SteriDERM USA Appoints Everything Esthetic LLC as Exclusive Sales Representative for Laboratoires StériDERM Products in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S.
Aubrey, TX, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SteriDERM USA, the North American representative of Laboratoires StériDERM, today announced its partnership with Everything Esthetic LLC. Under the agreement, Everything Esthetic LLC will serve as the exclusive sales representative for the company’s full line of 2026 sterile, 100% biologically active serums across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
Everything Esthetic LLC brings a nine-person sales team led by owner Stephanie Calhoun and supported by eight experienced representatives.
“We are thrilled to partner with SteriDERM USA and Laboratoires StériDERM,” said Stephanie D. Calhoun, Owner of Everything Esthetic LLC. “Their sterile, 100% biologically active formulations represent a major advancement in professional skincare. This is a game-changer in the aesthetic space. We are ecstatic to represent their incredible topical serums.”
“This partnership significantly expands access to our groundbreaking sterile, preservative-free serums across the United States,” said Marina Nechepurenko, Managing Director of SteriDERM USA. “We are proud to offer the only truly sterile, full-spectrum 100% biologically active serums on the market — delivering unmatched safety and efficacy for microneedling treatments.”
The collaboration follows the successful 2026 reformulation of the Laboratoires StériDERM line, which now features pharma-grade hyaluronic acid, PDRN, peptides, purified growth factors, and DNA repair enzymes. All products are manufactured in EU GMP-compliant facilities and are available exclusively to licensed medical aesthetic practitioners.
About Everything Esthetic LLC
Founded in 2009 and based in North Carolina, Everything Esthetic LLC is a specialized medical aesthetics sales firm dedicated to connecting premium, science-driven brands with practices throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. The team brings over 100 combined years of industry experience.
About SteriDERM USA & Laboratoires StériDERM
SteriDERM USA is the official North American partner for Laboratoires StériDERM, a French laboratory specializing in sterile, 100% biologically active serums produced under strict EU GMP standards.
For product data sheets and wholesale pricing, contact Laboratoires StériDERM France.
Everything Esthetic LLC brings a nine-person sales team led by owner Stephanie Calhoun and supported by eight experienced representatives.
“We are thrilled to partner with SteriDERM USA and Laboratoires StériDERM,” said Stephanie D. Calhoun, Owner of Everything Esthetic LLC. “Their sterile, 100% biologically active formulations represent a major advancement in professional skincare. This is a game-changer in the aesthetic space. We are ecstatic to represent their incredible topical serums.”
“This partnership significantly expands access to our groundbreaking sterile, preservative-free serums across the United States,” said Marina Nechepurenko, Managing Director of SteriDERM USA. “We are proud to offer the only truly sterile, full-spectrum 100% biologically active serums on the market — delivering unmatched safety and efficacy for microneedling treatments.”
The collaboration follows the successful 2026 reformulation of the Laboratoires StériDERM line, which now features pharma-grade hyaluronic acid, PDRN, peptides, purified growth factors, and DNA repair enzymes. All products are manufactured in EU GMP-compliant facilities and are available exclusively to licensed medical aesthetic practitioners.
About Everything Esthetic LLC
Founded in 2009 and based in North Carolina, Everything Esthetic LLC is a specialized medical aesthetics sales firm dedicated to connecting premium, science-driven brands with practices throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. The team brings over 100 combined years of industry experience.
About SteriDERM USA & Laboratoires StériDERM
SteriDERM USA is the official North American partner for Laboratoires StériDERM, a French laboratory specializing in sterile, 100% biologically active serums produced under strict EU GMP standards.
For product data sheets and wholesale pricing, contact Laboratoires StériDERM France.
Contact
SteriDERM USAContact
Marina Nechepurenko
972-897-2232
steriderm.fr
Marina Nechepurenko
972-897-2232
steriderm.fr
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