Band honors Juneteenth through its recording of the historic freedom song, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round,” featuring the Blind Boys of Alabama and Valerie June.
Seattle, WA, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As communities across the country prepare to celebrate Juneteenth, Seattle-based Paula Boggs Band is honoring the occasion through its recording of the historic freedom song, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round,” featuring the Blind Boys of Alabama and Valerie June.
The song has now surpassed 200 radio spins nationwide and is helping propel the band’s latest album, Sumatra, which recently climbed from No. 82 to No. 72 on the Americana Music Association Radio Chart.
Long associated with the Civil Rights Movement and the broader struggle for freedom and human dignity, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round” remains both a testament to resilience and a call to perseverance. Paula Boggs Band’s interpretation brings together gospel, Americana, and roots traditions in a performance grounded in history and community.
“Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is both a milestone and an ongoing journey,” said Paula Boggs. “This song has been sung by generations of Americans who refused to turn back in the face of injustice. We’re honored to contribute our voices to that tradition alongside the Blind Boys of Alabama and Valerie June.”
Blending folk, blues, gospel, and soul influences, Paula Boggs Band describes its sound as “Seattle-Brewed Soulgrass.” The band’s latest album, Sumatra, explores themes of history, identity, resilience, and connection through narrative songwriting and roots-based musicianship.
As Juneteenth approaches, the growing embrace of “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round” on Americana and public radio stations nationwide underscores the enduring relevance of freedom songs and their ability to bring communities together across generations.
For music, information, and tour dates, visit PaulaBoggsBand.net
The song has now surpassed 200 radio spins nationwide and is helping propel the band’s latest album, Sumatra, which recently climbed from No. 82 to No. 72 on the Americana Music Association Radio Chart.
Long associated with the Civil Rights Movement and the broader struggle for freedom and human dignity, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round” remains both a testament to resilience and a call to perseverance. Paula Boggs Band’s interpretation brings together gospel, Americana, and roots traditions in a performance grounded in history and community.
“Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is both a milestone and an ongoing journey,” said Paula Boggs. “This song has been sung by generations of Americans who refused to turn back in the face of injustice. We’re honored to contribute our voices to that tradition alongside the Blind Boys of Alabama and Valerie June.”
Blending folk, blues, gospel, and soul influences, Paula Boggs Band describes its sound as “Seattle-Brewed Soulgrass.” The band’s latest album, Sumatra, explores themes of history, identity, resilience, and connection through narrative songwriting and roots-based musicianship.
As Juneteenth approaches, the growing embrace of “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round” on Americana and public radio stations nationwide underscores the enduring relevance of freedom songs and their ability to bring communities together across generations.
For music, information, and tour dates, visit PaulaBoggsBand.net
Contact
Paula Boggs BandContact
Mike Lane
310-455-7112
paulaboggsband.net
Mike Lane
310-455-7112
paulaboggsband.net
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