Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Woment Pursuing Careers in Construction
New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards.
Cincinnati, OH, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Allied Construction Industries (ACI), the Cincinnati region's leading commercial construction trade association, today announced the launch of the ACI She Builds Scholarship program — two distinct scholarships designed to support women pursuing careers in construction and the built environment. Applications are open now and will be accepted through September 18, 2026.
The program offers two scholarship tracks: the She Builds College Scholarship, for women pursuing degrees in construction management, engineering, architecture, or related fields; and the She Builds Trades Education Scholarship, for women entering the industry through apprenticeship, technical training, specialty schools, or direct workforce programs. Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the ACI Awards event on November 12, 2026.
The scholarships are a direct response to a persistent gap in the region's construction workforce. Of the 28,417 people directly employed in commercial construction in the Cincinnati Metropolitan Statistical Area, only 11.5 percent are women, despite women representing more than half the regional population. The commercial construction industry generates $10.2 billion in total economic activity, supports 52,611 jobs, and contributes $224.7 million in state and local tax revenue across the region. ACI She Builds exists to ensure more women have a path into that opportunity.
"These scholarships are one of the most direct ways we can have impact on the growth of our industry’s workforce. ACI She Builds is a female-focused workforce development initiative comprising multiple programs, and the scholarship program is the piece that says: we want you to know that we see you, and we support you. We’re intentionally investing in women who are essentially pre-career because we want to put wind in their sails so that they are encouraged to stay the course and join the ranks of other great women in our amazing industry." -Jordan Vogel, Executive Director, Allied Construction Industries
The ACI She Builds Scholarships are part of the broader ACI She Builds initiative, which includes immersive ACI She Builds Camps for girls, ACI She Builds Days career exploration events for women and youth, and programs that recognize and elevate women currently in the industry. Together, these programs form a continuum designed to meet women and girls at every stage of the journey — from first exposure to long-term career growth and leadership.
Support the 2026 She Builds Scholarships — Your Donation Has an Immediate Impact
Applications close September 18, 2026, and scholarship recipients will be selected and notified by late October. Individual and corporate donations made now go directly toward funding the 2026 awards — meaning your contribution will change a woman's career trajectory this year.
Make a donation at aci-web.com/she-builds/aci-she-builds-scholarship
The She Builds Scholarships are funded through contributions from ACI member companies, private donors, family and corporate foundations, and ACI contributions. Because the 2026 scholarship recipients will be selected this fall, donations made today have a direct and immediate effect — helping determine the size and reach of the awards presented at the November 12 ceremony.
2026 Scholarship Timeline
Application Deadline: September 18, 2026
Finalist Interviews: October 12–16, 2026
Recipient Notification: October 21–23, 2026
Awards Celebrated: November 12, 2026
To apply for a scholarship, visit aci-web.com/she-builds/aci-she-builds-scholarship.
To donate to the 2026 She Builds Scholarship fund, visit aci-web.com/she-builds/aci-she-builds-scholarship.
The program offers two scholarship tracks: the She Builds College Scholarship, for women pursuing degrees in construction management, engineering, architecture, or related fields; and the She Builds Trades Education Scholarship, for women entering the industry through apprenticeship, technical training, specialty schools, or direct workforce programs. Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the ACI Awards event on November 12, 2026.
The scholarships are a direct response to a persistent gap in the region's construction workforce. Of the 28,417 people directly employed in commercial construction in the Cincinnati Metropolitan Statistical Area, only 11.5 percent are women, despite women representing more than half the regional population. The commercial construction industry generates $10.2 billion in total economic activity, supports 52,611 jobs, and contributes $224.7 million in state and local tax revenue across the region. ACI She Builds exists to ensure more women have a path into that opportunity.
"These scholarships are one of the most direct ways we can have impact on the growth of our industry’s workforce. ACI She Builds is a female-focused workforce development initiative comprising multiple programs, and the scholarship program is the piece that says: we want you to know that we see you, and we support you. We’re intentionally investing in women who are essentially pre-career because we want to put wind in their sails so that they are encouraged to stay the course and join the ranks of other great women in our amazing industry." -Jordan Vogel, Executive Director, Allied Construction Industries
The ACI She Builds Scholarships are part of the broader ACI She Builds initiative, which includes immersive ACI She Builds Camps for girls, ACI She Builds Days career exploration events for women and youth, and programs that recognize and elevate women currently in the industry. Together, these programs form a continuum designed to meet women and girls at every stage of the journey — from first exposure to long-term career growth and leadership.
Support the 2026 She Builds Scholarships — Your Donation Has an Immediate Impact
Applications close September 18, 2026, and scholarship recipients will be selected and notified by late October. Individual and corporate donations made now go directly toward funding the 2026 awards — meaning your contribution will change a woman's career trajectory this year.
Make a donation at aci-web.com/she-builds/aci-she-builds-scholarship
The She Builds Scholarships are funded through contributions from ACI member companies, private donors, family and corporate foundations, and ACI contributions. Because the 2026 scholarship recipients will be selected this fall, donations made today have a direct and immediate effect — helping determine the size and reach of the awards presented at the November 12 ceremony.
2026 Scholarship Timeline
Application Deadline: September 18, 2026
Finalist Interviews: October 12–16, 2026
Recipient Notification: October 21–23, 2026
Awards Celebrated: November 12, 2026
To apply for a scholarship, visit aci-web.com/she-builds/aci-she-builds-scholarship.
To donate to the 2026 She Builds Scholarship fund, visit aci-web.com/she-builds/aci-she-builds-scholarship.
Contact
Allied Construction IndustriesContact
Monica Edwards
213-222-7035
https://aci-web.com/
Monica Edwards
213-222-7035
https://aci-web.com/
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